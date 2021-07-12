Under the Big Sky music festival returns with more artists, Friday shows, and added camping

It may be the most beautiful setting for a music festival in America, one stage on the bank of a crystal clear creek, and a main stage backed up against tall pines with views of the Whitefish mountain range.

But, the Under the Big Sky Festival, hosted on a working ranch, is certainly the only music festival on earth with its own rodeo.

The two-day festival just outside of Whitefish runs Saturday and Sunday with headliners Emmylou Harris, Jason Isbell, Tyler Childers and Brothers Osborne.

The festival had a smashing debut in 2019, drawing about 15,000 people. In 2020, the pandemic forced is postponement.

Its return isn’t only welcomed by promoters, by area businesses, by vendors and music fans, but artists, too, who spent the pandemic off the road.

"The artists have been telling us how excited they are to return to playing again, and the support from the fans, local community and officials throughout has been amazing,” said the festival’s Johnny Shockey.