With COVID curveball, Montana musicians get creative with drive-in live shows

When Calvin approached Cooke about hosting a concert at the outdoor theater, Cooke was all in.

For Calvin, his summer was already looking drastically different. The musician, who also pours beers at Red Lodge Brewery, was transitioning to working full time as a musician. He is the primary songwriter for the Coal Cars and has been building his musical business since 2015.

“When I’m able to play, that’s a good portion of my income,” said Calvin, whose last performance was with the Coal Cars in January, when they opened a packed house for Aaron Watson at the Pub Station. With a growing fan base in the region and a new album set to release, the Coal Cars were riding high, but COVID-19 darkened most of the performance industry.

The Laurel drive-in show is June, 19, beginning at 8 p.m. with opener Matt Strachan and the Hoot Owls. As many as 300 general admission parking spots will be available.

So far, the pre-sale of tickets has been three times higher than past shows, Calvin said.

Change of plans

For the Coal Cars, the shutdown came at a bad time. Six days before they were set to perform their album release show at the Pub Station, they were informed it was going to be cancelled due to COVID-19.