The year of the oxx: Outdoor concert series at Red Oxx Events Lawn finally gets its debut

“It’s an amazing place,” she said. “I wish we had something like this where I’m from.”

She was coaxed to Billings by some friends from Huntley who wanted to see the concert together. They were nervous about parking their car in the neighborhood so they Ubered to the show.

“That was a mistake. It’s just fine here. It’s a cool place,” Givins said. “Next time we’ll just drive. Although, with Ubering you can drink more beer.”

The urban feel is part of its charm, said music promoter and Pub Station owner Sean Lynch. And, adding a popular destination to the north side is helping to revitalize the up-and-coming neighborhood.

“It’s basically downtown, and we wanted that feeling of downtown, but also the feeling of being unique,” Lynch said.

Initially, there was some concern that traffic from bordering Fourth Avenue North, and the occasional jetliner flying overhead, may be distracting. But, inside the fenced, grassy, shaded venue, with a band rocking out, the traffic is mostly unnoticeable.