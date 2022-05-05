New book unearths old mysteries about Gallatin County serial killer

Missouri Headwaters State Park near Three Forks is one of those Montana places that feels almost holy. It’s been a meeting place for thousands of years. It’s impossible to visit and not feel the weight of the many generations that came before.

It’s also been the place of unspeakable horror. In June of 1973, David Meirhofer slit open a tent where 7-year-old Susan Jaeger was sleeping with her family while they were camped at the Headwaters campground. Meirhofer kidnapped the girl and killed her shortly afterwards, disposing of her body in an abandoned ranch in the Horseshoe Hills, near his home of Manhattan, a small town outside Bozeman.

The FBI used clues found at the crime scenes and Meirhofer’s taunting phone calls to create a psychological profile of him, the Bureau’s first attempt at something that is now common practice.

After a manhunt that stretched for over a year, Meirhofer was finally arrested by the FBI and the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Department on Sept. 28, 1974. He confessed to three more murders, those of Sandra Smallegan, 19, Bernard Poelman, 13 and Michael Raney, 12. The day after his arrest and confession, Meirhofer hung himself in the Gallatin County Jail.

Meirhofer’s case is the focus of a new book by Ron Franscell, called “ShadowMan: An Elusive Psycho Killer and the Birth of FBI Profiling.” Franscell has become a big name in the true crime world, propelled by the success of his book “The Darkest Night,” which dissects a murder in his hometown of Casper, Wyoming, he’s written 18 books in all, most of them narrative nonfiction works about crime.

Franscell first came across Meirhofer’s case years ago, when he was a reporter covering the American West for the Denver Post. It was first introduced to him as the story of a kidnapping that helped create the FBI’s offender profiling process.

“But when I started looking into it,” he said, “I saw that it was much more than that… It was a bigger and more ghastly crime, or set of crimes, than I initially believed.”

He was particularly interested in telling the story of the birth of profiling. “You can’t turn on the TV without seeing ‘Criminal Minds’ or ‘Mindhunter,’ or any number of crime dramas using profiling as if it’s just another thing that we do every day,” he said. “I just look for stories that have something more than typical true crime exploitation. I’m looking for a bigger, deeper story.”

He found that in Meirhofer case. Franscell started researching in earnest in 2018, filing a Freedom of Information Act request with the FBI to look at their case files on the case. The FOIA resulted in 13,000 pages of documents, but Franscell, who got his start in journalism, is a traditional shoe-leather reporter.

He interviewed around 150 people for the book, including two of Meirhofer’s siblings. He’s especially indebted, he said, to three key interviewees. One was Marietta Jaeger, the mother of Susan, the young girl Meirhofer snatched from Headwaters. Jaeger worked with the FBI throughout their manhunt. “As good as the profile was,” Franscell said, “without her, I don’t believe that Meirhofer is captured.” He called her “the hero of the story.”

He also mentioned FBI profiling pioneer Howard Teten, and Gallatin County Deputy Don Houghton, who was one of the cops who arrested Meirhofer, and still lives in the area 50 years later.

All in all, Franscell said, the process involved 18 months of research and another nine months of writing.

It wasn’t all just interviews and documents. Meirhofer, in all his awfulness, was a product of Montana, born in Bozeman, raised in nearby Manhattan, and buried in Three Forks.

Franscell visited Montana four times for five weeks during his research. It was important to him to walk the same Manhattan streets that Meirhofer did, to visit the same campground he stalked, to go to the decrepit ranch where he cremated and dumped his victims’ bodies.

“I believe in being there,” he said. “The reader deserves to trust that I saw it, or I heard it, or I touched it… You have to have your boots on the ground. And landscape plays a role in any story that’s told by a westerner, or is about the west. Manhattan itself is a kind of supporting character in this story.”

Franscell now lives in northern New Mexico, but he feels a kinship with Montana. It reminds him of where he grew up in Wyoming. “They’re two sides of the same coin,” he said about the two states. “I was comfortable [in Montana]. I know these people, even though we’ve never met.”

That doesn’t mean he was always embraced while doing research about Manhattan and the Gallatin Valley’s bloodiest bit of recent history. “Even in the friendly little town,” Franscell said, “people are cautious about outsiders who blow into town and ask uncomfortable questions.”

Still, creating that “foundation of trust,” as Franscell calls it, was integral to the book’s creation. “The story that I write probably won’t make everybody happy,” he admitted, “but they’ll respect that you looked them in the eye and tried to get it right. That’s another good reason to be there.”

Meirhofer’s case, despite its significance in helping the FBI develop techniques that are still used today, is still relatively unknown, both in Montana and in the true crime community at large. Franscell isn’t sure why that is. But one good bet is because of how much is still unknown about Meirhofer’s life and the extent of his crimes.

Meirhofer killed himself shortly after being captured, and he only admitted to crimes committed in Gallatin County. It’s possible that despite his short life – he died at 25 – he could be responsible for more murders than the four he’s usually associated with. Much of his life is unaccounted for, including a stint in Vietnam in the Marine Corps. He’d already killed at least one person before enlisting.

But the real question mark behind Merihofer’s crimes are the lack of similarities between his victims, and the methods he used. His known victims were two pre-teen or early-teenage boys, a young girl, and a late-teenage woman. Meirhofer used knives, strangulation, blunt force trauma and a gun. He’s a serial killer, but, as Franscell noted, “there’s no ‘serial’ to it.”

It’s easier to digest clichés like Ted Bundy killing dark-haired women, or John Wayne Gacy, Jr. targeting young men. Meirhofer is much more complicated than that. He’s difficult, even impossible to understand.

Franscell wanted answers to those unknown questions when he started out. But they didn’t come. “I can’t fill in the blanks,” he said.

While researching, Franscell talked to police departments around Montana and California, where Meirhofer lived for a time, with cold cases that might match Meirhofer’s murky modus operandi. Reopening the investigation into the unsolved murder of five-year-old Siobhan McGuinness, who was killed in Missoula in February 1974, resulted in the case being solved. It wasn’t Meirhofer who was implicated, but another man, a truck driver named Richard William Davis, who died in 2012.

There aren’t easy answers here. Or any answers, a lot of the time. “Mysteries continue to exist long after [a serial killer] is gone,” Franscell said. “There’s no obvious solution to any of those mysteries. And that’s kind of sad. But that’s reality. That’s life.”

