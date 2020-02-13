RMC to host actor Gary Farmer for Presidential Lecture Series and special events

Rocky Mountain College will host actor Gary Farmer for its third installment of the Presidential Lecture Series. Farmer will present “A 20th Century Indian: Perspectives on Life and Art” on Tuesday, Feb. 18, at 5 p.m. in the Great Room of Prescott Hall on the RMC campus.

Prior to his presentation, Rocky Mountain College Native American Outreach will host a 25th anniversary screening of his film “Dead Man” at the Babcock Theatre on Monday, Feb. 17. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. An introduction will start at 6:50 p.m. The film will be shown at 7 p.m. and a special Q&A session with Farmer will take place at 9:15 p.m. Tickets to the screening are $8 and are available online at arthousebillings.com.

Farmer will also bring his musical act, Gary Farmer and the Troublemakers, to Craft Local for a night of blues and rock on Wednesday, Feb. 19. The free performance will start at 6 p.m.