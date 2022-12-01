Richard Ford on ‘The natural attrition of getting old’

Richard Ford is a Montanan now. Plenty of places have tried to claim the Pulitzer Prize winning novelist over the years. He grew up in Jackson, Mississippi, and Little Rock, Arkansas. He went to school in East Lancing, Michigan and Irvine, California. He’s lived in Ireland, and taught at Columbia in New York City.

But for this moment, Montana is home. He’s always been partial to Great falls, And he lived in Chinook, on the Hi-Line, for awhile. He’s been in Billings for going on seven years now. Previously, he’d split time between here and Maine, but he sold his Maine house in May. For once, he is putting down some roots.

Ford has a house on the Rims with his wife Kristina Hensley. They’re on their 54th year of marriage, and she’s also his editor. Ford calls Hensley “instrumental” in his success.

There’s been a lot of that success. Ford has won just about every award a writer can. He’s won one Pulitzer, and been a finalist for another. He’s got a PEN/Faulkner, and an Andrew Carnegie Medal. He was awarded the Princess of Asturias Literature award from the King of Spain, he's gotten South Korea’s Park Kyong-ni Prize, and in 2019 he won the Library of Congress Prize for American Fiction.

It’s not all books, either. In 2018, Paul Dano adapted “Wildlife,” one of Ford’s novels, into an Independent Spirit-nominated Sundance-darling movie. Ford also wrote the script for “Bright Angel,” the 1990 movie shot in and around Billings.

When you consider that, maybe Billings was always waiting for Ford. And now he’s here. Ford’s got a warm, comfy downtown office. There’s a wood carving of a whale on one wall, and his garbage can doesn’t have a bag in it. From his windows, he can see all across the valley to the Rims.

In a bookcase, he’s got some of the novels he’s written and edited over the years. They include his short story collection “Rock Springs.” And the series he’s written about Frank Bascombe, a sports journalist turned real estate agent. Bascombe isn’t just Ford’s best known character, he’s become a part of the American canon. Ford has revisited Bascombe’s story numerous times, first in “The Sportswriter,” and then the Pulitzer-winning “Independence Day,” followed by “The Lay of the Land” and “Let Me Be Frank With You.”

Beneath the books, there’s some binders. They’re full of character profiles and background research. He has no computer in his office, and does all his writing by hand. He’s got to introduce it to a computer at some point, but he doesn’t like the distraction of that to get in the way. The only problem is that he has to be the one to transcribe it.

“My handwriting is the worst,” he joked.

Throughout the office, there are big piles of paper. One is held down with an old railroad spike. They’re drafts of his next book, “Be Mine.” It’s another Frank Bascombe novel. This one follows Bascombe on a road-trip with his mortally ill son. They leave from the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, and end at Mount Rushmore in the Black Hills of South Dakota.

“Frank decides he’s going to do a little road trip to sort of give his son some gift of something,” Ford described.

Mount Rushmore is a perfect place for Bascombe's story to end. It's an icon to a specific version of America, the images of presidents blasted into land that's been sacred to Indigenous peoples for a lot longer than America has even been a country. It's a deeply beautiful, deeply strange place. When Bascombe comes to the monument in "Be Mine," he's not sure what to make of it. That was also Ford's reaction.

"This is the strangest thing in the world, and it's completely wrong," he remembered thinking. "It's not bad. It's just wrong. It's very beautiful, and it's very open. But there's something wrong."

"It's not a complaint against America," Ford continued. "It's just a complaint against one thing that America does, when it chooses to avert its gaze to the obvious."

Ford's job, in a way, has been to force America to look at that from which it would like to avert its gaze. He illuminates places and ideas that have been purposely kept dark.

Bascombe isn’t an auto-biographical character. He’s not Richard Ford’s Stephen Dedalus. But Ford still sees some parallels between the end of Bascombe’s story and, one day, the end of his own.

“I’ve had a lot of things done to me at the Mayo Clinic,” he said. “So it was very much a pleasure to write about the Mayo Clinic.”

This writing process has been “a pisser,” he admits. But the end is nigh. “Be Mine” comes out on June 13, 2023. Before that, he’ll be speaking at the Palladium Draughthaus in Columbus on Saturday, December 3 at 10:30 a.m. The appearance is sponsored by the Stillwater County Library.

Looking forward to these events, the Gazette sat down with Ford to discuss the end of his Bascombe books, his time in Billings and how his hunting season is going. (This interview has been lightly edited for clarity and brevity.)

This is your fifth Frank Bascombe book. Is it the last one?

It has to be. I’m 78. So, I wouldn’t try to do that again. Not because I don’t enjoy writing it, because I do. And I enjoy all the ways in which you connect one book to another. I think that’s really fun. But you get down to the end so everything has to last. I don’t think I have the brain for it. I have it for this one. But I can’t remember things. I change things, and I don’t remember changing them. I think it’s just the natural attrition of getting old. I’m not even sorry about it. What would make me sorry if I tried to write a book and I couldn’t do it. But I can do it. And have done it. It would be perverse to try to do this again. I bring Frank off to the place which is a natural endpoint, without having him have to die.

When you wrote the last Bascombe book, 2014’s “Let Me Be Frank With You,” did you think that would be the last one?

I always think that about every book I write. But now I won’t write another book. And what that is a measure of, is just the degree to which each book for me is a complete emptying of all my reservoirs — informational, raw material, attention, time. I just use myself up. And it’s hard to think at the end of that period of time that I could do it again. But then time passes, and I see something that interests me. Frank always has interested me. Ever since 1981.

Do you feel nostalgic coming to an end?

No. I don’t have that energy. There are lot of those little genes. I don’t have the regret gene. I don’t have the guilt gene. I don’t have the nostalgia gene.

How long have you been working on this one?

Not as long as I typically do. I started writing in February of 2020, after a year of preparation. I wrote my first sentences in 2020, so two years, which are abetted by the pandemic. And a couple of other things that provided a little urgency. I really finished the end of the book last spring.

There’s been rumors and rumblings that somebody might want to adapt one of these books into a movie or TV show. Is there any movement on this?

Well, we have a new agent. HBO had the books for two or three years, and then chose not to produce it. And there are various scripts floating around and that people have done, either for pay or on spec. It’s kind of a hard proposition. Because if somebody, for instance, wanted to make “The Sportswriter,” or “Independence Day,” they would inevitably cherry pick the other books. And I won’t let them do that. They’ll say “We’re going to do ‘Independence Day.’” And I’ll say “That’s fine but you cannot take one detail out of ‘Lay of the Land.’ You can’t take one detail without paying me.” And movie people always want to make you think that they’re doing you a favor. And in a way they are, but they’re not doing me enough of a favor.

Was “Wildlife” an easier process then, since that’s only one book?

Well, Paul [Dano] did it. The only thing I said to Paul, when we had our one lunch, although we’re friends now, was “Look, you just take this book and you do anything you want with it. You’re buying the rights to do anything you want to produce. Don’t worry about me. My book is my book.” So it was a piece of cake. And I thought he did a quite nice job with it.

You’ve lived all over Montana. Why have you chosen to settle in Billings?

A couple of reasons. Years ago, when the Not In Our Town movement was happening, Kristina and I were very aware of that. We sort of, more or less sight unseen, out of complete ignorance, thought that this must be a good place. If all these non-Jews can rise up against these skinheads who are threatening these Jews, it must be a fairly tolerant place. So that was probably the underlying reason for it long ago.

And then we used to go up to Winnett, and go hunting. We were driving back one time from Roundup and thought, you know what we ought to do, and this is typical of us, we ought to buy a house here. So we can come out here the whole fall, and hunt as much as we want to. So we started just moseying and looking around. Kristina loves the Rims. We were living in Maine at the time and we lived right on the ocean, and she wanted a house with a view. And we happened to find this remarkable house with this view. And it wasn’t terribly expensive. So we just bought it.

I’m used to moving into places where I don’t know anybody. I knew [Billings based marketer and promoter] Corby Skinner. But I didn’t know anybody else. I mean nobody. But that just isn’t a deterrent for us. We thought we’d like the town. We liked where it was. We knew what we wanted to do there. We thought we’d be happy. And that was it.

And we like it. And the town has proved to be a very tolerant place. Even if there are yahoos. There are yahoos in Maine. We’re from Mississippi. Yahoo central.

What are you hunting?

We’re hunting pheasants and sharptail grouse. Would be hunting Hungarian partridge, if you could find any. And ducks once in a while. But I’ve only been hunting six days this year. Normally I go hunting 34 or 40 days, but this book has just completely closed the door. I’m hoping I can spend December going hunting. I’m reading the book now for the last time.

Is that a difficult thing to do?

Well, there’s a terrible threshold of dread to get over. Which I suffer from a lot. That I’ll find something horrible, or that I’m going to find something that needs to be redone totally. And each day I’m working, I’m sort of timorously going forward, thinking “Oh god, I hope this patch doesn’t have something terrible.”

Are you hard on yourself? Are you a heavy editor?

I think everybody who has had a life in writing for as long as I have is a pretty demanding editor. You wouldn’t be allowed to keep doing it. Being a writer is not natural to me. And all of these painstaking processes you go through to get the job finished is also not particularly natural to me. And I’m obsessive. And that helps. But I worry a lot. And that’s awful. I don’t sleep very well. It’s just ridiculous.

Do you feel like the story has to come out of you for you to get back to a sense of normalcy?

Absolutely not. It’s all choice. There’s nothing innate about it. There’s nothing organic about it. I read books and I like to read books. My whole motive for writing books is having read a lot and thinking to myself, “Gee, if I could do that, somebody else could read it.” And that’s the reason I do it. It’s nothing romantic. It’s not that I have to do this. I really don’t. I choose to.

What are you reading right now?

I’m reading “The Constant Gardner” by John le Carré. And I’m just dazzled by it. It’s so smart. It’s so deft, and full of interesting language and he’s so smart about people.

How’d you get connected with the Stillwater County Library?

I was at the wedding of a man named Vern Ball, who is a great guy. And the woman he married is a librarian at the Stillwater County Library. So through Vern, I met his wife, Jennifer. And she asked if I would be willing to come out to the library and give a talk. And I’ll do basically anything for libraries. When I was a child in Mississippi, my mother used to take me to the library and leave me there, because it was a safe place for an 8-year-old to be left. Libraries are precious institutions to me.

The library in Billings is great. And it serves as a community center, and an intellectual center and a spiritual center for the city. It’s so nice to have a new, nice library. It goes back to there being a kind of core in this place of civic responsibility — some sense of civil goodwill.