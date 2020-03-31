Native graphic designer reinvents star quilt designs through handmade cards

With the help of her mother, Cookie, Desjarlais wrote a brief explanation of the significance behind the morning star design and the story of each individual blanket on the back of the cards.

“Native American women learned how to quilt from the missionaries. (The women) came up with the morning star design,” Desjarlais said.

In her mother's traditional culture, star quilts are often gifts. Giving a star quilt to someone is one of the highest honors, she said. Desjarlais herself does not quilt, but appreciates the longstanding tradition of quilting, and the skill and patience it takes to craft a blanket. Her grandmother, she said, was an excellent quilter.

Desjarlais also designs for a quarterly health magazine, Native Wellness Life, which her and her brother, Orville Desjarlais, founded and publish.

Promoting their magazine, as it turns out, was the first step in her cards' success. While at a wellness conference Desjarlais decided to spruce up her booth with the cards.

The cards were an instant hit, she said.

“They’re little people attractors,” Desjarlais said. The colorful cards are like bulls-eyes, she noted, instantly catching the eye.