The year of the oxx: Outdoor concert series at Red Oxx Events Lawn finally gets its debut

That didn’t take long.
The first show in the Pub Station’s new outdoor concert series at the Red Oxx Events Lawn in May sold out so quickly that a second show was added. And that one nearly sold out too.
This summer, there could be as many as 20 shows at the new Billings outdoor venue, including Johnny Cash tribute band Cash’d Out, June 19; Laney Lou and the Bird Dogs, June 26; Jordan Davis, July 9; Hinder, July 26; Robert Earl Keen, July 27; and Blackhawk Aug. 27, among others.
Red Oxx, the durable outdoor luggage maker, has long been improving its manufacturing campus at 310 N 13th Street in the industrial area of Billings between downtown and MetraPark. The company developed a grassy lawn sloping down to a small stage and in 2019 started booking regular live music shows and private events like weddings for crowds up to 800 people.
A whole season of concerts was booked for the summer of 2020 to introduce the new venue to the public.
Then came COVID, and everything was canceled.
One of those canceled artists was Ian Munsick, a Gillette, Wyoming native now making a promising run for alt-country glory in Nashville. It was his make-up shows last month that filled the lawn two nights in a row.
Among the fans at his second show was Cynthia Givins, who drove up from Buffalo, Wyoming.
“It’s an amazing place,” she said. “I wish we had something like this where I’m from.”
She was coaxed to Billings by some friends from Huntley who wanted to see the concert together. They were nervous about parking their car in the neighborhood so they Ubered to the show.
“That was a mistake. It’s just fine here. It’s a cool place,” Givins said. “Next time we’ll just drive. Although, with Ubering you can drink more beer.”
The urban feel is part of its charm, said music promoter and Pub Station owner Sean Lynch. And, adding a popular destination to the north side is helping to revitalize the up-and-coming neighborhood.
“It’s basically downtown, and we wanted that feeling of downtown, but also the feeling of being unique,” Lynch said.
Initially, there was some concern that traffic from bordering Fourth Avenue North, and the occasional jetliner flying overhead, may be distracting. But, inside the fenced, grassy, shaded venue, with a band rocking out, the traffic is mostly unnoticeable.
Red Oxx owner Jim Markel was disappointed to lose the venue’s debut season to COVID. The silver lining was that he had more time to make improvements. During concerts, the large area between the lawn and the street entrance holds a large beer tent and a brick oven for pizzas and brisket.
He’s been working for years with city officials to develop his manufacturing campus, and improve the North Side. He’s been tempted more than once to move downtown.
“But, we decided to go all in on the neighborhood,” he said. “I’m a maker of things. If I can make bags and make websites, I figured I can help make a neighborhood.”