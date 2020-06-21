For 'Prehistoric Road Trip' TV series, Emily Graslie roamed through time and her native West

"I wanted the illustrations to look like they were created by someone who worked with us and opened up their sketchbook and just started doodling while we were talking," she said. "I was really glad we could partner with an illustrator I've wanted to work with for a really long time. His name is Franz Anthony, and he's in Indonesia."

Doing the illustrations across time zones was a little bit challenging, she said. But the big challenge came in March, as the pandemic hit, editing of the episodes was coming due and her native Field Museum closed, meaning the series was unable to shoot a whole bunch of scenes it had planned to do there.

She and Gimbel, who is also the director, scrambled to make up for it with existing Field footage she had, she said, and she came away "extremely proud" of the result. (Geoffrey Baer is the executive producer for WTTW.)

In addition to a companion website with more detail and background, the series is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

"I hope people watch this program and walk away with just a greater appreciation of how frickin' old our planet is and how resilient our planet is," she said. "This planet has been through so much in its four-and-a-half billion years of existence.

"And also to know something that we don't really say explicitly in the program, but it is this concept that 99% of all species that have ever lived on our planet are now extinct. So everything you see around you today is part of the surviving one percent. And there's a sense of responsibility that comes with that. We should feel a sense of responsibility as sentient beings who have inherited this Earth. What are we doing to help maintain this one% of biodiversity? One% doesn't seem like a lot, but that's everything."

