This ain't your grandma's Biblical play. Unless your grandma is very into icons of 19th century Irish literature.

"Salome," the opera adapted from a play by Oscar Wilde, is being performed in Billings this weekend and next. It's presented by Rimrock Opera Company at the NOVA Center for the Performing Arts.

It’s been out well over 100 years, but “Salome” is still one of the odder works to ever become enshrined in the western canon. Its pure Wilde, filled with rampant sexuality and violence portrayed very bizarrely. Wilde, an Irishman who primarily wrote in English, wrote “Salome” in French and released it in 1891.

The operatic version of “Salome” being performed at NOVA was translated into German by Hedwig Lachmann, and put to music by Richard Strauss, who premiered his version in 1905, five years after Wilde died nearly penniless after being sentenced to hard labor for the crime of loving another man in Victorian England.

A lot of people came together to make “Salome.” And a lot of people are coming together to produce it in Billings. The Rimrock Opera production of “Salome” is directed by Doug Nagel. He’s been a star on the Billings opera circuit for years, and worked for the Rimrock Opera Company for years, and taught at MSUB until his retirement in 2020. Nagel now lives in Palm Springs, California, but was coaxed out of retirement for one last show.

“This is my swan song to the stage,” Nagel said. He’ll still do concerts, and he’ll never stop singing, but this is it for operas.

“It’s exhausting,” he explained. “It’s for the young kids.”

For this last role, he’s not just directing, he’s also starring. “Salome” is about the final days of John the Baptist, called Jokanaan in Wilde’s telling. John is being held captive by Herod Antipas, tetrarch of Galilee. The titular Salome is Herod’s step-daughter, the most beautiful and most lonely woman in all of Judea.

Salome is played by Sarah Waggoner, a soprano who is making her title role debut. Herod is portrayed by Scott Wichael, and his wife Herodias, who hates Jokanaan, is played by Kimberly Gratland James. Christian Quevedo, Ana Rangel Ortiz and Jordan Shawver round out the main cast.

The opera is presented in its original German, with English translations presented as supertitles, projected above the stage. Nagel is the only person in the opera who actually speaks fluent German. To memorize lines in a language you don’t speak, performers have to rely on what’s called the International Phonetic Alphabet, which turns words into consonants and vowels that can be memorized.

Nagel leapt at this opportunity not just because he speaks German. He’s played Jokaanan all over the world. The first time was, fittingly, in East Germany. For anyone not up on their Biblical history, things don’t end well for poor John the Baptist. He’s beheaded mid-way through the opera.

“I used to travel with my own head,” Nagel laughed. Once, for the Virginia Opera, he had one molded in a day-long process that involved casting his head with modeling clay, leaving him to breathe out of straws in his nose. For this production, he went the easy route and found a head that looks like his on Amazon.

The Bible’s depiction of John’s death is quite short. Salome only shows up twice in the New Testament, once in a few sentences in the Gospel of Mark, and again in an even shorter passage in the Book of Matthew.

Wilde didn’t have a lot of source material to work with. In his telling, Salome is a sort of caricature of Eastern sensuality, with a raging sexuality that bleeds into horror.

“Salome” opens with Jokanaan off stage, yelling about the Messiah from his cell in Herod’s palace. The titular princess soon becomes entranced with him and demands that he be brought out.

She preens over the horrified prophet. Jokanaan, in turn, acts like the original pick-up artist, viciously insulting Salome until she’s madly in love with him.

“I am in love with your body,” she sings to him, ogling his “terrible eyes” and “ivory flesh.”

Some of these lines, which could only have come from Oscar Wilde, might be easier to sing in a language you don’t understand.

“Terrible things may happen,” sings Page, played by Ortiz, a Palm Springs based soprano Nagel recruited. Spoiler alert for both “Salome” and the Bible, but she’s right.

After Jokanaan rejects her, Salome performs the “Dance of the Seven Veils,” which is a sort of balletic strip tease. Herod is so lecherously pleased, he offers her anything she wants. She demands the head of John the Baptist, a murder the king is now duty bound to follow. "Salome" was, unsurprisingly, widely controversial when Wilde first introduced it.

Waggoner is first and foremost a vocalist, so this production of “Salome” utilizes four professional dancers from Billings’ School of Classical Ballet to fully convey the effect of a dance so mesmerizing they’ll let you kill a guy if you can pull it off.

She’s an excellent vocalist, her soprano range easily flits between highs and lows. Her powerhouse performance is all the more impressive when you learn that she wasn’t even supposed to be in this. Rimrock Opera had planned “Salome” to star another soprano. But those plans fell through, and Waggoner, who works at Billings Clinic when she’s not performing, stepped up in November, a very short turn around for such a big role.

“For two and a half months, all she did was eat, sleep and study ‘Salome,’” Nagel said. He worked with her via Zoom.

Waggoner is the daughter of Laurel major Dave Waggoner, and Nagel calls her the “First Daughter of Laurel.” He sees a humorous similarity between her role as a princess in the play and her proximity to local power in real life.

But Herod is nothing like anyone you’d find around here, except for the fact that he’s traded in his Biblical era sandals for a sensible pair of Birkenstocks.

When the king learns that the commander of his guard has killed himself, he’s horrified, but only because he didn’t give the order for the man to die. When he hears that Jesus has been bringing people back to life, he forbids it from afar.

Another standout is Jordan Shawver, who plays a soldier in Herod’s guard. He’s a Skyview grad studying voice at MSUB. Voice is fitting, because he’s got a huge one, a big booming baritone.

“He opens his mouth and you just go ‘holy crap, this is a major talent,’” Nagel said. “Whether you know opera or not, when he sings, you know.”

Nagel, for his part, is a masterful performer. He’s big and tall, clad in a long curly wig he likens to Ozzy Osborne’s hair, with a black goatee dyed into his white stubble. His expressive voice fills NOVA, even if you step out for a restroom break.

But you won’t need many breaks. “Salome” is lean and mean. Take it from director and star Nagel.

“It’s one act,” he explained. “It’s got no intermission. It’s 90 minutes. People die. It’s great.”