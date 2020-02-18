Tippet Rise summer concert season announced

The fifth season of musical performances at Tippet Rise Art Center has been announced, opening with a celebration of Beethoven's 250th birthday featuring some of classical music's most accomplished performers and composers.
Two dozen concerts take place from July 10 through Aug. 29, as well as family performances and community events.
Tickets are obtained through a random drawing, and registration at tippetrise.org/ticket-drawing opened at noon on Tuesday. No payment or purchase is needed to register, but registration is required each year for those seeking tickets. Up to four tickets will be awarded and winners will be notified on March 10 and be able to purchase tickets to concerts of their choosing.
In a press release, Tippet Rise co-founders Peter and Cathy Halstead expressed how "the years have flown by" as they've welcomed thousands of visitors and brought in artists, as well as commissioned new works of art while adding additional hiking trails.
Tippet Rise will open to the public on June 26, featuring tours of the outdoor sculptures on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. Hiking or biking around the art center is free, and van tours are $10 or free to ages 21 and younger. Registration is required for all visitors, and opens on March 11 at 8 a.m.
The season is as follows:
July 10: Marc-André Hamelin, piano, at the Olivier Music Barn, 6:30 p.m.
July 11: Claire Chase, flute, at the Olivier Music Barn, 11 a.m.; Yulianna Avdeeva, piano, The Olivier Music Barn, 6:30 p.m.
July 17: Boris Giltburg, piano, The Olivier Music Barn, 6:30 p.m.
You have free articles remaining.
July 18: Rolston String Quartet, The Domo, 11 a.m.; Rolston String Quartet, Roman Rabinovich, piano, The Olivier Music Barn, 6:30 p.m.
July 24: Tessa Lark, violin, Dimitri Murrath, viola, Arlen Hlusko, cello, Zoltán Fejérvári, piano, The Olivier Music Barn, 6:30 p.m.
July 25: Tessa Lark, violin, Dimitri Murrath, viola, Arlen Hlusko, cello, The Domo, 11 a.m.; Zoltán Fejérvári, piano, The Olivier Music Barn, 6:30 p.m.
Aug. 7: Yevgeny Sudbin, piano, The Olivier Music Barn, 6:30 p.m.
Aug. 8: Inbal Segev, cello, The Domo, 11 a.m.; Chad Hoopes, violin, Edward Arron, cello, Anne-Marie McDermott, piano, The Olivier Music Barn, 6:30 p.m.
Aug. 14: Richard Goode, piano, The Olivier Music Barn, 6:30 p.m.
Aug. 15: Tesla Quartet, The Domo, 11 a.m.; Valentina Lisitsa, piano, The Olivier Music Barn, 6:30 p.m.
Aug. 21: Benjamin Beilman, violin, Masumi Per Rostad, viola, Gabriel Cabezas, cello, Dasol Kim, piano, The Olivier Music Barn, 6:30 p.m.
Aug 22: Benjamin Beilman, violin, Masumi Per Rostad, viola, Gabriel Cabezas, cello, The Domo, 11 a.m.; Dasol Kim, piano, The Olivier Music Barn, 6:30 p.m.
Aug 28: Pedja Muzijevic, piano, The Olivier Music Barn, 2 p.m.; Tyler Duncan, baritone, Alexi Kenney, violin, Oliver Herbert, cello, Pedja Muzijevic, piano, The Olivier Music Barn, 6:30 p.m.
Aug 29.: Alexi Kenney, violin, Oliver Herbert, cello, The Domo, 11 a.m.; Tyler Duncan, baritone, Alexi Kenney, violin, Oliver Herbert, cello, Pedja Muzijevic, piano, The Olivier Music Barn, 6:30 p.m.