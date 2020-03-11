Sheryl Crow, Wilco, Sleeter-Kinney top Peak to Sky Fest lineup

The two-day Peak to Sky Festival at the Events Arena at Big Sky, Montana, has announced its eight-band line-up.

Nine-time Grammy Award winner Sheryl Crow will headline Friday, Aug. 7 with comedian/actor/drummer Fred Armisen and the Jamie McLean Band.

The Saturday Aug. 8 lineup will be headlined by Wilco and Sleater-Kinney. Sleater-Kinney is now comprised of Corin Tucker and Carrie Brownstein, who also starred in Portlandia with Armisen and formed in the ‘90s in Olympia, Washington.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Saturday’s lineup will also include the desert disco band Kolars, and Peak to Sky curator and Pearl Jam member Mike McCready & Friends who will take the main stage following Wilco and Sleater-Kinney.

A family friendly show by Caspar Babypants, also known as Chris Ballew, twice Grammy nominated lead singer and songwriter for the Seattle band The Presidents of the United States of America, will take place Saturday morning under the venue’s ‘big top’ tent.

Tickets for Peak to Sky go on sale March 18 and will be available for purchase online only at peaktosky.com. Ticket options will include single and two-day passes in Skybox, VVIP, VIP, seated GA and floor GA.

The health and safety of the Peak to Sky community and artists is paramount. We are closely monitoring Coronavirus COVID-19 and related guidance from the CDC to ensure the highest health and safety standards are met for Peak to Sky 2020 attendees.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0