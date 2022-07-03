New YAM exhibit finds art in the chaos of the COVID pandemic

Michael Haykin remembers the first time he wore a mask in public.

It was March 15, 2020. He left his home and studio in Rawhide Canyon near Boulder, Montana, and went into Helena for supplies and groceries. A normal trip.

Except, the first cases of the COVID-19 virus in Montana had been confirmed just two days earlier.

Haykin chose to wear a mask “for health and safety reasons.” And he hated it.

“It was the weirdest experience,” he remembered. “I felt so awkward and self-conscious and uncomfortable.”

That experience is so relatable, prompting an instant flashback to those cumbersome early days of the pandemic, when nothing made sense and it felt like doom lurked everywhere. Haykin returned from the excursion exhausted, full of complex thoughts he wanted to clear his head of.

So he painted. That is a natural response for Haykin, who has been making art since age six, and graduated from the University of Virginia with a degree in fine art (his career since then, he jokes, has been spent “painting to unlearn what I learned in art school.”)

The painting he did that day is fittingly called “Mask.” It’s a commanding oil painting, 48-by-36 inches, that superimposes Haykin's face over the head of a mannequin. “And this is how it began,” reads text displayed next to the painting, written by Haykin’s essayist collaborator Jessica Argyle.

“Mask” was the first piece Haykin finished for what turned into a series of paintings now displayed at the Yellowstone Art Museum in Billings as “Painting A Pandemic,” an exhibition that will run through October.

When he wore that mask in the grocery store, Haykin said he was one of the only people there wearing one. He got a lot of looks.

“Some looked angry, and some looked like they wondered what I had and didn’t want to get it,” he said. “When I was riding home after that experience, I realized it was all fear. That’s what they were expressing.”

While working on “Mask,” Haykin had an idea.

“Maybe if I had been wearing something other than a mask, it might have been a different response,” he said.

Haykin's painting style has always leaned towards “realism,” as he calls it. “Nature is what I know best,” he said. So he decided to swap the mask with a paper wasp nest. The nests are were the wasp’s larvae live, where the next generation is born. Again, it’s the beginning of something, the start of a new world.

What exactly that new world will be is the driving force behind the rest of the works in “Painting A Pandemic.” All the works are head-on views of the human form, but there’s something off. Instead of human models, Haykin used mannequins, a copy of humanity that worked because of social distancing concerns, but also reflects the general un-humanity of the pandemic, and the feelings people got when they were forced to not be together.

Most of the paintings are single panel, easel sized, like “Mask.” But some of them are enormous, containing multiple panels, becoming an even more commanding presence on the wall.

As he worked, he became gradually aware of what he called “the language of the pandemic, and also world and current events.”

“By then,” he admitted, “I think it had pretty much occurred to me that I was being dragged into an entire body of work.”

The killing of George Floyd, and the protests that followed, prompted a whole new angle to the work. It was no longer just COVID, but what COVID had wrought, what the virus's rise had done to our society and our very minds.

“There was a lot of racism, there was a lot of white supremacy, there was a lot of fear mongering and hate mongering that was occurring that seemed weirdly clear in our isolation,” Haykin said.

The paintings he was making started to change, becoming even more desperate and animalistic. He painted clown faces, skulls, bones, the refuse of the human bodies that seemed to pile up so often during 2020. One piece is called “The Unmaking of America.” It’s a human face, bisected. One side looks weary and broken down. That figure wears a mask over their mouth. The other is smeared with clown makeup. Their mask is over their eyes.

After about a year, he paused.

“I realized I had to stop eventually,” he said, “because nothing was going to stop this body of work unless I did, because there were too many events that just kept piling up.”

The pandemic paintings were over, but the project wasn’t.

“I thought, what I would do is stop painting the pandemic and start painting and overlapping and developing situation after a year of us thinking we were doing our best to be compliant.”

Haykin called the next phase “Epilogue: The Spell,” a name he chose because “it felt to me, that along with COVID fatigue, we had just decided in our brains that we were done. We were just finished. It was like a spell had been cast. And we just denied all of the fact.”

The paintings in “Epilogue: The Spell” are decidedly different. They’re more colorful, full of imagery that is less brutal on a surface level, but no less full of meaning and symbology.

Haykin calls the works “a sort of visual fairy tale describing what we had become and how we had changed irrevocably.”

As opposed to the distorted visages he used early on, the paintings in this section have faces that look more realistic, more human. He made them by compositing faces together until they created a new, artificially generated likeness.

“What ends up happening,” he said, “are these beautiful, neutral almost disconnected, but very human expressions.”

“The artificial human bodies have become utterly transparent and filled with nature, sort of back to the beginning of when the mask became an element of nature,” Haykin said. “Now the whole body is filled, and the mask has become a semi-transparent item. It’s a part of us at this point.”

Haykin was isolated during the pandemic, spending most of it at his place outside Boulder with his husband. But he wasn’t alone. He began posting images of his paintings to Facebook, where his friends and followers would comment on them.

The comments by Jessica Argyle, a published fiction writer and poet Haykin had met while living in Key West years ago, stood out.

“Everything contained this beautiful edge that was so different than any other written information that I’d gotten,” Haykin said.

Despite living 3,000 miles apart during a global catastrophe, Haykin collaborated with Argyle, sending her paintings and getting her feedback. When the chance for an exhibition came along, he asked her to write some pieces for it.

“We established this relationship and communication against the odds,” Haykin said, “and the result that is her interpretation of the show is now a texture that this exhibition wouldn’t have had without her.”

All the works are on display at the YAM. They tell the sequential tale of the COVID pandemic, how it started as awkward and confusing, and turned into something else, something wilder and scarier and totally unpredictable, before flaming out into a façade of peace and happiness that just hide the rot below.

But there’s one piece that doesn’t fit any of it. It stands alone on a column, away from the other art on the walls.

It’s called “Taking Flight,” and it portrays Haykin’s mother, who despite being compliant and isolated, contracted the virus and died of it a week later.

“It seemed fitting,” Haykin said, “to honor that moment… Because it was, finally, the story we all know. ”

