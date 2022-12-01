Simply have a wonderful Christmastime ArtWalk on Friday

Make like Elton John and step into Christmas at the holiday ArtWalk on Friday, Dec. 2 in downtown Billings. It will be the sixth and final event of the 2022 season.

ArtWalk locations across downtown will be open from 5-9 p.m. (unless otherwise noted) to host exhibits and feature artists from Billings and our region. A mobile-friendly map and more information about the Dec. 2 event, including images and gallery notes, can be found at artwalkbillings.com and on Facebook and Instagram @billingsartwalk.

All ArtWalk events are free. Many locations host music and offer light refreshments. Often, artists attend and present gallery talks. There are a variety of parking options in the downtown area, including free on-street metered parking after 5 p.m.

This fall, longtime ArtWalk director Virginia Bryan retired after eight years of service. During Bryan's tenure ArtWalk grew to over 30 consistent one-time and season members, and helped welcome thousands of visitors to downtown Billings to engage with the arts community. Bryan also navigated the organization through a pandemic and worked tirelessly to bring back the organization to its pre-pandemic participation. ArtWalk Downtown Billings will be managed by the Downtown Billings Alliance during this transition period.

Uptown Loop

Yellowstone Art Museum, 410 N. 27th St. The Yellowstone Art Museum is again hosting WinterFair on Dec. 2 and 3. The Arts and Craft Market will showcase local artisan vendors throughout the museum featuring hand-made goods and more. The YAM will also offer deluxe gift wrapping, festive activities for visitors of all ages, and seasonal refreshments. The opening evening on Friday, Dec. 2, will coincide with the annual Holiday Stroll and December ArtWalk in downtown Billings. WinterFair is a great opportunity to start your holiday shopping locally with one-of-a-kind gifts that directly support our community.

Billings First Congregational Church, 310 N. 27th St., features artist Robert Johnson’s “The Wild, Wild, Modern West”. Inspiration for his work comes from Peter Max, Roger Dean, and other 60’s pop-artist's, and a love of nature found in Montana. He is currently sponsored by Rimrock Art & Frame, and all paintings can be ordered through there website as well. The medium is what he calls, “Pen & Pixel”; a method of rough, pencil sketches of the subject on a large sketch pad. Once the sketch has taken shape, He continually refines it with tracing paper, until he’s satisfied (partially) with the art and then makes black, line drawings. He draws multiple black & white line renditions until the final inking takes place. After scanning the art into the computer, the black lines are re-drawn, and a 60’s pop art color palette is applied. He often prints on Metal, or canvas. Refreshments will be served and Johnson will give a talk on his art at 7 p.m.

Inkredible Art Productions, 217 N. Broadway Ste. 2, welcomes Gerald Kindsfather, Connie Jens Kindsfather, and Cy Kindsfather. Gerald Kindsfather is noted for his drawings, oil paintings, and sculptures. He has been doing art and teaching art for the past 45 years. His work has been sold in Montana as well as New York, New Hampshire, California, Washington. Connie Jens Kindsfather has been part of the art world for 55 years designing museum exhibits and teaching in NH, CA, and MT. She owned Jens Gallery in Billings for 8 years featuring regional art and her photography and watercolors. Cy Kindsfather is a local photographer and sculpturist, whose experience growing up in junkyards and landfills of Montana and Northern California inspired a heavy creative emphasis exploring how the mechanical and technical elements of our lives contrast with nature.

Barjons Books, 223 N. 29th St., welcomes Kelley Partridge, Intuitive Artist, to the December ArtWalk. Partridge will have original artwork, including watercolor, acrylic painting, wood burning, and sketches. She will be creating intuitive sigil henna candles during the ArtWalk. Check out her website kpia444.com

Hedden-Empire Gallery, 206 N. 29th St., features artist Carol Hartman. Hartman’s large scale oil paintings reveal Montana family memories. Her commissions are available at carolhartman.biz. After teaching at California State University Fresno and exhibiting both nationally and internationally for many years, she relocated back to Montana to paint full-time.

Terakedis Fine Art at Snook Art Company, 2420 2nd Ave. N. Please check its gallery page at artwalkbillings.com for details about its December 2 exhibit.

Skypoint Loop

Sandstone Gallery, 2913 2nd Ave. N., will host a “Member Show” this December featuring select winter and holiday items from our members. The feature artists are Lynn Shield and Teresa Brown. Shield loves color and creates art almost daily. Recently she has been exploring black and whites and art made with vodka, tea, Brusho watercolor crystals and ink. Her art is bold and vibrant using her signature style of painting Montana wildlife and florals. Brown has many ties to Eastern Montana and its history. She has recently been exploring her family history and the land that helped form her family.

Stephen Haraden Studio and Gallery, 2911 2nd Ave. N., Ste. 235. Christmas morning may find ripped up paper scattered across the floor destined for the trash. Stop by the Stephen Haraden Studio for ripped up paper turned into art to gift or hang on your wall.

Downtown Billings Alliance, 116 N. 29th St. For the 2022 December ArtWalk, Janice Marie Polzin will be showing work from her "Beyond Words" series at the Downtown Billings Alliance office. This is a collection of abstract landscapes expressing the interconnections between consciousness and experience. There will be an art activity, holiday treasures and light refreshments for guests.

This House of Books, 116 N. 29th St., welcomes photographer Carole Boerner. A retired engineer, Boerner loves to be outside photographing landscapes and wildlife. She is always searching for the perfect moments to capture the beauty and the humor of nature.

Global Village, 2815 2nd Ave. N. Please check its gallery page at artwalkbillings.com for details about its Dec. 2nd exhibit.

Billings Symphony Society, 2820 2nd Ave. N. Please check its gallery page at artwalkbillings.com for details about its Dec. 2 exhibit.

Kennedy Stained Glass, 2409 2nd Ave. N. Please check its gallery page at artwalkbillings.com for details about its Dec. 2 exhibit.

Ceilon Aspensen Art, 113 N. Broadway #406, A visual storyteller, Ceilon Aspensen creates original fine art as dreams and visions from and about the natural world, and her own inner world. She creates landscapes, still lifes, and portraits, through the vehicle of her own imagination. For this December ArtWalk, Aspensen has been busy making affordable crochet Christmas ornaments for you to take home and hang on your tree as well as a variety of Christmas cards, new note cards, coffee mugs, and other small, affordable portable art items. She will also be having a silent auction featuring some of her original fine art, and as usual a full layout of homemade holiday refreshments.

Aspinwall, 103 N. Broadway, welcomes Jessica Brophy, owner of Free Indeed Art, and her custom fine art. Jessica works one-on-one with each of her clients to create a painting or drawing around their style and what they love. She is most well known for her pet portraits. She maintains a “pop up” studio at Aspinwall during ArtWalk events.

D.A. Davidson, 208 N. Broadway, welcomes artist Emily Nienaber. Neinaber presents an exhibit full of oil paintings that have a special link to living life in Montana. Each piece offers much detail and eye catching color pallets. Print options of art available. Light refreshments offered to Art walk attendees.

Da Vinci’s Workshop, 2706 2nd Ave., welcomes Jess Rice. Rice is a Montana native and has painted most of his life. He enjoys painting local scenes in watercolor and acrylics using a loose, colorful style. His work can be found in many homes in the US and Canada. We will have snacks, holiday photobooth, music and an art making table.

Stockman Bank, 402 N. Broadway, welcomes world-renowned artist Kevin Red Star, along with authors AJ Otjen and Sabrena Half, for an art display and book signing from 5-7 p.m. The children’s book, "Elk Morning At the Battle of Arrow Creek" will be available to purchase, as well as art by Kevin Red Star. We welcome the community to stop in for a cup of cocoa, purchase a signed book, and enjoy the art of Kevin Red Star.

A&E Design, 124 N. 29th St. A&E Design returns to ArtWalk in December with new work by Coila Evans that resulted from what Evans described as “early mornings, late nights, and long days” across the past two years. Utilizing negative space, these elegant and impactful paintings pay tribute to the subject by removing all that is unnecessary to tell the story. Singer/songwriter Geoff George will also perform his soulful acoustic renditions of hits from past and present.

Le Macaron, 12 N. Broadway B, welcomes Chareese Jorgensen, owner of Bitterroot Sip and Paint in Billings. Offering painting classes for all ages and abilities, all skill levels are celebrated in her studio. Jorgensen is excited to share her unique style with her community, making her first art walk debut at Le Macaron.

Historic Loop

Western Heritage Center, 2822 Montana Ave. Please check its gallery page at artwalkbillings.com for details about its Dec. 2 exhibit.

Kirks’ Grocery, 2920 Minnesota Ave. Kirks’ Grocery is proud to present thier 2nd "Kirks' small Works" exhibition, featuring art under 12” by artists from across Montana. The theme is “Where We Are Now” as we all continue to navigate unprecedented moments in life. Exhibition December 2-22. Opening reception Dec. 2, 5-9 p.m.

Native American Development Corporation, 17 N. 26th St. Please check its gallery page at artwalkbillings.com for details about its Dec. 2nd exhibit.

Harry Koyama Fine Art, 2509 Montana Ave. Happy Holidays from Harry Koyama Fine Art. For the winter Artwalk Harry Koyama Fine Art will be highlighting miniature paintings wall. These works will capture Koyama's signature style of subjects and style and will range in size from 8"x10" down to 4"x6".

McCormick Cafe, 2419 Montana Ave. Please check its gallery page at artwalkbillings.com for details about its Dec. 2 exhibit.

504 Square Feet, 1314 4th Ave. N. Please check its gallery page at artwalkbillings.com for details about its Dec. 2 exhibit.