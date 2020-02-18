Tippet Rise summer concert season announced

The fifth season of musical performances at Tippet Rise Art Center has been announced, opening with a celebration of Beethoven's 250th birthday featuring some of classical music's most accomplished performers and composers.

Two dozen concerts take place from July 10 through Aug. 29, as well as family performances and community events.

Tickets are obtained through a random drawing, and registration at tippetrise.org/ticket-drawing opened at noon on Tuesday. No payment or purchase is needed to register, but registration is required each year for those seeking tickets. Up to four tickets will be awarded and winners will be notified on March 10 and be able to purchase tickets to concerts of their choosing.

In a press release, Tippet Rise co-founders Peter and Cathy Halstead expressed how "the years have flown by" as they've welcomed thousands of visitors and brought in artists, as well as commissioned new works of art while adding additional hiking trails.