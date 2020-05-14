Summer season cancelled at Tippet Rise

Tippet Rise founders Cathy and Peter Halstead announced Thursday that concerts and sculpture tours at the performance arts center this summer will be cancelled.
Located outside of Fishtail, Tippet Rise was to open a fifth season of musical performances on July 10 with a celebration of Beethoven's 250th birthday, featuring some of classical music's most accomplished performers and composers. Now, due to COVID-19 pandemic, it’s going to be a virtual summer for the region’s prestigious performance center.
“We are doing so to protect the health and safety of our staff, artists, and audiences from Montana and around the world, in keeping with the guidance of public health authorities and our local and state officials,” the couple said in a joint statement.
The Halsteads have also decided to pay all performers, even though there will be no season this year. Noting that many people have turned to music, art, and nature “for sustenance during difficult times,” the center has expanded its digital offerings to include a monthly podcast featuring music, poetry, nature, and insights and conversations from those associated with from the art center, including pianist Julian Brocal and architect Francis Kéré, among others.
The center hosts a site on Google Arts + Culture and a YouTube channel with performances recorded in the Olivier Music Barn as well as outdoors under the large-scale performance sculpture, Domo, as well as poetry videos with artist Mark di Suvero, whose sculptures dot the Tippet Rise landscape; filmmaker Emily Rund’s work pairing Schubert’s Nocture with the art center; and performances by the Ahn Trio set in the rolling hills around the center’s 12,000 acres, which also includes a working ranch.
The center will also continue its partnership with England’s National Theatre and international music festivals. In the past, screenings of performances of Shakespearean plays were broadcast in the music barn on the property. Now, many of those will be presented online, as will music from the 2019 season.
“While we are sad that we will not be in the Olivier Music Barn or at the Domo this summer, we look forward to bringing classical music played by the world’s great musicians into our homes and yours, digitally. And, we very much hope to see you next summer under happier and healthier circumstances.”
The center remains closed and reopening in 2020 is uncertain, even for outdoor actives.
"As Montana continues its phased reopening, we will continue to evaluate if and when it might be safe to open our hiking and biking trails to visitors," said Lindsey Hinmon, Tippet Rise's co-director. "We are hopeful that by late summer or early fall, we will be able to welcome visitors back to the art center."
Individuals with concert tickets or sculpture tours in 2020 have been contacted regarding requesting a refund or how to donate the value of the tickets to the Montana Food Bank Network. For questions or further refund info, email info@tippetrise.org.
