RMC to host actor Gary Farmer for Presidential Lecture Series and special events

Rocky Mountain College will host actor Gary Farmer for its third installment of the Presidential Lecture Series. Farmer will present “A 20th Century Indian: Perspectives on Life and Art” on Tuesday, Feb. 18, at 5 p.m. in the Great Room of Prescott Hall on the RMC campus.
Prior to his presentation, Rocky Mountain College Native American Outreach will host a 25th anniversary screening of his film “Dead Man” at the Babcock Theatre on Monday, Feb. 17. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. An introduction will start at 6:50 p.m. The film will be shown at 7 p.m. and a special Q&A session with Farmer will take place at 9:15 p.m. Tickets to the screening are $8 and are available online at arthousebillings.com.
Farmer will also bring his musical act, Gary Farmer and the Troublemakers, to Craft Local for a night of blues and rock on Wednesday, Feb. 19. The free performance will start at 6 p.m.
Farmer, born in Ohsweken on the Six Nations Reservation along the Grand River of the Iroquois Confederacy in Ontario, Canada, studied photography and film at Syracuse University and Ryerson Polytechnic University. Over the last 25 years, he has portrayed more than 100 roles in independent and mainstream film and television. A pioneer in the development of First Nations media in Canada, Farmer is the founding director of Aboriginal Voices Radio, founding editor-in-chief of the Aboriginal Voices magazine, and previously led the Aboriginal Voices Festival.
Farmer is best known for his role as spiritual Native American guide Nobody in “Dead Man.” Other key roles include Arnold Joseph in “Smoke Signals” and Philbert in “Powwow Highway,” which became a milestone in Native film.
As a filmmaker, Farmer has directed projects including an episode of the “Forever Knight” television series and an episode of “Father Figure.”
Gary Farmer and the Troublemakers have released two albums, "Love Songs and Other Issues" in 2007 and "Lovesick Blues" in 2009.
Farmer recently completed the film shoot "Cowboys” in Montana and is currently working on the NBC Universal series "Resident Alien” which will debut on the SYFY Network this summer, according to a press release from RMC.
Farmer was selected in 2001 for the Taos Mountain Award recognizing lifetime achievements of an outstanding Native film professional by the Taos Talking Picture Festival. He also received the 1997 Best Actor award from the American Indian Film Festival in San Francisco; the 1997 Best Actor award from First Americans in the Arts in Los Angeles; and the Best Actor award at the 1989 American Indian Film Festival.
The Billings events are open to the public.