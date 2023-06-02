If rock and roll is dead, somebody forgot to tell Stranded By Choice.

The band — Rich Feeley on bass and vocals, Sean Young and Adam Rutt on guitars and Levi Luoma on drums — have carved out a niche for themselves as one of Montana’s biggest and best rock bands.

They’re proving it this weekend. Their fourth record “Neptune’s Gate” is out on Friday, and they’re celebrating with a blow-out show at Craft Local, which kicks off their first big tour since COVID hit.

There’s an element to Stranded By Choice that’s decidedly old fashioned, and it’s not just their spacy, epic album covers. They namecheck bands like Clutch, Thin Lizzy and Mountain as influences. And you can hear it. There’s a touch of Clutch’s Neil Fallon to Feeley’s throaty vocals. Stranded By Choice have a deep, powerfully precise rhythm section that echoes Mountain. And Young and Rutt run around their fretboards at lightning pace, just like Thin Lizzy’s groundbreaking guitarist Gary Moore.

But if there’s one thing that Stranded by Choice sound like more than anything else, it’s themselves. They’re a band that is totally confident in their sound. There’s just nobody else like them.

Part of that is out of practice. The band got their start, in earnest, back when Feeley was in high school in 2004. But they were just a souped-up cover band back then.

“It was kind of a rinky-dink version,” Feeley admitted. But even if the band was primarily an excuse to play around and goof off with friends, Feeley always took the music seriously.

When he graduated high school, he left Billings for Nelson, British Columbia, a little town in the northern Rockies along the Columbia River. He attended Selkirk College there, studying music. The Canadian school is affiliated with Boston’s prestigious Berklee College of Music.

In 2012, Feeley returned to Billings to get his music education degree at MSUB. That’s when he met a Red Lodge based drummer named Levi Luoma.

“We didn’t really take it seriously until I met Levi,” Feeley said. “That’s when we started recording and touring and stuff.”

Sean Young joined shortly after that. They released two EPs before their full-length debut, 2016’s "Hellroaring." They followed that with “Western Sage” in 2018 and "Lost by Design" in 2020.

“We used to tour every summer and then we had this bright idea that we’d take a summer off and do some recording,” Feeley remembered. The problem? The summer they picked was 2019. When they got around to touring again, that was right when the COVID pandemic hit and turned Stranded By Choice’s life upside down. Their music, which sounds best in smoky bars with good friends and cold beer, didn’t really have a place in the shutdown world.

“We ended up taking three summers off, but we’re back at it now,” said Feeley.

“Neptune’s Gate” has been by far the longest recording session in Stranded By Choice’s history. They tracked the drums at Jesse Vannoy’s Iconoclast Home Studio, and recorded everything else at Green Rug Studio, which is what Feeley calls his home setup. Vannoy then mixed and mastered the tracks.

It’s taken so long that they added a new guitarist, and a big name, at that. Adam Rutt joined Stranded By Choice a year ago. Rutt, who plays in Adam Rutt and the Electric Outlaws and hosts the monthly Blues and Brews Open Jam at Craft Local, is one of the Magic City’s best guitarists. He plays a gold top Les Paul and sports a voluminous beard, seemingly omnipresent sunglasses, and the chops to pull all that swagger off. Dude can just shred, man.

“He’s changed our sound a lot, and in only good ways,” said Feeley. “He’s more a blues and jam band oriented player. He’s less of a shredder and more subtle, so that immediately rounded out our sound. We have really taken off since he joined up.”

Rutt lends a studio expertise, too. “He’s added a dynamic element where our softs are softer and more smoothed out, rather than balls to the wall the whole time,” Feeley explained.

And one of the biggest things Rutt adds to the band? He’s great at booking shows. He set up most the stops on Stranded By Choice’s Harvester Tour, which kicks off at the Craft Local show on Friday. For most of June, they’ll be all over the country, from Amarillo, Texas, to Rapid City, South Dakota. In Tusla, Oklahoma, they’re at the delightfully named Bad Ass Renee’s Bar.

Luoma has a Chevy van they all pile into. It’s tight quarters, but the fellas in Stranded By Choice all get along pretty well. All four members contribute to songwriting duties, each bringing in songs that the others can critique and add and subtract from.

Feeley wrote a lot of “Neptune’s Gate,” as did Young, and Luoma contributed one song. Rutt joined too late in the recording process to write anything for this album, but he’s already got ideas for the next one.

“Neptune’s Gate” features some striking artwork from Sean Keeney. The cover shows a deep sea diver wandering a decrepit beach, a spate of enormous crabs eyeing him.

“It’s a metaphor for change,” Feeley noted. “We wanted to get further and further from home. The first album cover is a tractor. The next one is a mountain, getting up in to the stratosphere. Third album is an eagle soaring, and this one is an alien planet. ‘Neptune’s Gate’ is a metaphor for journeying into the unknown.”

Keeney, who has done the art for three of their albums, lives in Red Lodge. So do Luoma and Young, while Rutt and Feeley are in Billings. Some people call them a Billings band, while others try to claim Red Lodge.

“It just depends on who they are,” Feeley laughed. “If they’re from Red Lodge, they probably say we are, too.”

Guitar bands are getting rarer, especially ones like Stranded By Choice, who just play hard, fast rock and roll without a gimmick. It just doesn’t have the wide screen cultural appeal that it once did. For the first time since they started filming Elvis from the waist up, rock and roll feels like it’s a bit on the outs.

But Feeley isn’t worried. He teaches junior high and high school music at the Yellowstone Academy, the school that’s on the Yellowstone Boys and Girls Ranch. And you know what those kids really want to learn? How to shred on the guitar.

“All the kids are still wearing Nirvana and Zeppelin t-shirts,” Feeley said. “Metallica is huge right now. All my kids want to learn how to play ‘Master of Puppets’ all of a sudden. So in some ways, it’s becoming a little more engrained in our society. When I was a kid, you were kind of an outcast if you were into metal. Now it’s more accepted.”

He’d love if they all listened to Skynyrd or ZZ Top or Mountain, but this isn’t too bad. Plus Feely likes the “new standards,” like the White Stripes’ immortal “Seven Nation Army,” which lives on now as a sports chant as much as it does a rock song.

“That’s kind of like what ‘Sweet Home Alabama’ was back in the day, you know?” he said.

But more than anything, Feeley is just confident in his band. And when you hear stuff like “Neptune’s Gate,” you get it.

“We’ve been playing the long game,” he said. “We try to not make any terrible decisions or dumb PR moves, and it’s been slowly building over the years. It’s working well for us.”