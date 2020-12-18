Standing in the empty Pub Station on a sunny October day, Gov. Steve Bullock praised the venue's owners, Sean Lynch and Ann Kosempa, who have built a thriving music venue in the shell of an old Greyhound Bus Station.

As the governor's words echoed through the empty room, the couple couldn't hide their concern.

The future of their livelihood, as well as the entire touring music industry, is tied to a pandemic that is still raging and has halted live music performances indefinitely.

“It’s been the most stressful six months I’ve had in my whole life, other than maybe owning a restaurant,” Lynch said at the time. The Pub Station, classified as a Phase 3 business, has had its stages closed since March 13.

The taproom, which had to reopen 90 days later in order to retain its beer and wine license, serves a trickle of patrons who come for a pint and a slice from Pie Guys, which operates from the business’ kitchen. It’s pretty quiet there compared to 2019 when Lynch estimates the Pub Station drew 55,000 people to downtown Billings for live music or private events.

Pouring pints and offering takeout hasn't been enough to sustain operations, and Lynch and Kosempa have operated at a net loss throughout the pandemic. They estimate the venue, before COVID-19, had an economic impact in the community of as much as $24 million annually.

In response to the catastrophic loss of revenue for entertainment organizations in Montana, grants providing federal coronavirus relief were expanded in August to include businesses that make at least a third of their annual revenue from live events.

“We have to do what we can to provide that bridge,” Bullock said of the Live Entertainment Grants. “There are few industries that lost literally every single bit of their revenue due to something they had zero control over.”

In September, Lynch and Kosempa’s business, 11:11 Entertainment LLC, received $544,323, the largest entertainment grant given in Yellowstone County. Billings Studio Theatre also received just shy of $145,000, and the Billings Mustangs, among other entertainment providers, were among the recipients of more than $10 million divvied up out across the state.

“It’s our lifeline,” said Lynch, who said they were looking at options including selling the building, which they purchased in 2018. The money, he said, will go toward operations, mortgage costs, and overhead as they wait for the virus to recede.

Restarting an industry

Even with an infusion of cash, Lynch said they’re not going to be open for events anytime soon. “Just because we got the green doesn’t mean we’re going to open for concerts tomorrow. It doesn’t mean that at all.”

That’s because the live music industry is tied to so many outlying factors.

“It is very skilled,” Kosempa said, “whether it be the stage hands knowing how to build stages, the lighting, the audio engineers.”

What goes on behind the scenes at the city’s venues, from Alberta Bair Theater to Billings Studio Theatre to the Pub Station is an orchestration of many skilled hands.

“A lot of times people don’t realize how many people are involved, which is good because for our industry you shouldn’t know what is going on behind the scenes,” Kosempa said. “It should be magic, but there are a lot of different working and movable parts.”

“It’s bus drivers,” Lynch added. “It’s truck drivers. It’s stage hands, managers, agents, caterers. When you start laying out exactly who it’s affecting, it’s a lot of people.”

“And they all have families, and they all want to get back to work,” said Kosempa.

There’s a similar story at Alberta Bair Theater, which has cut back their staffing to the equivalent of two full-time employees. The newly renovated theater remains closed, and there’s no sign yet of reopening.

“It would be financially detrimental for us to open,” said Ron Yates, ABT board president. He estimates that just to open the doors costs upwards of $10,000 a day, excluding the cost of bringing in live entertainment.

“Depending on the virus situation, we’ve made very conservative plans to open next fall, or even earlier for limited capacity,” said Yates. “We are shut down now, and we can’t just open back up without our staff and our employees. We have to get the payroll back up and the people in place, and that will be months.”

Because the ABT’s entertainment season is tied to the tours of Broadway productions, travel abilities of international musicians, and the routes of artists from city to city, there’s no true idea when the theater will return to full operations.

Artful woes

Live entertainment organizations aren’t the only ones feeling the pinch, and in September the Yellowstone Art Museum announced a restructuring to staff that included the elimination of three positions.

With those cuts, “the YAM forecasts to close the year with a modest deficit,” said YAM Executive Director Bryan Knicely in an earlier correspondence with The Gazette. Lacking a crystal ball, however, Knicely said there are too many variables to know what is to come, including the museum’s year-end appeal to donors. “We hope that more support will come in this year, not only for the YAM, but also for all our cultural nonprofits in the region.”

Knicely estimates admissions were down $30,000 through the month of September, given the pandemic shutdown and the drop in visitation once the museum reopened in May, when just 33 visitors came through the door. Summer visitation picked up, but was still drastically reduced from the prior year.

The organization pulled off its annual art auction in March, just before the shelter-in-place order was announced for Montana in an effort to slow the spread of the virus. Patrons, many using the elbow bump in place of the handshake, gathered for the last time in the museum for a night of food, drink, and bidding on artwork.

“Art Auction happened, and then the YAM’s funding streams virtually went to zero,” said Knicely. In March, the museum closed and several staff were furloughed. A PPP loan helped with operations, but in September, the organization took steps to stabilize its finances, including cuts to staff in the curatorial and education departments.

The pandemic forced the shift of major funding events for the YAM online, and Knicely said SummerFair netted $0. The organization had previously announced a partnership with Billings Symphony to move the event to Pioneer Park in conjunction with Symphony in the Park. YAM’s popular Masquerade was also canceled in-person.

Despite the challenges, this year regional art has been celebrated at the YAM, with major shows by the Wyoming artist Neltje as well as Tracy Linder, a longtime Montana rancher who mixes the elemental nature of the prairie into her artworks. Brooke Atherton, a Billings-based fabric artist also had a large show open during the pandemic.

Walk the walk

Keeping up with the times, ArtWalk Billings has continued its events throughout the year, albeit amended for the pandemic. The every-other-month event shifted to month-long ArtWalks where the public is invited to visit participating galleries at a slower, more distanced pace. Many small-space galleries could not properly social distance attendees, so it’s been beneficial to keep art in the public’s eye.

Though extended ArtWalks have been met with mixed results, from steady traffic to only a few visitors, ArtWalk Director Virginia Bryan said she's confident with the formula.

"The extended format gives folks the opportunity to create their own schedules, receive personal attention and more time to talk with artists and gallery owners," said Bryan.

Local gallery Kirks’ Grocery saw record sales during the pandemic, and art has kept them afloat this year as they ceased performances and pivoted to showing by-appointment shows including a retrospective of works by local ceramics artist Renee Audette.

Sandstone Gallery, a cooperative business that houses a dozen artists at a time, took the opportunity to close update their space, where the business has resided for two decades. Toucan Gallery, on Montana Avenue, has continued bringing in new works including the return of the small-scale postcard show, featuring mailed works of art from artists around the country.

The world’s stage

On Friday, March 13, Yellowstone Repertory Theater opened its last full production. Artistic Director Craig Huisenga, looking back, considers it an omen.

“A couple of weeks later, we deconstructed the set for the production and stored it against a wall at NOVA Center for the Performing Arts, where it still sits waiting to be reassembled and come alive with lights, sound, and live performers,” said Huisenga, whose optimism is mirrored across many segments of the arts community.

That motto, “the show must go on,” has been threaded throughout Billings, a subtle but hopeful stitching together of resources to weather the storm. ABT’s fundraising to reach a $13.6 goal among a pandemic has continued. The Billings Symphony recently completed renovations and moved into a new building. They also performed their opening concert of the 2020 - 21 season to a socially distanced and masked live audience, but halted in-person events afterward because of the spikes in COVID-19 cases.

Art House Cinema and the Babcock Theatre continued showing films, even with attendance recently minimized to 25 patrons at a time. Though amendments have been made to the timeline for a $1.5 million expansion at Art House that includes adding a kitchen and two additional movie screens, the project is moving forward. In mid-August, the indie theater closed briefly for an update that included new seating and improved technology.

In September, the Montana International Film Festival shifted to a streaming platform, doubling the number of films accepted to the event. And though the community has seen closures of some galleries and a restriction in live events, there’s been more expansion than expected, from Montana Gallery taking over the former Ebon Coffee Collective space to the art and music that continues to flow from Craft Local.

For many in the arts, it’s been a time to embrace an uncertain future. “Even with vaccines, it’s hard to imagine bringing actors together for intimate rehearsals and inviting audiences into the theatre for full productions for several months,” said Huisenga. “When we can, we’ll remount The Children, finally do The Book of Will, and we’ll have a bucket-list of other projects to share with Billings audiences.”

