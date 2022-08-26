The Crazy Mountain Museum tells tales of Sweet Grass County's vanishing history

The first thing you notice at the Crazy Mountain Museum in Big Timber is how close it is to the town graveyard.

The Mountain View Cemetery is right across from the museum, their grounds touch. If the light is right, the big trees from the graveyard shade the museum, too. They're of the same earth.

That's fitting. The Crazy Mountain Museum is all about documenting the people in Sweet Grass County, especially those who aren't around anymore.

"We help a lot of people find gravestones," said Jeanie Chapel, the curator and manager of the museum. They have a map and a listing of the roughly 4,000 people buried in Mountain View.

The Crazy Mountain Museum's staff help people with research. If anyone has a relative, or really anyone they're interested in, who lived in Sweet Grass County, they can contact the museum and request information on them.

"We keep bio files on all the old families," said Chapel.

But it's not all in the past. Staff go through newspapers and pluck out obituaries, births and wedding announcements, anything noteworthy about local families, and file them away.

The museum is keeping the past alive, documenting the story of Sweet Grass County even if the people the stories are about aren't here to tell them anymore.

That story stretches back a long way. The Crazy Mountain Museum has an extensive collection of archaeological specimens that document the long, pre-European history of the area.

All the archaeology makes sense. Big Timber is near the Anzik burial site in the Shields Valley, where artifacts dating back 11,500 years have been found. The museum has some information about the site, but their artifacts and information cover millennia, from the Clovis era projectile points found at the Anzik site to the Crow people who began living in the area around the 1700's.

Much of the archaeology work on display is thanks to Larry Lahren, who spent 50 years as an archaeologist on the High Plains. His book "Homeland: An archaeologist's view of Yellowstone Country's past" is one of the Crazy Mountain Museum's biggest sellers.

For a more recent look at Sweet Grass County history, head to the museum's foyer for their marquee item, the "Cobblestone City." It's a massive display, a 12-feet long and six feet wide representation of Big Timber in miniature, as it appeared in 1907. The details are exact. The young town is outlined with power lines, but the streets remain rough dirt with cobblestone sidewalks. Instead of cars, horse drawn carriages haul the tiny residents around. It's a true look at a vanished time, because a fire ripped through Big Timber in 1908, destroying a third of the buildings preserved in the "Cobblestone City." This is now the only way to imagine walking those uneven roads, looking into store windows and stopping at the watering hole back when Big Timber was a little town with big possibilities.

The "Cobblestone City" is art. It's beautiful, expertly done art at that. But it's more. It's historical storytelling and preservation. Without this diorama, an era of Montana would be lost.

Displays like the "Cobblestone City" are the magic things that make small town museums worth a stop. The Crazy Mountain Museum is right off I-90. If you hop on that interstate near Billings and head west, you'll hit the Pacific Ocean before you're forced to stop. But that doesn't mean you shouldn't stop. These are the roads that open the West, turn it from mythical to tangible.

The Crazy Mountain Museum has all the charming trappings you want from one of these places.

Chapel said they get folks who stop because they see the museum from the road, and "are surprised at how much is here." There's a big exhibit about sheep, once Big Timber's chief export, as well as a lovingly detailed tribute to Leo Cremer, a member of the ProRodeo Hall of Fame who established a long-running string of world-class bucking horses from his ranch near Melville, north of Big Timber.

The museum doesn't end when you exit. Instead, it takes a whole new dimension. The Crazy Mountain Museum complex includes several outbuildings. There's the Sourdough School, which once stood 16 miles north of Big Timber on Sourdough Creek, and now includes period accurate furnishings and two sets of rules for teachers, written in 1872 and 1915, each restrictive and demanding for such a historically low-paying job. Most eye catching is a stabbur house, a traditional building from Norway, usually used as a shed or pantry. It was built by the local Sons of Norway chapter, and filled with artifacts that represent Sweet Grass County's rich history of Scandinavian immigrants.

These buildings are connected by a series of boardwalks. Be careful, because the museum's resident snake likes to sun himself on them. He's a big gopher snake, harmless to anything bigger than a small marmot. But the museum staff are quick to warn about him, lest anyone be alarmed by the presence of another species enjoying the museum.

But it all comes back to the people. The museum's pioneer room tells the stories of the communities in Sweet Grass County, from Big Timber, still a prominent town on the interstate, to Independence, a tiny mining town all the way up where the Boulder Valley meets the Beartooth Plateau. It's now a difficult to reach ruin, but you can read all about its wild, colorful history at the Crazy Mountain Museum.

That's what this place does. It take history that could vanish and puts it right in front of you.

Chapel is most moved by the museum's military section. Much of it was put together by an older man in Big Timber, who did extensive research, resulting in the museum's list of every Sweet Grass County veteran from the Civil War to the current day.

People and places pass on. But as long there are spots like the Crazy Mountain Museum, they never disappear.