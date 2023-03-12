People go to Veronika’s Pastry Shop for the pastries, sure. But they also go for Veronika.

Inside the cozy storefront at 1513 Montana Ave., Veronika Baukema is the bakery’s only employee. But she’s rarely alone. There’s usually a line, and the front door has been opened so much it’s worn a hole in the vinyl flooring. The shop's posted hours are 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., but Veronika’s closes once the last pastry is gone. The door rarely stays open past noon.

Try one of her wares and you’ll understand why. Her croissants are the type of flaky where the crumbs might force you to change your shirt after eating one. She makes turnovers packed with fruit, and cookies and tarts and muffins and cakes and anything else anyone might want. Baukema bakes everything from scratch. Her dough has over 200 layers of butter after she’s done folding it all together.

Her space, narrow but with a big vaulted ceiling and plenty of light, always smells like butter.

“I work very hard for that smell,” Baukema laughed.

She’s not kidding. She gets to the store around 4:45 a.m., which she notes is “not too bad,” because she spends a lot of the afternoon prepping for the next day. She estimates that she puts in at least 10 hours a day. But she doesn’t mind it.

“The difference is, I work for myself,” Baukema said. “You’re tired, but you’re happy tired.”

All that work is paying off. For one, she’s gained a legion of loyal fans. Of the bakery’s 113 Google reviews, her lowest rating is four stars, and the reviewer admits he hasn’t actually been there.

But Baukema is getting praise from a less-dubious source, too. She’s a semifinalist for Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker at the James Beard Awards, the most prestigious prize in the culinary world. She’s one of 20 semifinalists, who will be whittled down to five finalists on March 29. The winner will be picked on June 5.

Born in Uzbekistan

The award is something of a culmination for Baukema, who has spent a lot of time and energy to open her own bakery.

Baukema was born in Uzbekistan, when it was still a part of the Soviet Union. But after the country declared its independence in 1991, Baukema found it to be a “challenging difficult time for us. That’s why I moved to the United States.”

It was a process. She picked Billings because she found a person from here that was willing to sponsor her trip. Finally, she made it to America.

She’ll never forget the day. It was Aug. 12, 1999, her birthday. And because of the big time difference as she traveled the globe, it’s the longest one she’s ever gotten to celebrate.

“I left Moscow on Aug. 12,” she remembered. “I flew from Moscow to New York, and it was still Aug. 12. From New York to Salt Lake, it was still Aug. 12. From Salt Lake to Billings, it was still Aug. 12.”

The move was an adjustment. “All we knew about the United States was from movies,” she said. And Billings didn’t look like the movies.

Baukema was raised in Tashkent, Uzbekistan’s capital, which has nearly 3 million residents. She was expecting to move to a city of that size.

“For us, living in a big city was normal,” she said. “And here’s Billings. It was very small, but now I love it. I don’t want to change anything.”

When she arrived in Billings, Baukema knew a few phrases in English. She’d immigrated with her 12-year-old daughter Anna. Anna enrolled in school and quickly picked up English, but Veronika had a tougher time. For a year, she just focused on learning the language.

“I couldn’t do anything,” she recalled. “I couldn’t get a job.”

Finally, she applied for a job at Walmart, but stated on her application that she only wanted to work in the jewelry department. At her interview, they asked her why she wasn’t interested in other departments.

“You have such ugly vests, and only the jewelry department is allowed to not wear one” she told them. “I will never wear those vests.”

They must have been charmed, because it worked.

“I got the job,” she said, shrugging.

Having to communicate with people helped her English, so next she got a job at the Ponderosa Inn, which is now the ClockTower, just a couple blocks from her bakery. From there, she worked for a collection agency, and eventually wound up working 13 years for the Yellowstone County government in the justice court and the county attorney’s office.

“I never settled for just a job,” she explained. “I always thought I needed to challenge myself. I felt like the need to grow.”

That’s what led her to open Veronika’s Pastry Shop. This has been her dream since “probably day one” in America.

“You can do this in America,” Baukema said. “I used to live in the Soviet Union; you can’t do it. ”

'Mom, you can do it'

Veronika’s daughter Anna had moved to the Pacific Northwest, and after Veronika saw the small, family-owned restaurants and bakeries there, she was inspired.

“I always thought about why Billings doesn’t have that,” she said. “And my daughter just said ‘Mom, you can do it.’”

So she did. Veronika’s opened in 2017, and sometimes it feels like there’s been a line ever since.

Baking has always been a part of Baukema’s life. She first learned how from her grandmother Polina. But she has no formal training. She finds that she learns best by doing.

“It’s my big home kitchen,” she said, pointing around her workspace, to her big oven and mixer. “I just introduce people to good quality food. I never use any fake ingredients. Only true butter, true milk, true creamer, true eggs. No substitutes.”

Her palate is eclectic. While she was born and raised in Uzbekistan, Baukema background isn’t Uzbek. Her dad’s side has Chinese ancestry, and her mother’s side is Russian. When her grandmother Polina was young, she lived in France. The puff pastry that Baukema now makes was taught to her by Polina, who learned it in France.

“I am mixed,” she said proudly. So is her food. At Veronika’s you’ll find Russian honey cakes alongside French croissants.

“Before I put something in the display, I have to try it myself,” she said. “If I don’t like it, I will never offer it.”

'Just lots of love'

Baukema’s life revolves around pastry and the people of Billings. The James Beard Awards were not on her radar.

“I didn’t even know that there is such a James Beard Award that exists,” she admitted. “I am so busy. I’m not the person who follows this. I had no idea what this is.”

But then customers started congratulating her about it. And she conceded that the awards are indeed a “big deal.”

“It’s unbelievable,” she said. “I can’t even explain my feelings. I’m a little proud, but a little bit shy at the same time. People tell me ‘Veronika, well deserved.’ And I’m like ‘Maybe not.’ Because I’m cool. I’m just a regular person who just does what I love. This isn’t a business, this is something I love to do. Making money is just a bonus to me.”

Her pastries are all excellent. But part of the Veronika’s Pastry Shop experience is going in and talking to her. You can ask her what specials she’s making, or what she’d recommend, or even just how her day’s going. She’s a talker. And she’s one of the rarest types of talker: one you actually want to talk to.

“I enjoy this,” she said. “I love to come to work. I love to talk to my customers. I love to create new things. I love what I’m doing. Everything I do is just lots of love.”