Symphony show gives veterans a chance to ‘tell their story with just their eyes’

Marcus “Doc” Cravens photographed 100 Billings-area veterans for “American Veteran: A Story Without Words,” his collaboration with Ilse-Mari Lee and the Billings Symphony, which makes its world premier at the Alberta Bair on Saturday night.

But Craven, who served in the 1st Marine Division for two deployments in Iraq and one in Afghanistan, remembers a time not long ago when he didn’t feel like turning his camera lens on those around him.

“When I first got out,” he remembered, “I did not want to be around people. I definitely did not want to photograph people.”

That was a problem for Cravens, because he’s always had a camera with him. He’s taken it everywhere, from his military service in the Middle East, his time as an EMT and firefighter in Alaska, on the missionary work he’s done in third-world countries.

It was always a passion. But once he settled down, Cravens needed a career.

“You always have a camera, so why not go into that?” Cravens recalled his wife saying after he got out.

So he did. Cravens enrolled at Montana State University in Bozeman, and graduated in 2017 with a bachelor's degree in photography.

At MSU, he mostly focused on landscapes. But in his senior year, he felt a pull to address his status as a veteran, and his time in the service.

“I’ve always had a thing about veteran issues,” he said. “How do you tell that story?”

“American Veteran” is Cravens’ attempt to tell that story. The show combines his photography with music written by Ilse-Mari Lee, a longtime MSU professor who is currently Dean of the school’s Honors College.

“With veterans, honestly, we don’t want anyone else telling our story,” said Cravens. “This is the perfect medium to be able to give them an opportunity to be able to tell their story with just their eyes.”

Cravens’ photographs are stark. They’re black and white, and super detailed close ups. You see creases and lines in the faces of his subjects. It’s all about trying to present these folks as real people. There’s no artifice. No distractions.

“I want to keep the story simple,” said Cravens.

It’s not always easy to get veterans to trust Cravens to present them in such an intimate way.

'It connects with people'

“As veterans, we’re not very trusting of media,” admitted Cravens. “And with me having a camera, I’m perceived as media.”

That was particularly difficult in Billings, where Cravens lacked the connections with locals that he had in Bozeman. He first started photographing veterans like this as a senior project at MSU. He focused on people in Bozeman and the Gallatin Valley.

“When I started this, it was about trying to get a grade,” he reflected. “I didn’t realize the impact or the connection between veterans and the public.”

After displaying the photos, he gets it now. Strangers would come up to him and say that his work reminded them about their brother, or their husband. Some of these family members and friends are dead. Others are still overseas. And some are back, but different. Harder to relate to.

“That’s when I started really understanding that these aren’t just portraits of a specific veteran,” he said. “It connects with others. It starts a conversation about veterans that goes further than ‘Thank you for your service.’”

In that spirit, when Cravens decided to collaborate with the Billings Symphony, he wanted to capture Billings veterans.

It was harder to gain that trust necessary for the project to work in an unfamiliar town. But he connected with Billings area veteran groups, and word of mouth spread from there. There was a lot of communication before the camera even came out.

He wound up setting up shop in Adaptive Performance Center, a gym designed to help military personnel regain their facilities after coming home.

“If I didn’t have them, this project would never have happened,” Cravens said. He estimates that he connected with about 90% of his veterans there. Horses Spirit Healing, who help veterans rebuild through working with horses, were another resource. Veterans Navigation Network helped, as well.

“My hope is to be able to create this ownership, where people say ‘These are my veterans,’” he said. “These are Billings veterans. It’s not a blanket statement for veterans across the country.”

Combining images with music

The music helps facilitate that. It turns the photos from an art exhibition to something else, something even more universal.

Cravens and Lee met a couple years ago. They clicked right away. “American Veteran” as a project came along shortly afterwards.

“I really am very interested in how powerful it is when you combine images with music,” Lee said.

Lee’s resume is extensive. Born in South Africa, she’s been at MSU since 1989. She’s an expert cello player. But her real magic is her compositions. She’s written works for orchestras and choirs, and made film scores. The Billings Symphony has performed two of her compositions before, in 2002 and again last year.

Cravens sent her photographs in an order that made sense to him, and then Lee worked away at the music. She composes on a computer and then plugs it software on her computer that creates what she calls a “digital audio image” of what a completed piece would sound like with an symphony.

It was easy to write for the Billings Symphony since she was so familiar with the people who would be playing her piece. Tage Larsen, a renowned trumpet player, will be with the symphony on Saturday night. Having such an expert at a specific instrument made the writing all the more exciting, since Lee knew she could write demanding parts for the trumpet.

But it was Cravens’ photos that really informed the music.

“The strength of Doc’s images carried me. The piece wrote itself,” Lee said, noting that she’d never felt anything like it in her decades of making music. “I just looked at the images, and, I don’t want to sound melodramatic, but I knew I was standing on holy ground. And I had to make music that would honor our veterans.”

This is personal to Lee. She’s an immigrant, a nationalized citizen of the United States. She wants her composition in “American Veteran” to not only honor those military members but her adopted home, as well.

“These are people that have sacrificed so much, with their families, for freedom and democracy worldwide,” she said. “It’s the honor of my life to have written this piece.”