Paula Poundstone is excited to be in Billings, but also to just be out of the house

There was a time when Paula Poundstone was known to complain about traveling.

You can’t blame her. Poundstone has been doing standup comedy since 1979. She’s had other gigs, of course. She’s popped up on late night shows, had an acting career and has become a frequent guest on the NPR circuit, appearing on both “Wait Wait… Don’t Tell Me” and “Prairie Home Companion.”

But it’s standup that’s always been Poundstone’s thing. And she’s good at it. Real good at it. But it’s hard to do anything for over 40 years, much less something as hard as getting on stage and telling jokes.

The pandemic changed her outlook.

“In March of 2020,” Poundstone said, “came the stay at home order. And you haven’t heard a peep out of me whining about travel.”

She still thinks standup is “the best in the world.”

And it’s even sweeter now after having to take some forced time off.

“It’s so much fun, especially after all that we’ve been through in the last couple of years, to get together with people and laugh about it.”

Laughter, especially in a communal space like a theater or comedy club, is a sign that you’re not alone in this.

“An audience is such an important part of our human life,” Poundstone said. “It’s a chance to recognize something and react the same way. It just makes you feel so much more here when you can go ‘Oh, so I’m not the only one who feels that way.’”

She’s back to a full time touring schedule. And she’s not taking any chances on having to go back into COVID isolation. She wears a mask when she travels, and only takes it off in her hotel room or the stage, and she’s even walked out on stage with the mask still on without noticing. It’s tough. But it’s been worth it. She’s avoided the disease so far, no small feat for someone whose job involves so much plane travel that it’s given her restless leg syndrome and makes her hips hurt.

“I don’t want to lose this, ever,” she said. “And our ignorance keeps landing itself in the same space.”

In the theater, she’s more worried about her audience than she is for herself.

“It’s not a good business model to kill your audience,” she said with a chuckle.

That’s the dry, often dark comedy that Poundstone has built her name on.

“I’m a mixture of very dark and very silly, she said. “So crisis doesn’t put me off, in terms of comedy.”

That’s also a good description of “Inside Out,” the 2015 Pixar film that’s one of the best projects Poundstone's ever been a part of. She plays Forgetter Paula, personifying the part of the brain that forgets useful information in favor of commercial jingles.

Last month, it was announced that an “Inside Out 2” is in the works, slated for a 2024 release. Poundstone hasn’t heard anything about reprising her role. But she’d be up for it.

“It was so great to be a part of it,” she said. “I love Pixar movies, so that was on my list of stuff that I wanted to do for a long time.”

Poundstone still managed to stay busy during the pandemic. She’s been doing a podcast with her “Wait Wait… Don’t Tell Me!” collaborator Adam Felber since 2018. The show is called “Nobody Listens to Paula Poundstone.” She’ll get letters from time to time, folks saying they’re big fans of the podcast.

“And they’ll say ‘I guess that makes me a nobody,’” said Poundstone. “And I always tell them they’re somebody to us.”

The isolation of the pandemic made those fans feel like family. Poundstone is also an avid podcast listener, and having all that time with only her earbuds made the people on the shows a big part of her life.

“I’m happy for our show to be that for all the nobodies,” she said, “and it also gives me a chance to do stuff that I wouldn’t do on stage.”

She gets to write bits for the podcast. And that never happens in her standup. Poundstone is renowned for her speed on stage. She doesn’t just talk fast, she thinks fast. Her approach is a mixture of a few things. For one, she’s been doing this for 40 years. But her ability to bounce around topics actually stems from a shortcoming.

“I have a really bad memory,” she admits. “So to memorize a setlist causes stress that often sucks the life out of the performance itself. So I took that away from myself a long time ago.”

She’ll be at the Alberta Bair Theater on Saturday evening, and you might want to get a seat in the first few rows if you can.

“One day it just dawned on me that the real heart and soul of my performance was this part where I talked to audience members,” Poundstone said.

She loves chatting with the folks who come to her shows. It’s a good source for comedy. But it’s also just something she seem genuinely interested in.

“It’s not unlike a conversation that you might have at a party,” she explained. Someone in the crowd might say something that reminds her of a joke, or a story.

“It’s all part of the mix,” she said. “We have conversations during our regular life that are sort of tightly scripted, and partly not.”

She’s played in Montana “many times,” she said. And while she’s particularly partial to Bozeman’s elegant downtown Ellen Theatre, which traces its lineage and architectural quirks back to the days of vaudeville.

But to be fair, she doesn’t get a chance to really experience the cities she performs in.

One of these trips to Montana, she’d like to go to Yellowstone, a place she’s never been. She’s a bit warry about bison, but figures she’ll be fine as long as she doesn’t try to take a self-portrait with one.

“This selfie thing has really created problems for us,” she said with a laugh.