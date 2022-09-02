Sharing the stage: Love, music and partnership on Montana’s bluegrass scene

You can fall in love on a stage.

Public performance puts you into a heightened state of being. Endorphins crackle through your fingertips. It’s one of the most passionate things you can do. Everything emotion feels stronger.

The real trick is keeping it going off stage.

Just ask Lena Schiffer and Ryan Acker. She’s the lead singer and guitarist for the local stomp-grass titans Laney Lou and the Bird Dogs. And he’s a vocalist and Swiss army knife multi-instrumentalist for the Americana three piece Last Revel.

Both Bozeman based, Schiffer and Acker are cornerstones of the roots music tradition in Montana and surrounding areas. And oh yeah, they’re also married.

The pair met at the Red Ants Pants festival in 2015. The Last Revel were big dogs that year. They’d won the emerging artist competition in 2014, which meant they led off the main stage in 2015. Laney Lou and the Bird Dogs won the competition that year.

“Our bands were kind of destined to be friends,” Schiffer said. “It creates some bond between everyone who wins the emerging artist contest.”

Laney Lou opened for the Last Revel a bunch that fall. Their music matched well. Their bands could be described as bluegrass, but that's not quite fair, and not just because Montana is a long way from Kentucky. There's a harder edge here, a percussive element that sets bands like this apart. Laney Lou and the Last Revel play string music with the ethos of rock and roll. They’re hard and fast, but never lose any soul in the wildness.

That professional connection turned into a personal one, although it took some time.

“In 2018, we shared a show together at Pine Creek Lodge, and you know, we kind of fell in love there,” said Acker.

The pair finally started dating in the summer of 2018, three years after they met.

Schiffer, who grew up in California, had settled well into Bozeman. But Acker was a Midwesterner. The Last Revel formed while the members were in college in Mankato, Minnesota, and the group had been based out of the Minneapolis area for most of their career.

That physical separation, combined with rigorous touring schedules for both groups, forced the couple into a long distance relationship.

But at the end of 2019, Acker finally caved and moved to Bozeman. The Last Revel were on hiatus, and it was time for a change.

“I just figured I’d follow Lena out here, and give it a go,” he remembered.

Both are Montana transplants, but Schiffer has been here longer, which meant it was up to her to show Acker the ropes. They’re both fly fisherman, so Schiffer took Acker to a spot on Rock Creek, a Blue Ribbon trout stream in the Sapphire Mountains outside of Phillipsburg.

“It’s always been a special place to us,” Acker said. “We’ve gone back there, gosh…”

“Multiple times a year,” Schiffer interjected, finishing her husband’s sentence.

In the fall of 2020, on a Tuesday in October, Acker planned a day of fishing for the two of them. Rock Creek was the natural place to go.

“It was a fairly normal activity for us,” he said.

Except not quite. In the same spot where they’d been camping years earlier, Acker proposed. Schiffer said yes.

And for a time, two people who spend so much of their lives on stages in front of the world got to have a quiet moment just for them.

“And then we got to go fishing all day,” said Schiffer. “There was no cell service. We just got to be happy together.”

“We did really well that day, we caught a lot of fish,” she continued, sounding almost as excited about the fish as she was the ring.

After releasing a celebratory cover of Townes Van Zandt’s “If I Needed You” to mark the occasion, the pair were married in September of 2021. The venue, of course, was Pine Creek Lodge.

“There’s some magic that happens there,” Schiffer said of the lodge. “It’s so special to get to play on that stage.”

National acts are starting to learn about that special place, as well. The Last Revel opened for John Mayer’s solo benefit show in August, and Schiffer joined them for the last song.

The pair were also at Mayer’s date at the venue with Dave Chappelle.

“They didn’t want to get off stage,” Schiffer remembered, “because they were having such a good time. Ryan and I just kept zooming out and thinking about how much history has gone down on that stage for us. Us as a couple, and us as bands. We got married there. And then I was watching Dave Chappelle on that stage. It was mind blowing.”

“To see superstars enjoy a stage like that, in the same way that we enjoy that stage, it was very equalizing,” said Acker.

Acker and Schiffer’s relationship centers around places like Pine Creek. They met at Montana’s seminal roots music festival, and got married on one of its biggest stages. Their story is one of love and music, of course, but it’s also one of community and connectivity. They’re a part of a scene, cream rising to the top and congealing into one.

The pair like to bounce songs off of each other. They’re not necessarily critical with each other, but they don’t pull punches, either. They’re just to the point where they can discuss fragments and be vulnerable.

“It’s nice to have someone on your team that you can bounce a rough idea off of, and you can get legitimate feedback,” Acker said.

“It’s also good motivation,” Schiffer added. “I see him writing a song that I like, and that’s good. And I’m like ‘I guess I should go write, too.’ “It’s improved my songwriting a lot. Sometimes it’s nice to get out of your own head.”

They sometimes get to play those songs together. During COVID, they formed a duo called Canoe Dealers.

“That’s an ongoing project for the rest of our lives, if we want it,” Schiffer said.

But for now, most of their time is spent in separate bands. Laney Lou have a relentless touring schedule, and they’ve racked up five records since 2016, including a double live album recorded at the Filling Station in Bozeman.

The Last Revel ended their hiatus earlier this year. And despite a lineup split between Minneapolis, Nashville and Bozeman, they’ve resumed touring. Their latest release, an EP called “Riding Horizons,” was out in May 2022.

They’ve shared a lot of stages together, in a lot of stages of life. One of the biggest ones will be this Friday, Sept. 3 at the Pub Station Ballroom in Billings. And unlike those early shows, in Billings the Last Revel are up first, followed by Laney Lou and the Bird Dogs in the headlining slot.

“This is probably the biggest stage we’ve shared together,” Acker said.

“We’re excited,” Schiffer added. “It’s fun that they get to open for us.”