New book celebrates Montana’s historic places, big and small

It’s impossible to go anywhere in Montana without running into history. Something about this land just soaks up the thousands of years of humanity that have populated it, and all the stories those people bring with them.

But those stories don’t tell themselves. That’s where Michael Ober comes in. In his new book, “Montana Historic Places on the National Register,” he catalogs 50 of the spots in Montana that are on the National Register of Historic Places.

Ober is a good candidate to write such a book, because if there’s one thing he knows, it’s Montana. He's the fourth generation of his family to live here. He’s been in Montana all his life, other than a brief two-year stint at grad school in Denver.

Ober, who was born in Havre and now lives in Kalispell, spent 40 years at the Flathead Valley Community College, and was a ranger in Glacier National Park for 44 seasons, from 1967-2011.

“I had a business card with two sides,” Ober said. “I had the Park Service arrowhead emblem on one side and then the college logo on the other.”

“I went everywhere, I did everything, I saw everything,” he said. “I did it all”

That wealth of experience came in handy while writing “Montana Historic Places,” but he didn’t set out to write a book. Ober was just exploring.

When he retired from the college in 2015, Ober and his wife set out on a quest to visit all 56 Montana State Parks.

“We had these wonderful road trips,” Ober remembered, “and we saw a whole lot of stuff in between… That inspired me to think about all the places that are in this state.”

Those places are often preserved under the National Register of Historic Places, part of the National Park Service that, per their website, attempts to “coordinate and support public and private efforts to identify, evaluate, and protect America's historic and archaeological resources.”

There are over 1,000 places on the National Register in Montana, but Ober only wrote about 50 of them.

Instead of going geographically, Ober’s book lays out the historic places in a roughly chronological manor, starting with the Fort Connah Site near St. Ignatius, the modest remains of a fur trade era fort built in 1846, making it the oldest structure in the state west of the Continental Divide.

The Fort Connah Site is the first place in the “Early Montana” section. It’s followed up by “Government,” “The Business of Settlement” and “Grand Visions,” each about a new era in Montana history. Ober is more interested in telling the story of Montana as a cohesive place across a wide strata of geographic formations than he is in writing a travel guide.

The 50 spots are more heavily clustered on Montana’s more populated western half, but it was important to Ober to cover historic sites all over the state, like the former railroad boomtown of Comertown, isolated way up in Montana’s northeastern corner about 9 miles from North Dakota and 7 miles from Canada.

“They kind of cover the whole gauntlet,” Ober said.

The big, marquee historic spots, which Ober calls “eye-candy places,” are there, like Billings’ Moss Mansion or the massive Chicago, Milwaukee and St. Paul Passenger Depot in Great Falls. There’s a section dedicated to the Butte-Anaconda Historic District, which comprises of much of uptown Butte and, with 9,774 total acres of 5,975 buildings, is the largest such district in the West.

But it’s the smaller areas that really call out to Ober. One of those places was the Hornaday Camp, a 150-year-old hunting camp that Ober called “the toughest one of all” to find and document. It’s located in Garfield County near the middle of the state. The spot was used as a basecamp for an expedition led by William T. Hornaday in November 1886. Hornaday and six other hunters sought to obtain suitable specimens of the rapidly shrinking plains bison population so the animals could be preserved upon their looming extinction. The six bison they hunted were stuffed and put on display in the National Museum in Washington D.C. They’re now in the Museum of the Northern Great Plains in Fort Benton.

The Hornaday site is a rarity on the National Registry, as it’s not a building, but a windswept spot on the prairie, with little to marks its historical value. It took a while to track down, but Ober got there.

“If you stand there,” he remembered, “it’s just kind of spooky, because there’s just nothing there… We’re in the middle of effing nowhere. It was just desolate and so cool because you know what’s in southern Garfield County? Nothing.”

He was also entranced by the Cottonwood Creek Bridge, a small wooden bridge that spans a trickle of a creek in Fallon County near Ismay. It doesn’t look like much now, but the bridge earned its spot on the Historic Registry by being one of the surviving examples of the timber bridges that used to dot Montana’s desolate prairies. It’s purely utilitarian, a means for people to get across the rough landscape they tried to tame, and a reminder that history doesn’t have to be pretty to be important.

The section about the Cottonwood Creek Bridge was the first thing Ober wrote for the book. In the dry High Plains, inspiration struck a man from the Hi-Line who now lives in the Flathead.

“I think I’ve crossed hundreds of Cottonwood Creek type bridges and never even knew their significance to the story of the growth in transpiration in Montana,” he said.

The book is a good guide, full of Ober’s evocative prose and a number of full color photos, many by Ober’s friend Steve Woodruff. But the real value is the question “Montana Historic Places” prompts: how often do we pass history without even realizing it?

Further Reading Michael Ober's book "Montana Historic places on the National Register" is available through Missoula based publisher Mountain Press. Billings bookstore This House of Books also has the book for sale on their website.