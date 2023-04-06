ArtWalk Downtown Billings hosts its second event of the 2023 Season on Friday, April 7 in downtown Billings.

ArtWalk locations across downtown will be open from 5 to 9 p.m. (unless otherwise noted) to host exhibits and feature artists from Billings and our region. A mobile-friendly map and more information about the April 7 event, including images and gallery notes, can be found at artwalkbillings.com and on Facebook and Instagram @billingsartwalk

There are four new season members joining ArtWalk:

● Bishops Cut/Color, 108 N. Broadway

● Electric Storm Gallery, 405 N. 24th St.

● Magic City Makers Art Collective, 115 N. 29th St.

● Western Heritage Center, 2822 Montana Ave

One-time Event Participants include:

● 4ZEROGallery, 407 N. 24th St.

● Billings Community Foundation, 404 N. 30th St.

● Billings House of Prayer, 2700 2nd Ave N.

● Jennco Designs, 2905 Montana Ave.

● Robert Tompkins Fine Art, 115 N. 28th St.

● Snook Art Company, 2420 2nd Ave N.

All ArtWalk events are free. Many locations host music and offer light refreshments. Often, artists attend and present gallery talks. There are a variety of parking options in the downtown area, including free on-street metered parking after 5 p.m.

Gallery notes and locations

4ZERO7 Gallery, 407 N. 24th St. 4ZERO7 Gallery welcomes Jon Lodge and Tricia Opstad during the April ArtWalk.

Lodge was born in Red Lodge (1945). Growing up, he played in the concrete and steel of the abandoned coal mines in the town; often found himself drawing lines with a ruler, and was a record-setting runner in high school. He studied jazz performance and composition at Berklee College of Music in Boston in the 1960s, which led him to the position of Berklee photographer and art director. All these experiences culminated and morphed Lodge into an audio and visual artist. Lodge’s current work fuses systems and methodologies of music and visual art with experimental materials and processes to operate in what he calls a planned system of randomness or tight/loose process.

Opstad was born in Grand Forks, North Dakota, and currently is residing in Missoula. Tricia works conceptually in abstraction with improvisation and experimental techniques to include chance, failure, and surprise. Tricia’s performance work incorporates Mary Overlie’s Six Viewpoints of Space, Shape, Time, Emotion, Movement and Story. She is informed by human paradox, contrast and contradictions, the pleasure/pain phenomena, and bodily responses to sensations and different environments that provoke, stimulate and enliven her. Tricia makes solo and group dances within different performative contexts, for example, as a member in a band, video, as art installation, in nature and public places or in theaters.

A&E Design, 124 N. 29th St. A&E Design hosts artist Jodi Lightner and musician Jacob Rountree during the April ArtWalk. Lightner is a Billings-based artist and educator at Montana State University Billings who draws artistic inspiration from the built world. Rountree, based in Bozeman, serves up introspective lyrics and dimensional, dream-like melodies. Join in the celebration of these two dynamic Montana artists with the crew at A&E Design from 5 to 9 p.m. Music begins at 5:30 p.m. and beverages will be served.

Aspinwall, 103 N. Broadway, hosts Jessica Brophy during the April ArtWalk. Brophy does art differently. She makes custom art, which means she works one-on-one with each of her clients to create a painting or drawing around their style and what they love. Her pet portraits are wildly popular.

Barjons Books, 223 N. 29th St., welcomes Connie Jens Kindsfather and Gerald Kindsfather during the April ArtWalk.

Gerald Kindsfather is noted for his drawings, oil paintings, and sculptures. He has been doing art and teaching art for the past 45 years. His work has been sold in Montana as well as New York, New Hampshire, California and Washington.

Connie Jens Kindfather has been part of the art world for 55 years designing museum exhibits and teaching in New Hampshire, California and Montana. She owned Jens Gallery in Billings for eight years featuring regional art and her photography and watercolors.

Billings Community Foundation, 404 N. 30th St. is featuring Alaina Buffalospirit, Northern Cheyenne, with her striking ledger art, and Holly Reed, an upcoming Crow fiber artist, who 'wows' with meticulously beaded jewelry and clothing. Board members will provide appetizers, conversation, education and building tours.

Billings First Congregational Church (BFC), 310 N. 27th St., welcomes artists Carson Rose and Max Obroslinski.

Rose is a photographer specializing in capturing candid moments. This ArtWalk Carson will be presenting landscape photo prints.

Obroslinski is a local Billings mixed media artist. Obroslinski said, “My art has always been a very important part of my life. When I need some time to myself and to unwind, I bring out my pencils and paint, and get lost in my art. Creating art has really changed my life.”

Billings House of Prayer, 2700 2nd Ave N. presents Journey of the Cross, a 12-piece installation by artist Scott Erickson. It invites guests to consider the final lived moments of Jesus. Billings House of Prayer, in partnership with the Vineyard Church, will host a Song and Scripture Service at 6 p.m., 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. with hors d’oeuvres reception.

Billings Public Library, 510 N. Broadway. Billings Public Library is excited to host Arc: A Montana Dance Collective for our April Downtown Billings ArtWalk. Arc will perform 5-minute routines approximately every 15 minutes, including an extended performance from 6:30 to 7 p.m. Throughout the evening, these local performing artists will preview choreography from their upcoming show, "Resilience," April 21 and 22, at the Babcock Theater.

This event runs from 5 to 9 p.m. in the Library Community Room, and is free and open to the public.

Billings Symphony Society, 2820 2nd Ave. N., welcomes the MSUB Arts Students League. The MSUB Art Students League is presenting a variety of student artworks in collaboration with the Billings Symphony.

"Isolation in the Information Age" by Isabelle Carroll is one such piece, illustrating isolation despite a constant and overwhelming influx of information.

Bishops Cuts/Color, 108 N. Broadway. Bishops joins ArtWalk as a new season member.

Ceilon Aspensen Fine Art, 113 N. Broadway #406. Ceilon and Jonathan Aspensen are teaming up for the April 7 ArtWalk. Jonathan will be selling signed copies of his new children’s book. Ceilon will have new paintings and notecards. Join us for snacks, beverages, and fun.

Da Vinci’s Workshop, 2706 2nd Ave. N., Doodlen Dan will be showcasing his "Paint This City Project." This is a project focused on Billings places you know and love. Stop in to paint your own colorful building at the art making station while listening to live music by K-Love.

Downtown Billings Alliance (DBA),116 N. 29th St. welcomes local artist Ruby Hahn.

Electric Storm Gallery, 405 N. 24th St. Electric Storm will participate in Art Walk for the first time as a new ArtWalk season member. Stop by and check out Billing’s newest contemporary art gallery and see the current exhibition, “Everything but the Kitchen Sink.” Watch artist Sara-Beth Guilford work on her colorful abstract portraits in a live drawing demonstration from 5 to 8 p.m. Light appetizers and refreshments will be provided throughout the evening.

“Everything but the Kitchen Sink” is a collaborative exhibition featuring contemporary artwork from local and out-of-state artists. Featured artists include Jane Waggoner Deschner, Jon Lodge, Kevin Smith, Simone Fischer, Perry Chandler, Terri Porta, Trent Harvey, Sara-Beth Guilford and Taylor Evans. This exhibition showcases a variety of media such as sculpture, painting, photography, drawing, and more. This show will be on view until April 14.

Global Village, 2815 2nd Ave. N., hosts Kari Jo McKay Art (karijomckayart.com.) McKay's artistic styles reflect light, water, sky details, depicting realistic colorful compositions in each of her pieces. McKay said, “Evocative beauty is noticed in dew drops on a flower petal, stony creek ripples, big sky contrasts, and intricate creature observations. Colorful creations reveal a part of something marvelous.”

Join McKay and Global Village for refreshments and appetizers as you enjoy original artistic creations and global artisans' crafts during our April 7 Art Walk from 5 to 9 p.m.

Harry Koyama Fine Art, 2509 Montana Ave. Fresh large scale paintings are on tap for the April 7 Spring ArtWalk at Harry Koyama Fine Art. Koyama has been busy creating work for an upcoming show at Legends Of The West Gallery in Santa Fe, New Mexico, on June 23 and 24. The paintings will highlight the familiar Koyama subjects including wildlife, horses, and Native Americans. The gallery at 2509 Montana Ave. will feature many of the paintings to be included in the Santa Fe show.

Hedden-Empire Gallery, 206 N. 29th St. The wall hangings, shawls and scarves of long time Billings weaver Jaime Stevens will be shown at the Hedden-Empire Gallery during the April ArtWalk. Refreshments will be served. Hours are from 5 to 9 p.m.

Jennco Design, 2905 Montana Ave., features handmade wood and epoxy furniture and will have goods crafted by Jennco Design. We will have permanent Jewelry done by Michelle from Purley Obsessed Permanent Jewelry. Also on display will be original, colorful and beautiful paintings done by Ellie Swan and Kristen Yeley. Snacks and refreshments will be provided.

Kennedy Stained Glass, 2409 2nd Ave. N., is closed for the April ArtWalk

Kirks’ Grocery, 2920 Minnesota Ave. Kirks’ Grocery is proud to present our first group exhibition of ceramic artists, Kirks’ Ceramics, featuring contemporary work with a broad range of approaches and themes. Food by Chef Ash.

Le Macaron, 112 N. Broadway, welcomes back Grace Montessori Academy. Grace Montessori is a wonderful school full of learning, love, and bright futures. This year, we would like to share with Billings the creative side of our Grace Montessori middle school-aged students. With our unique hand-crafted resin jewelry made with plants from our greenhouse, we have been incorporating our biology education into our art. With the money earned from these pieces, we will be able to send our eighth grade students to South Carolina for their spring trip. We would love to tell you more about our fundraising project, our art, and our school in our station located inside Le Macaron during the April 7 ArtWalk.

Magic City Makers Art Collective, 115 N. 29th St. Magic’s City Makers Art Collective is a contemporary art collective in town designed to aid artists in creating and being noticed within the Billings community. We will be hosting our first Artwalk in collaboration with The Sassy Biscuit Co. in the heart of downtown. If you haven’t been to The Sassy Biscuit bruncherie, they specialize in scratch-made southern comfort food and amazing biscuits.

Our first ArtWalk artist has been a Billings local for several years now, her work specializing in animal skulls and found remains. Christina Larsen's art represents its own unique journey from obscurity and abandonment into a new and relevant manifestation. Reinstituting beauty into something that has been forgotten in death.

Each item calls in its own way to her leading to an expansive use of new and varied materials and mediums. Art is life. Death is art.

Stop by The Sassy Biscuit this Friday and meet the creators behind Magic City Makers Art Collective and come discover our mission and scheduled events this summer. Our evening will be catered with lemonade and charcuterie cups by Huckleberry Hog.

Robert Tompkins Fine Art, 115 N. 28th St. Suite 304. Robert Tompkins is an impressionistic oil painter. Subjects vary but all work bridges realism and abstraction. Florals, landscapes, Native American and animals are represented. Galleries in Montana and Stapleton Gallery locally.

Sandstone Gallery, 2913 2nd Ave. N., hosts guest artist is Mike Koski, a watercolorist that is an active BAA member and our featured member artists are our two newest members; Ken Dvorak and Victoria Wetsch.

Snook Art Company, 2420 2nd Ave. N., welcomes Montana native Annie Kennedy. The solo exhibition spans 20 years of artistic exploration and growth, with an emphasis on the use of color and texture.

Stephen Haraden Studio and Gallery, 2911 2nd Ave. N., Suite 235. Those with walls too full of art might still find one of Stephen Haraden’s Quasi-Random Blind Tossed Scrap Paper Collages in a suitable size. Works range from palm size to wall size. Stephen enjoys visiting with kids as well as adults.

This House of Books, 116 N. 29th St., welcomes photographer Fran Nunn. Nunn said, “Photography has been part of my life since childhood. The world of nature is my primary canvas and exploring it with my camera connects my vision and emotions about what I see in the viewfinder. I also love abstraction and impressionism and seek these out in things both man-made and natural. Making images captures my world and allows me to share my vision and passion for photography as both memories and art. I am happily retired and live in Worden.”

Tyler Murphy Studio, 111 N. 30th St., Suite 217. Tyler Murphy will have his new private studio (located on the 2nd floor above ArtHouse Cinema) open for ArtWalk. Stop by to see what he has been working on this month

Western Heritage Center, 2822 Montana Ave., joins ArtWalk as a new season member.

Yellowstone Art Museum (YAM), 410 N. 27th St. Kick off National Poetry Month with the Yellowstone Art Museum. This First Friday, April 7 we will celebrate the art of writing with poet and teacher, Tami Haaland. Haaland is the Dean of the College of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences at Montana State University Billings and a published author. Together we will dive into ekphrastic writing (writing about art) and create beautiful works inspired by all the incredible art currently on display at the YAM. Hang out after Fam at The Yam and enjoy a poetry reading at 6:30 p.m.