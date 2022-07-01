New statue in Roundup brings the old west to Main Street

Roundup, Montana was built with cattle and cowboys. The town got its name because its location along the Musselshell River was a natural place for cattle drives to regroup and “round up” their cows.

The cattle are gone now. The plains are clogged with barbed wire and highways. But Roundup remains.

Now, the town has a prominent reminder of its heritage right on Main Street. After years of sculpting and fundraising, Greg Eiselein’s bronze statue, “Teddy Blue Crossing the Musselshell” has been installed in front of the Musselshell County Courthouse.

If You Go "Teddy Blue Crossing the Musselshell" will be dedicated at a short ceremony on Sunday, July 3 at 3 p.m. in front of the Musselshell County Courthouse.

Eiselein’s statue portrays cowpuncher E.C. “Teddy Blue” Abbott, who was born in England and became a legendary force on the plains, driving cheaply bought cattle from Texas all the way up into Alberta, where the herds could be sold for a big profit. Abbott eventually married Mary Stuart, the daughter of Granville Stuart, the early Montana icon who was one of the first people to find gold in Montana territory, helped found Deer Lodge and left behind copious journals that explained the daily life of pioneer-era Montanans. As a newly enshrined member of Montana royalty, Abbott lived out his life in the state and was buried in the Fort Maginnis Cemetery in the foothills of the Judith Mountains north of Roundup.

The statue is commanding. It's 35 feet long and 12 feet high, capturing Abbott in a scale that Eiselein estimates is about 10% over life size. The cowboy sits tall on a horse, gun at his side. He’s high up, descending into a river bank. Below him are five cattle, each one getting deeper and deeper into the water until all that’s left of the lead animal is a head and horns.

The piece is something of a culmination for the 77-year Eiselein, who has lived in the Roundup area his whole life.

He’s always been interested in art.

“It’s just something you’re born with," Eiselein said. "I was always drawing and looking at stuff a little closer than normal people do, seeing how it’s put together and how it fits.”

He started taking it seriously when he attended Eastern Montana College (now Montana State University Billings) in 1965. He took a drawing class from Ben Steele, the Bataan Death March survivor who turned to art as a refuge in a WWII prison camp and became one of Montana’s best known artists.

Eiselein stayed in college for only a semester. But in that class, Eiselein and Steele began a lifelong friendship and mentorship.

“He taught me how to see more than anything,” Eiselein said.

“You don’t need a teacher, you just need someone to critique your work,” Eiselein remembered Steele saying to him.

“He taught me a lot about color and design. He was a great teacher and a great guy, and fun to be around,” Eiselein said.

Those lessons helped inform his newest, biggest work.

“Teddy Blue Crossing the Musselshell” started out a smaller piece. Actually, it didn’t even start out as Teddy Blue. Eiselein just wanted to make a statue of a cowboy leading cattle into a river. He was reading Abbott’s memoir “We Pointed Them North,” and the idea of turning the work into a tribute to Teddy Blue took hold.

The Roundup connection fit, and its place on the lawn of the Musselshell County Courthouse is a reminder of the era’s long history.

“I love it,” he said of the statue’s prominent location. “It’s right on Main Street, and with traffic going through, people can enjoy it.”

There’s a lot to enjoy. The most immediate thing about “Teddy Blue” is its pure scope and size, but the closer one gets, the more little details pop out. There’s Abbott’s detailed mustache. The cattle have brands, each one representing a ranch the real Abbott had a connection with.

Those little touches pop so much because of Eiselein’s style. His figures are immaculately life-like, but the texture is rough, a lot like real life.

And the whole statue almost sparkles in the sun. It’s covered in an unusual patina that Eiselein picked out himself.

“The patinas you see on monuments are that kind of gray black,” he explained. “I didn’t want that.”

Instead, he went with a patina that changes dependent on lighting and weather conditions. Sometimes it’s green, sometimes red, sometimes amber.

The cattle the bronze Teddy Blue drives aren’t orderly either. They’re sprawled out and uneven, in a state of chaos as they head into deeper water. Even as statues, their panic is palpable.

“If you’ve been around cattle and driven them into water, they get insecure and they get tight and crawling on one another,” said Eiselein.

He’d know. Eiselein still lives on the ranch he was born on. He’s worked with cattle and horses all his life.

He’s practical about it. To sculpt realistic cattle, he said, “you just have to understand anatomy. I live in the country and lived on a ranch. You butcher stuff and look at how it’s put together.”

Eiselein has cowboy roots. But the artist peaks through.

“The artistic part of it to me is how [the cattle] intertwine with each other,” he said. “It just makes a nice composition for art.”

Eiselein sees art like that, as something that happens in the real world that gives him inspiration to try to capture it.

After he left ranching, he went into logging. Inspiration struck there, too.

“In my work, I would travel to a job I’d taken and it might be a month, or six months, or a three year job,” he explained. “And we’d drive that same road basically. I’d see a composition and I always waited for the light, and I’d frame it and shoot it [with a camera] and then I’d come back [to the studio] later and put it together.”

Eiselein’s biggest and most public work is a statue, a medium he learned when a bronze foundry moved to Roundup in the early ‘70s, an era in which he said bronzes were “one of the hottest art objects.”

But he’s worked in a variety of mediums. A quick look at Eiselein’s portfolio at gregeiselein.com shows a series of paintings and pen and ink drawings.

“Sculpting is easy for me,” Eiselein said. “Because its three dimensional you can feel around it. With drawing and painting you have to make that illusion of what’s on the other side.”

The different forms inform each other.

“I sculpt to help me draw and paint,” he said. “If I’m doing a subject matter, I build a clay model of a horse in a certain position, and use it to draw. You can turn it and you have a whole three dimensional look at it.”

He also loves using his camera to capture evocative scenes, especially of the men and women that still work on ranches near his studio.

“Certain cowboys draw you to them to photograph because they’re so athletic,” Eiselein said. “They just have a look to them.”

He once thought he was capturing the end of a bygone era, but he’s not so sure anymore.

“These kids aren’t much different than the last ones,” he said about comparing the cowboys he knows now to the one’s he grew up around. “I worry it’s the end of an era, but its evolution, you know?”

The romance of the West is still out there, Eiselein thinks. And now he’s helped bring a piece of it to the middle of Roundup.

Eiselein sculpted "Teddy Blue," but he made it with the community. While he worked on the clay in a warehouse near his daughter's Roundup home, he had an open door policy. Anyone who wanted to come in could, and they were all invited to add some clay wherever they wanted it. Classes from Roundup High visited on field trips. And all the funds that paid for the process came from various community members.

The statue has its own Facebook page called Roundup Main Street Sculpture, and each post gets comments from all over, including some of Abbott's relatives.

When making public art like this, the community is integral, Eiselein said.

"They have to commit, too. Because in the end, it's theirs."

