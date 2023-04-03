Central Montana's biggest, dustiest party returns this summer. The annual Red Ants Pants Music Festival is back to a cow pasture near White Sulphur Springs on July 27-30.

The festival, now in it's 12th year, announced their lineup on April 1. The big headliner is Tanya Tucker. The Grammy winner and recent inductee to the Country Music Hall of Fame burst to stardom at age 13 with "Delta Dawn," which charted in 1972. The hit has a Montana connection, too. It was co-written by Alex Harvey, whose brother LeGrande Harvey is a longtime Treasure State troubadour who wrote "Montana Melody," the state's official ballad.

Other artists include the man with the best hair in country music, Marty Stuart, who is playing with his backing band The Fabulous Superlatives. Family also seems to be a theme this year, as the sister starring group Larkin Poe are also on the bill, as are the folk standard bearers The Wood Brothers.

Also on the main stage are Ned LeDoux, American Aquarium, Stephanie Quale, Tami Neilson, Madeline Edwards, Arlo McKinley, Kaitlin Butts, the Eagle Rock Gospel Singers, Logan Ledger, Goodnight Moonshine and Dusty the Kid and the Recession Special.

Red Ants' side stage will feature 15 acts, along with the highly competitive beard and mustache competition. Local arts and food vendors are also on hand, and the festival will kick off with a street dance in White Sulfur Springs on Thursday, July 27.

Tickets are available at redantspantsmusicfestival.com/tickets. Single day passes are $70, 3-day weekend passes are $175 and VIP tickets, which come with shade (a rarity on the high plains) and refreshments, will run you $500. $35 camping passes are also available. Kids 12 and under get in free.

There are also a number of ticket outlets in cities across Montana, including Big Dipper Ice Cream in Billings, Headframe Spirits in Butte, Rockin' Rudy's in Missoula and Blackfoot River Brewing in Helena.

Red Ants Pants Music Festival was started in 2011 by Sarah Calhoun, owner of the workwear brand of the same name. The festival is a program of the Red Ants Pants Foundation, a nonprofit that supports family farms, rural communities and women's leadership.