Panel discussion with Ucross Artists in Residence planned

The public is invited to join in on a conversation with Ucross Artists in Residence being livestreamed on Thursday at 5 p.m.

Moderated by Sharon Dynak, president of Ucross, the panel will feature:

David Cote , playwright.

, playwright. Nicole Sara Simpkins , visual artist.

, visual artist. Elizabeth Duffy , visual artist.

, visual artist. Michel Stone, novelist.

The 40-minute discussion coincides with the modified reopening of the Ucross Residency Program for the fall 2020 session. Among other topics, the group will discuss the value of artist residency programs, the Ucross experience and how the artists’ individual creative processes have been affected by the pandemic, according to an email from the organization.

Folks can join through Zoom or Facebook Live (through Ucross Foundation’s page), which will stream simultaneously. The link to register for the Zoom stream may be found on the homepage of the organization’s website, ucross.org.

