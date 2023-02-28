Billings’ newest restaurant has everything you need, unless you need a chair.

The Bearded Bulldog Pub Grub is at 2503 Montana Ave., but the door is actually around back in the alley. But don’t worry. It’s well lit, and the way is marked by two big spotlights that project the Bearded Bulldog’s logo onto the alleyway, like a bat signal for hamburgers and tater tots.

The restaurant is take out only. There’s no tables or seating area — nothing but a small storefront that leads directly into the kitchen. But that doesn’t mean you can only eat at home. Order through their website at beardedgrub.com, and they’ll bring it to you at four bars around downtown Billings. Carter’s Brewery and the Rainbow Bar are already up and running, and the Bulldog is expanding to Thirsty Street Brewing and Undammed Distillery on Thursday.

The concept might be an oddity on the Billings food scene, but the folks behind it aren’t. Bearded Bulldog is the second eatery from Jason and Jen Marble, the couple behind the Marble Table. That restaurant, at 2515 Montana Ave., opened to rave reviews in November 2020. They were named semi-finalists for Best New Restaurant at last year’s James Beard Awards.

The story of the Bearded Bulldog actually starts with a vacancy. When Cafe Zydeco shuttered last April, they left behind a big open kitchen. Mike Shaer and his son David, who own the Carlin Hotel that that kitchen is in, reached out to the Marbles to see if they’d be interested in expanding into the vacant space.

“Yup,” Jen responded.

It was a clean fit. The Shaer’s also lease the building the Marble Table is in.

“They’re amazing,” Jen said. “They have such a want to fix downtown, and especially Montana Avenue. They just want it to grow and want to keep people down here.”

The same could be said of the Marbles. The Bearded Bulldog — it’s named after Jason, who sports a voluminous beard and is nicknamed “the bulldog” for his actions in the kitchen — is blazing a new frontier in Billings by being exclusively carry out. And despite their proximity, it’s a new concept, a totally different restaurant from Marble Table.

“We can put in a second concept because of the outpouring of love from the community,” Jen said. “We had to expand into this space. We didn’t get a choice.”

But the roots of carry-out/delivery model come from the Marble Table. They’ve been delivering food across the street to Carter’s for years. But that was with the Marble Table’s menu. Their “elevated comfort food,” while delicious, doesn’t always work at a bar. Some days you just don’t want a truffle risotto with your beer.

The Bearded Bulldog menu is all new, and purpose built to appeal to bars and breweries. Jason used to be the executive chef at Uberbrew, and Jen said he’s had the foundations of this menu in his head for a long time.

“He definitely knows what Montana Avenue likes in bar food,” she said. When creating the menu, they thought about which places carried which beers, and what food would go well with them.

“We knew we had proven concept from my days at Uberbrew, but now there’s just no limitations,” Jason said.

The menu includes a selection of sausages, salads, sandwiches, appetizers and some lethally juicy burgers made with a house blend of brisket and chuck. Both Jen and Jason recommend the J.A.M.’n Burger, which comes with bacon onion jam and jalapeno bacon cream cheese, both of which are homemade. Jason also spotlighted the Mama Mia panini, which he calls a “slice of deep dish pizza in sandwich form.” And both Marbles are big fans of the Truffled Mushroom Grilled Cheese, which is exactly what it sounds like, and served with a lemon vinaigrette and arugula. You’ll be the envy of everyone in the Rainbow.

In the bars and breweries, the two that already offer the service and the two that will soon, the process is even easier. You scan a QR code and can order everything, including payment and tip, all online. All you need to do is tell them what table you’re sitting at.

Katie Jacobson, who owns the Rainbow, met Jen through the Historical Montana Avenue Association.

“She approached me with the idea of collaborating, and asked if we were interested,” Jacobson said. “We don’t have a kitchen here, and I wanted a way to feed people and get them to hang around a little bit longer, have another drink or two, and fill some bellies.”

You can also order online, or even at the door of the Bearded Bulldog, and they’re working on getting a phone number so patrons can call in orders. They’re open from 5-9 p.m. from Tuesday to Saturday.

Although if things are successful, those hours could change. And their menu will be rotating seasonally with what’s fresh, just like the one at the Marble Table. Jason is even hoping to incorporate a smoker at some point. He’s got his eye on smoked wings, just like he made at Uberbrew.

The kitchen at the Bearded Bulldog is significantly bigger than the one at the Marble Table, which was partially why the space appealed to the Marbles. In the mornings, they can do prep work in the bigger space before sending ingredients down to the other restaurant.

The kitchen is full, not only with employees, but with family as well. The Marble’s sons Michael and Logan have been working at the Bearded Bulldog. Their two daughters Briella and Madeline work at the Marble Table.

“We’re here a lot, but our kids are here as well,” Jen said.

Maybe that’s why the Marbles work so well as Billings restaurateurs. They really pour themselves into this. There’s a communal element here missing from a lot of other restaurants.

And then, of course, there’s always the food.

“I feel like everybody phones in bar food,” Jason said. “It’s usually a bunch of pre-made ingredients thrown together. It’s a little different to take that scratch made concept to bar food. Just because it’s bar food doesn’t mean it can’t be great.”

“I could buy bacon jam, but it’s not as good,” he added. “It’s hard to take the chef out of me.”