The Maestra: Eloise Kirk remembered as tireless champion of the arts

When Eloise Kirk died on Feb. 18 at age 97, Montana lost a champion of the arts, a mentor for hundreds of young musicians for more than six decades.

Kirk inspired generations of violinists and was a founding member of the Billings Symphony Orchestra and co-founder of the Red Lodge Music Festival. Her gracious and positive personality complimented her organizational skills and strong work ethic. Even in her final years, she served on the board of directors for the Red Lodge Music Festival.

Ken Gilstrap, who plays viola with the Billings Symphony and is president of the board and artistic director for the Red Lodge Music Festival, said Kirk knew how to get things done. He remembered a time in the mid-1980s when Kirk returned to Montana from living overseas and was dismayed to see the enrollment at the music festival had dropped.

“She met with music directors all over the state and within two years the festival went from 140 students to 250,” Gilstrap said. “She was just tireless in her work, especially when it came to string playing.”

Her oldest son, John Kirk, said his mother had “a lifelong love affair with the violin.” Eloise also has a daughter, Barbara Kirk, of Billings, and another son, Roger Kirk, of Bozeman.

Eloise shared her love of music with her students over the years, inspiring them to be better players, and working hard to ensure they had opportunities to perfect their playing and perform in front of an audience.

“She taught, she played, she organized – that was her life,” John Kirk said.

At one point, Eloise was teaching 22 violin students every week from her home studio in Billings. John said when he was young, his family had a home on Foster Lane, where Eloise’s parents owned and operated Just Honest Milk Dairy Farm. When touring musicians would come to town to perform, they always had a place to stay at the Kirks. Eloise would even get them job interviews if they needed work and dress them up in her husband, George’s suits for job interviews, John recalled.

“We used to hear string quartets at our house all the time, sometimes until 2 or 3 in the morning. There was a lot of music at our house,” John said.

Eloise was so organized, she even wrote her own obituary.

“Twenty-seven years ago she handed me an envelope, and it was her obituary,” John said.

Eloise was tenacious when it came to supporting the arts. She was always happy to pick up the loose ends of any project, John said.

“She knew how to beat the bushes as she called it. She was politically savvy. She knew who to call and what to say. She was the voice of the people.”

Because Eloise served as the head of the scholarship committee at the Red Lodge Music Festival, she was able to recruit students based on their desire to play, not their ability to pay.

Julie Blakeslee, education manager of the Alberta Bair Theater, said that from the day she met Eloise, she had nothing but respect and appreciation for her.

“My first memory of Eloise was when I played at the District Music Festival. She came up to me and said, ‘You’re a wonderful violin player. Who is your teacher?’ Then she told me some things I could work on. I guess she was inspiring me right from the beginning.”

At one memorable Symphony in the Park concert in Billings in the 1990s, Eloise performed on violin and her children all played in the orchestra as well. John plays cello and Barbara and Roger play violin.

Eloise began playing the violin early and by the time she got to Billings Senior High, she was the concert master of the school orchestra. She played second violin in the precursor to the Billings Symphony, the Midland Symphony Orchestra. She was also the concert master of the Montana State University Orchestra, and she played in orchestras all over the world from the Oakland Symphony in the 1940s when she studied music at the University of California at Berkley to the Kobe (Japan) Symphony. Later in life, she traveled to so many countries, a large world map in her Billings basement was filled with push pins showing the dozens of countries she visited.

Janny Kirk, her daughter-in-law, said the family gathered the weekend after Eloise’s death at her house and marveled at the map. A granddaughter decided she would take the map and hang it in her home.

“She was all about travel, and she was incredibly generous to her family,” Janny Kirk said. “She was my second mother.”

Love 3 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 1