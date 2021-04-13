The Price is Right Live coming to MetraPark Nov. 20

The Price Is Right Live is coming to Billings MetraPark on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. Pre-sale tickets will go on sale from April 13 to April 16.

"The Price Is Right Live" is the hit interactive stage show that gives eligible individuals the chance to hear their names called and invited to "Come On Down" to win. Prizes may include appliances, vacations and possibly a new car. Play classic games just like on television's longest running and most popular game show … from "Plinko" to "Cliffhangers" to "The Big Wheel" and even the fabulous Showcase.