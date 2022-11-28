The art knight: Conceputal artist is bringing ideas to Billings' art scene

There’s nobody making art like John Knight. The Missoula-based artist is singular, both in his wild, nearly indescribable work, and in the thoughtful way he can talk about what he does and what it all means.

That talk is important to Knight’s art, because his work is conceptual.

“I work with ideas more than I work with materials,” Knight explained. “Materials are secondary to the idea behind the work. Even though there are physical objects that appear, idea is what drives me to make work.”

Conceptual art can be tricky. Because it’s so ideas based, it’s tough to explain. The best way to wrap your head around Knight’s work is to see it in person.

Knight currently has an exhibition called “Special Duties” at MSUB’s Northcutt Steele Gallery.

For a second, “Special Duties” almost looks like a construction area. The first thing you see is a big plywood wall that bisects the gallery. Its 94 inches high — nearly to the ceiling — and 192 inches long, leaving just a small entry way on one side. The back side of the wall, held up by framing lumber and anchored by sandbags, faces the door. There’s a tangible practicality to it.

And that wall isn’t just there to hang art on. It is the art. The piece is called “Wall for a gentrifying city,” and Knight built it specifically for the Northcutt Steele Gallery. For Billings, he brought in some completed art and fabricated some on site. Knight’s exhibition in Billings won’t be like anything else he ever does.

“The work appears like it could be in any gallery, but the site is heavily considered while making the work,” he said. “Even the pieces I’ve worked on for the past couple of months, their final presentation isn’t decided until I’m in the gallery.”

“Wall for a gentrifying city” is a good bellwether for the rest of Knight’s work in “Special Duties.” The ideas behind the wall have been weighing on Knight for a long time. He grew up in Ohio, and went to college in Cincinnati before going to grad school in Portland, Oregon.

Knight was eventually priced out of Portland as it rapidly gentrified. He moved to Missoula, which is now experience a housing crisis of its own, and he knows that Billings is starting to see a similar crunch.

“I wanted to mirror what happens at a construction site when a high-scale condo goes up,” he explained. “They take an old building, wall if off and don’t let the public get behind it.”

Except instead of using his as a barrier against community, Knight’s wall is a bridge. The temporary, plyboard nature of it reminds him of the punk spaces in Cincinnati he populated as a teenager. Places that used to be affordable and attainable for artists and creatives, and now have been gentrified into offices and high rises.

“Behind these walls, there’d be utopias happening, and radical spaces,” he said. “I wanted to have that kind of relationship with the space.”

Punk ethos runs throughout “Special Duties.” Knight’s temporary wall is covered in a series of paintings. They’re all big, bold colors, like red, white, black and blue. There’s about 20 layers of paint and materials there, and it makes the colors stand out not only in how rich they look, but in how almost structural they get after that much paint is applied.

Knight calls this series “The wilderness of mirrors (how many punks grow up to become cops?).” He wanted them to echo the idea of the Blue Lives Matter flag, a bit of iconography that’s become deeply engrained in our current culture war.

“I think were’ in this kind of cultural moment where working class or middle class white youth are trying to figure out what it means, and what their place in the world is,” he said.

Knight isn’t putting a value judgment on it. He’s just looking to spark a conversation.

“Maybe you’re reflected back by looking at the paintings? What does it mean to be looking a blank threshold? And is that a reflection of yourself?” Knight asked.

He thinks Billings is a good place to stage art like this and prompt these specific questions. As our art scene develops and changes, there’s a push to accept work like Knight’s that is decidedly untraditional. Charlie Russell this isn’t.

“There’s an evolution of what’s thought of as art happening in Billings,” he said. “That’s really exciting for me to think about, and to be asked to be in Billings.”

His work is heady, and it can be inacessible. Knight worries about that, but he's also confident that there are enough straws here for people to grasp upon when they engage with it.

“Some of these ideas and concepts that I’m thinking about are located in our cities and communities throughout Montana,” he said. “I hope there are cues through the exhibition that allow folks to have different levels of understanding around art.”

On the wall opposite “Wall for a gentrifying city” is a printed picture. It’s a close-up of four people. One’s face is entirely obscured, and even though the other three are facing the camera, none of them are looking at it. They’re not posing. They’re just living.

The piece called “I wish regret would disappear with boredom,” and it’s a still from an old YouTube video Knight was absent mindedly watching one day. He came across a video of a grindcore band called Tumor Feast Knight and his friends used to go see in Cincinnati. During the intermission, the camera panned into the crowd, and Knight recognized some of them. He took a screenshot, and now it’s one of the anchors of his artwork.

When you look at them now, you’re in the Northcutt Steele Gallery in Billings, Montana. But those four kids, they’re stuck in that moment. Their future, now our past, is unknown. That moment is all.

“It’s poetic in some way,” Knight said. “It leads the viewer to move in a certain way.”

The picture is printed on wheat paste. It’s so fragile it can’t be taken off the wall in one piece. It’ll be ripped off, and probably thrown away.

“It’s not a luxury good,” Knight said. “After the exhibition, it goes away as an object.”

The only way to see it is to come here, and be here, and live in this singular moment. That’s what we’ve got.