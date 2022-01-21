The beat goes on: Magic City Blues festival moves to MetraPark grounds

In its 21st year, the Magic City Blues festival will move in August from Montana Avenue to MetraPark, and will remain outdoors.
Festival co-founder Pam Goodridge said the move is necessary to keep the outdoor music festival financially viable. There will be two evenings of live music – Aug. 5 and 6 – featuring national touring acts performing on two stages. In previous years, MCB presented a free show on Thursday night, but that will not be offered this year.
The Budweiser Stage will be bigger this year and will feature the headline acts. The Sibanye-Stillwater Stage will also host acts, including one yet-unnamed Montana band, the only local band performing at the festival. Stages will be set up in the area around the outdoor pond and Chiesa Plaza. The event will be open to all ages and fans can bring in chairs and blankets to sit on.
Goodridge expects to announce the lineup as early as February, saying she has confirmed almost all of the acts.
“The escalating talent prices made this necessary,” Goodridge said. “We had one artist who had given us a quote of $250,000 a few years ago. Now they want $800,000 to $1 million.”
Together with her husband, Tim Goodridge, Pam founded Magic City Blues in 2002 at a time when there were few live music festivals in Montana. It was almost a decade before the Red Ants Pants Music Festival started, and long before the Under the Big Sky Festival. And, Magic City Blues came along early in the revitalization of Montana Avenue.
Tim Goodridge is now interim general manager at MetraPark and has handed control of the festival over to Pam and the couple’s son, Will. MCB will rent the space from MetraPark.
Pam Goodridge said the decision was made last October to switch locations, and the move was announced this week on Magic City Blues’ social media feeds. She saw how successful the Montana State University Billings Wine & Food Festival was in September at MetraPark, and thought the area had great potential, with plenty of parking, room for food trucks, and secured, fenced off grounds.
“We’ve had a good response,” Goodridge said. “I got a few comments about not using the Depot platform. But we are not staging a small boutique festival anymore.”
With the increased space, Goodridge plans to bring in 6,000 to 10,000 people to the festival, which is much more than Montana Avenue had space for. Popular acts like George Thorogood and Steve Miller sold out MCB because the space was limited. Goodridge reiterated the need to go bigger in order to keep the festival going.
Billings businessman Mike Schaer owns several businesses on Montana Avenue, including the McCormick Café and Computers Unlimited, and has done much to revitalize the neighborhood. He's been a big supporter of MCB from the beginning and said he understands the need for the move.
“Tim and I have been doing things together for years and years and years,” Schaer said. “I understand why they are moving.”
Schaer said MCB impacted Montana Avenue one weekend of the year, increasing business at bars and restaurants in the area. It also improved the music scene in Billings, and brought more people downtown. Schaer said he is working with other Montana Avenue entities to keep live music downtown this summer. The plan is to present live music once a month during the summer, possibly in the parking lot of the McCormick Café, which is where the Sibanye-Stillwater Stage has been set up for MCB.
Schaer said he saw smaller crowds in 2021 at MCB compared to previous years, something he attributed to COVID and acts not widely known by local fans.
Pam Goodridge said she has always enjoyed bringing a diverse collection of artists to MCB. She spends most of the year listening to music and researching bands, and her son Will has helped with that. The two other Goodridge children, Henry and Jane, will also help out at the live event in August.
“I love to mix up the music. I’m open to anything,” Goodridge said.
MCB has brought blues and rock greats to Billings, including Buddy Guy, Keb’ Mo’, Lucinda Williams, Ziggy Marley, John Fogerty, and introduced up-and-comers like the Lumineers.