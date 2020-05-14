Summer season cancelled at Tippet Rise

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Tippet Rise founders Cathy and Peter Halstead announced Thursday that concerts and sculpture tours at the performance arts center this summer will be cancelled.

Located outside of Fishtail, Tippet Rise was to open a fifth season of musical performances on July 10 with a celebration of Beethoven's 250th birthday, featuring some of classical music's most accomplished performers and composers. Now, due to COVID-19 pandemic, it’s going to be a virtual summer for the region’s prestigious performance center.

“We are doing so to protect the health and safety of our staff, artists, and audiences from Montana and around the world, in keeping with the guidance of public health authorities and our local and state officials,” the couple said in a joint statement.

The Halsteads have also decided to pay all performers, even though there will be no season this year. Noting that many people have turned to music, art, and nature “for sustenance during difficult times,” the center has expanded its digital offerings to include a monthly podcast featuring music, poetry, nature, and insights and conversations from those associated with from the art center, including pianist Julian Brocal and architect Francis Kéré, among others.