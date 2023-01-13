'That's music, man:' Zack Goggins believes hip-hop can change the world

Zack Goggins missed his last day of high school. It was 2014, and while his fellow Skyview seniors celebrated, he was playing drums in Righteous Vendetta, the metalcore band he’d joined a year earlier. Some kids went to parties that night. Goggins played a show in front of 5,000 people.

“I was on tour for 300 days a year at age 17,” Goggins remembered. “It taught me how to work. There was a lot of sacrifice, but those were good days.”

He’s 26 now, and Righteous Vendetta are on hiatus. He now does home designing and works with Rose Thorn Real Estate, the marketing group known for their hyper creative commercials.

But Goggins is still using those lessons he learned on the road and in the recording studio. On Saturday he's dropping “Nachos for the Table,” his debut mixtape as a solo artist. He's celebrating that same day with a show at Thirsty Street. And, in a sharp contrast from Righteous Vendetta’s melodic metal, Goggins’ new release is hip-hop.

Rapping hasn’t necessarily come easy for Goggins, but music always has. He was born into Eastern Montana royalty. Goggins’ father John is the publisher of the Western Ag Reporter, one of the most widely read agriculture newspapers in the West. And Zack’s grandfather, Pat Goggins, was the longtime owner of Billings’ Public Auction Yards (PAYs). Pat died in 2016, but the family still own and raise cattle on the Vermilion Ranch, a large, angus-certified ranch near Huntley.

But cows aren’t necessarily Zack’s thing. Music is. He started playing drums when he was 11, shortly after his maternal grandmother died.

“It was a super hard loss for me, and I was trying to find all these little hobbies to kind of cope with it,” he explained.

He tried building model cars, but they never turned out right. So Goggins’ mother suggested he try music, and asked him what instrument he’d like to play. His answer was quick and unequivocal: drums.

“It was game over,” Goggins said. “Eight hours, 10 hours, 12 hours a day for the first few years I was just hitting the drums. That’s when everything started for me.”

Music was all he cared about. And it became a full time gig when he joined Righteous Vendetta. The band’s touring schedule was rigorous, and he had to be homeschooled for the last year of high school.

But it was worth it. Goggins played well over 1,000 shows in all of the 48 contiguous United States. They played with Trapt, Thousand Foot Krutch, Taproot and more.

Righteous Vendetta’s last show was in Atlanta in February 2020, just as COVID-19 cases started rising in America. Goggins found himself homebound, without the band that had been his main creative output for almost a decade.

“I just started experimenting,” he said. “I was making pop music. I was trying to do EDM for a minute, just trying to figure out what I wanted to do.”

That summer, he moved in with some family in California.

“I shut myself in this little guest house, and just made so much music,” Goggins said. “I was at this point in my life where I kind of needed to figure my shit out. And I just started finding my voice.”

That voice was metaphorical at first. Goggins was reflecting and trying new things, reading a lot and developing the discipline he needed to create consistently.

But his real voice was another problem.

“I’m not a traditional singer,” Giggubs admitted. He didn’t know if his voice was enough to carry the messages and words he knew he could write. “I was so worried about the way that I sounded that I lost the intention and authenticity.”

That’s where hip-hop comes in.

“With hip-hop, I can just talk,” Goggins explained. “I don’t’ have to worry about anything outside of that. I was able to find more of my inner voice.”

He tried rapping on a whim, playing around with a beat he’d been sent by a producer he was working with at the time.

“That was way outside of what I’m used to doing,” he said. “And I just started speaking on it.”

Suddenly he was 11-years-old again, banging on the drums and trying to express feelings he barely knew he had.

“It was like two wires that had long been apart finally got reconnected,” Goggins said. “Through the Righteous Vendetta stuff and all that, I kind of lost my love for music, because a bunch of different things clouded it.”

Goggins released “Lightworker,” his first single as a hip-hop artist, in June. He produced it himself, and shot a video of himself and his dog Toot Toot clowning at the Billings Goodwill with Jasper James of Excalibur Productions.

Goggins’ flow is quirky, energetic and chipper, sort of like Chance the Rapper if he grew up on a Montana farm instead of Chicago.

The video took off. It’s at nearly 50,000 views on YouTube. The success sparked Goggins, and he started recording all the time at Iconoclast Home Studio, the recording space in Jesse Vanoy’s basement that’s frequented by Billings favorites like Mopsketo and Stranded By Choice. Vanoy is Goggins’ sonic engineer, and the pair bounce ideas off each other to see what will stick.

“The first thing you think of is usually the coolest and the most real,” Goggins said. “I’m just trying to be as honest and clear as possible in everything I say.”

Goggins is at least a co-producer on all of this songs, and he likes to do his own vocal productions. But he works with other producers online to find and refine beats. His drum background gives him some insight, but writing and producing beats is its own thing.

“If I had to produce all my own beats and everything, I wouldn’t have music out,” Goggins admitted. “(Beat making) is a whole separate art from writing the verses and figuring out what my voice does.”

@die4toot Get it on your playlists, for Toot and I ♬ Side Peace - Goggins

He’d like to learn more about beat production as he goes, but for now it’s all a collaborative effort. Goggins and Vanoy have recorded nearly 100 songs, and Goggins promised that some of them contain some “wild stuff.”

For now, though, he’s limiting himself to 13 songs on “Nachos for the Table.” Ten of those songs will be on all streaming platforms, but there’s a special limited run of physical CDs that contain three bonus tracks.

CDs will be available at the mixtape release show at Thirsty Street on Saturday. Goggins will be playing drums and has put together a full band for the special occasion, as well as a full guest list of openers.

Goggins is already a hit in Billings, and he’s working on growing that brand nationwide, starting, in all places, with the TikTok account he made for his dog. Toot Toot is irresistibly cute, an English setter with a messy shock of hair on top of her head that’s usually dyed purple or pink. She’s deaf and nearly blind, and Goggins calls himself her “emotional support human.” 540,000 people follow Toot Toot at @die4toot on TikTok. Goggins frequently shares his music on the page, as well.

“The Took Toot craze is one of the coolest things I’ve ever been in my life,” he said. “The amount of joy that has been shared through that is beautiful. However that translates to music is cool.”

It’s hard work, to create a following. Goggins knows that, but he’s not lacking self-confidence.

“It only takes one song to hit 20 or 30 million streams on one platform,” he said. He thinks he’s got that song in him. Maybe it’s on “Nachos for the Table.”

“It’s only a matter of time, man,” Goggins said. "We’re working so hard. We’re making so much music. I can feel it.”

He’s confident, but not self-aggrandizing. Goggins is a firm believer in the power of art.

“Music has so much potential for the greater good. There’s a lot of abstract things within the songs, and everything has a higher purpose, even if it sounds shocking,” he said. “And that’s music, man. The connection that I feel to other artists, and the feeling that I know is behind those songs, it can change the world. I’ve seen it change the world.”