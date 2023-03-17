Yellowstone actor Luke Grimes will perform Thursday, April 13, in the Pub Station Ballroom in Billings.

The country singer recently released his first single, “No Horses to Ride” following a record deal with Universal Nashville.

Tickets for the 8 p.m. show are $17, plus any applicable fees, and are on sale now at thepubstation.com, Pub Station Taproom (2502 First Avenue North), or by calling (919) 653-0443.

Besides appearing in the hit TV show, Grimes also played a Navy SEAL in the film “American Sniper.”