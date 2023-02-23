They say you can't judge a book by it's cover, but nobody says anything about record covers.

Regardless, both 36? and Laura Hickli should be fine. The pair — Hickli performs as a solo artist, 36? is a band fronted by Taylor Cochrane, and Hickli is also a member — recently released a split record. The 36? side is called "Naturally," and the Hickli side is "Both Feet In The World, At Least I Can Stand."

36? is pronounced exactly as it looks, the number 36 with a questioning affectation. Although Cochrane does admit that it's "open to interpretation."

If you want to judge them on the music, go ahead, because it's excellent. Cochrane's work with 36? is effervescent, a mix of folky chords, guitar arpeggios and electronic smudges, peppered with lyrical confessions. On "Natural," he sounds like an Elvis impersonator singing over a Sufjan Stevens track.

Hickli's brand of baroque pop is ornate and shining. On "Unholy Power," she plays a chamber music piano riff that would sound right at home in a cathedral, and layers her ethereal voice on top of it as the song rises for it's entire 2:46 run-time.

But if you want to judge "Naturally / Both Feet In The World, At Least I Can Stand," by its cover, go right ahead. Because both sides are similarly excellent, and really stand out when flipping through records.

Hicki's side shows her in a simple prairie dress, arms outstretched, seeming floating several inches off the ground in front of a grassy hill.

The 36? side is a series of stitched together photos, all vintage shots of three young boys, with the phrase "I wish that we could take things natural ... just let things evolve" stitched across the photos in a blue cursive script. The line is from one of their songs, but the art style is familiar to anyone up on the Montana arts scene.

The cover is a piece by Billings based artist Jane Waggoner Deschner, reminiscent of the work she had at the Yellowstone Art Museum in "Remember Me," and some of the newer pieces she has on display at the Electric Storm Gallery.

Cochrane and Hickli live in Calgary, Alberta, but their list of Montana connections run deep.

"The last time we were in Billings before the pandemic at Kirks' Grocery, they had a gallery of Jane's work, and it really resonated with me," Cochrane said.

They first met Deschner, and her husband Jon Lodge, when they hosted some concerts at Julia Louis-Dreyfest in 2019, including a 36? show.

"They're both such lovely people that love talking about art and sharing art and their ideas and their story," Hickli said.

But their biggest Billings connection is that "Naturally / Both Feet In The World, At Least I Can Stand" was released on North Pole Records, which is Kirks' proprietor Shane de Leon's independent record label. The vinyl record is available for purchase and streaming at North Pole Record's Bandcamp.

"He's kinda like our tour daddy," Cochrane said of de Leon.

"You can tell he actually understands and cares about artists," Hickli added. "It seems like you're not working for a corporation so much as you're just working with friends."

They first met de Leon playing a show at Kirks', which is a venue they return to often. They'll be there on Friday night, along with Brandon Garay, another Canadian musician who makes music under the name "Quiet Winter."

"We have a really fond love of Billings," Hickli said. "Love the community, love all of the people."