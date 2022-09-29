The dead speak, and answer questions, at ‘Voices of the Past’

History usually exists in two dimensions. The past can be told excellently through words and photographs, but it’s always missing that tangible element. You can’t spin it around, look at it from the other side. It’s static.

“Voices of the Past” seeks to change that. It’s a living history event at the Mountview Cemetery in Billings, put on by the Western Heritage Center. This year, seven actors are portraying seven historical Billings residents. They dress the part, and act it, too. For a moment, they step into the past and connect to something that’s still there. The performances are given at the gravestones of the people that inspired these performances. Flowers mark the headstones.

The event was held last Saturday, and will go again this Saturday. There are timeslots available from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., and once ticket holders are there, they can stay as long as they’d like to explore Mountview’s rich history.

Lee Stadtmiller is always eager to share that history. He was the manager of Mountview from January 2000 until Halloween 2018. He loves talking about the cemetery, and how it’s had multiple lives, first as the private Billings Cemetery, and then a 1920 transition into the publicly held property it is today. The new section, where people are still buried today, is orderly and neat. But the old section is chaotic. Some stones are toppled. People were buried in wooden caskets, and as decay inevitably happens, the earth starts to depress, creating little indentations where folks rest.

“Everybody loves a good death story,” Stadtmiller said.

That’s true. But the real draw of “Voices of the Past” is the life stories. The people buried here don’t look like legendary figures in a book. They’re real. They’re right in front of you. They have hopes and dreams and desires, just like you do. Sometimes looking into the past is like looking at a mirror.

“’Voices of the Past’ is a great way for the Western Heritage Center to share the stories and the research that we do about the communities that we live in,” said Lauren Hunley, the Center’s Community Historian.

“Only so many people like to come to lectures,” she continued, laughing. “I can only do so many school tours.”

“Voices of the Past” lets that history come to life. It’s real. You can interact with it. The actors take questions and chat, all without breaking character.

The event is in its second year. Last year’s “Voices,” like this year’s was during the fall, when it feels most natural to explore a graveyard.

But the process started way back in March. The museum’s planning committee met and created a shortlist of potential historical figures they’d like to see portrayed.

Gwynivere Cusak plays Dorothy Gray, the woman who designed Pioneer Park. Gray was, as Cusak said, “the best, and only, landscape architect in the Billings area” at the time of her life. Cusak is one of the production’s most practiced actors. She’s a senior at Lockwood High School, but she’s already acted in 26 plays. And does cabarets and recitals on top of that. But this role is different.

“It’s not a normal acting role,” she said. “You can’t just take liberties and make stuff up. You have to actually do all this research and find out who this person was.”

That research was extensive. They needed to make sure there’s enough information available about the historic figure so the actors can portray them fully and accurately.

An audition process followed.

“We’re very, very intentional about matching our potential actors with the right historical figures,” Hunley said.

Because this is no easy gig. The “Voices of the Past” need to perform constantly through when the event begins at 9:30 a.m. all the way through to mid-afternoon.

“We’re asking them to learn a historic figure so much they’re able to improv conversation and answer questions as that person,” Hunley said. “It’s a lot of work.”

The actors are paid. That’s something that the Western Heritage Center was very insistent on. Not only because it’s so much work to ask someone to volunteer for, but to ensure the quality of the event.

“We want to maintain the historic integrity and to be respectful of the historic figures that we are portraying,” Hunley said. “So we’re asking our actors to do the same thing.”

It can be heavy stuff, to act in a graveyard and portray a real person as they really were, even after their death. But don’t worry, “Voices from the Past” is also a blast.

Nickolas Goettel plays Dr. Frank Bell, a Billings dentist. In 1904, he became the first person to use an electric drill on teeth in the city. But Bell’s bigger claim to fame is that he's a pioneering pilot. He was issued one of the first 200 pilot’s licenses in America. Goettel portrays Bell with zeal, decked out in a leather flight jacket, hat and goggles. It’s a good look. Goettel joked that he might wear it at school, although he’d probably leave the goggles at home.

J.G. Link, a Montana architect, is brought to life by Casey Visser. Link was an icon of early Montana architecture. He built the Northern Hotel. He built the Billings bus depot. He built the Montana Power Building, and the wings of the Montana Capitol in Helena. His fingerprints are over so much of Montana’s landscape. He even built the Mountview mausoleum he’s buried in. You’ll find him in there next to Alberta Bair and other early Montana luminaries. That mausoleum, recently nominated to the National Register of Historic Places, isn’t usually open to visitors. “Voices of the Past” is a rare opportunity to check out a Montana landmark.

Visser’s portrayal gives a face and a voice to a man whose fingerprints are over so much of Montana’s contemporary landscape. Visser is an American History teacher at the Billings Career Center. He takes this stuff seriously.

But so does everyone else at “Voices of the Past.” Meet P.B. and Mattie Moss, whose eponymous mansion was built on the edge of town in 1903 and is now one of the city’s most recognizable landmarks. They’re portrayed by real-life married couple Jerod and Sue Schaefer.

And don’t miss the story of Augusta Schuster, played by Gwendolyn Satterfield. It’s got so many twists it could be a movie. Satterfield delivers the performance from Schuster’s graveside, where she’s buried with all three of her husbands.

There’s so much high drama here. But the most striking story featured at “Voices of the Past” is a quiet one.

Jessie Mahler was a “homesteader and mother of the cutest triplets you’ve ever seen.” That’s the opening line delivered by Rosalyn Visser, a Western Heritage Center volunteer and social studies major at Rocky who helped write not only her own script, but the scripts of some of the other actors.

“This really does humanize history,” Visser said. “To be able to tell these unknown stories of amazing figures is surreal. It’s such an honor to be a part of this event.”

Mahler’s story is a beautiful one. She was a homesteader, and a county school teacher in Pompeys Pillar who supplemented her income by nursing. She married Clarence “Curly” Mahler, and on Independence Day 1907, she gave birth to identical triplets. They became so popular that when Curly added an addition on their cabin, he included a big picture window.

But in 1919, the Spanish Flu came.

“When we first lost our taste and smell, I knew it was going to be bad,” said Visser in character, in a line that could have been written in 1918 or 2022.

Curly made it. Jessie didn’t. She was buried in Mountview that year. Her triplets grew up, and prospered. She was gone, but her legacy wasn’t.

One person who came to the performance last Saturday is a part of that legacy. Her name is Pamela Gustafson, and she’s Jessie’s granddaughter. Donald, one of Jessie’s triplets, was her father.

Gustafson never got to know her grandmother. And her father died when she was young. So she’s made preserving their story a part of her life. She wrote a book, called “Finding Jesse,” that Visser used as the main source for her script.

The two met on Saturday.

“I just started bawling,” Visser said. “She gave me a big hug.”

“It was emotional,” said Gustafson. “I could imagine deeply that it was her. That was the first time I experienced meeting my grandmother. ”

“Voices of the Past” doesn’t eschew the tragedy. But it amplifies the life that keeps happening afterwards.

“I think it’s okay to walk on people’s graves,” former manager Stadtmiller said. “I think they like the company.”