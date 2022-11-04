New mystery thriller novel set in Billings

The first mystery you have to solve about “Blind Faith” is the author’s name.

The dust jacket for the new novel, a crime thriller set in Billings, lists Alicia Beckman as the author. But a bit of snooping reveals that Beckman is a pen name. The author is actually Leslie Budewitz, a Billings-born, Seattle-educated mystery novelist who now lives in Bigfork.

“Blind Faith” features dual timelines. One is modern, one historic. The historic one involves the murder of Father Michael Leary, a priest at the St. Patrick’s Co-Cathedral in downtown Billings. St. Pat’s is one of the many real-life Billings places Budewitz incorporated into her fictional tale about the town she grew up in.

The modern timeline in “Blind Faith,” follows Lindsay Keller, a prosecutor who grew up in Billings, and Brian Donovan, a detective from Boston. The pair work to unravel the long-unsolved murder of the priest, and come across buried secrets and hidden darkness along the way.

If that sounds law-heavy, it’s by design. Budewitz was a lawyer by trade, but she started rethinking that after going through some tribulations in her life.

“It’s been my observation that when a lot of people go through personal challenges,” she said, “if they’ve got any creative urges at all, that’s when they come out.”

That’s true for her. Once Budewitz started writing, she couldn’t stop. Her first book, a nonfiction guide for authors to help make sure they’re writing about the law accurately, won an Agatha Award – sort of like the Oscars for mystery writers.

She just had to keep going after that.

“I realized I wasn’t through,” she remembered. “I wanted to continue to write my own stories.”

So she did. Most of Budewitz’s output has been in two series that’s she’s been working on for the past decade. She calls them the “Food Lovers’ Village Mysteries” and the “Spice Shop Mysteries.” Think Agatha Christie with recipes, she explained.

That’s fitting, because she’s gone on to win two more Agatha Awards for them.

She loves what she calls her “lighthearted, cozy mysteries.” But there was more in her.

That’s where Alicia Beckman came in.

The nom de plume, Budewitz explained, was a suggestion from her publisher to help distinguish these more serious, true-crime inspired novels from her pulpier, more cheery works.

The name Alicia Beckman has a Billings tie in, as well. Alice was Budewitz’s mother’s name. Her mother lived in Billings until 2009. And Beckman was the name of Budewitz’s great-grandparents.

Budewitz’s first book under the Beckman name was 2021’s “Bitterroot Lake,” a fictionalized take on the upper northwest corner of Montana.

She decided to set this one in Billings after remembering an experience she had here in the 1970s. Budewitz attended Central High School, and one day there was a new girl in class, a rarity since her graduating class had only 75 kids. Budewitz gave the new girl a ride home.

“She lived in a motel on the eastern edge of downtown,” Budewitz remembered. “Which was an unusual place for a kid to live. And she lived with her grandmother and sister.”

Budewitz never saw her again.

“Every few years I would remember her and wonder who she was,” Budewitz said. “Where had she gone? What happened?”

That was the kernel “Blind Faith” grew out of. Two characters in the book walk home from Billings Central one day, and they never see each other again.

“There are layers of tragedy there,” Budewitz said. “There are several mysteries woven together.”

She didn’t base the book on any specific cases or events, but Budewitz admits she “did use some real events as triggers for my imagination.”

She started working on the “Blind Faith” in 2016, and used a 2018 trip to Billings as an opportunity to reacquaint herself with the place she grew up in.

“It’s really important to me to be able to convey a sense of a place,” she said. Other real life Billings locations she worked into the narrative include the Dude Rancher hotel. She also has her main character Lindsay work at a bookstore in the Rimrock Mall, just like Budewitz herself did.

One prominent location is the Rainbow Bar, the long-running public house on Montana Avenue. She drew so much inspiration from it that she asked the owners to let her use the real name. A fictional stand-in just couldn’t live up to the real deal.

The book is available at This House of Books, and Budewitz will give a talk at the Billings Public Library on Saturday.

“I think local readers will enjoy seeing what I’ve done with the city,” she said. “It’s a place I still love.”