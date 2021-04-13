 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
The Price is Right Live coming to MetraPark Nov. 20
editor's pick alert top story

The Price is Right Live coming to MetraPark Nov. 20

The Price is Right

The Price is Right

The Price Is Right Live is coming to Billings MetraPark on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. Pre-sale tickets will go on sale from April 13 to April 16. 

"The Price Is Right Live" is the hit interactive stage show that gives eligible individuals the chance to hear their names called and invited to "Come On Down" to win. Prizes may include appliances, vacations and possibly a new car. Play classic games just like on television's longest running and most popular game show … from "Plinko" to "Cliffhangers" to "The Big Wheel" and even the fabulous Showcase.

Playing to near sold-out audiences for more than 14 years, the Price Is Right Live has entertained millions of guests and given away more than $12 million in cash and prizes. 

What does it mean to host the iconic television show?
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Britney Spears 'flattered' the world is so ‘concerned’ with her life

Watch Now: Related Video

Britney Spears 'flattered' the world is so ‘concerned’ with her life

Staying in? We've got you covered

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News