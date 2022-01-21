The beat goes on: Magic City Blues festival moves to MetraPark grounds

In its 21st year, the Magic City Blues festival will move in August from Montana Avenue to MetraPark, and will remain outdoors.

Festival co-founder Pam Goodridge said the move is necessary to keep the outdoor music festival financially viable. There will be two evenings of live music – Aug. 5 and 6 – featuring national touring acts performing on two stages. In previous years, MCB presented a free show on Thursday night, but that will not be offered this year.

The Budweiser Stage will be bigger this year and will feature the headline acts. The Sibanye-Stillwater Stage will also host acts, including one yet-unnamed Montana band, the only local band performing at the festival. Stages will be set up in the area around the outdoor pond and Chiesa Plaza. The event will be open to all ages and fans can bring in chairs and blankets to sit on.

Goodridge expects to announce the lineup as early as February, saying she has confirmed almost all of the acts.

“The escalating talent prices made this necessary,” Goodridge said. “We had one artist who had given us a quote of $250,000 a few years ago. Now they want $800,000 to $1 million.”