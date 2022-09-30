The Jake Five: A play, a ballet and all the noise, noise, noise, noise

Before we get started, a bit of housekeeping is in order. I'm playing with the traditional arts calendar format. This section isn't going to be dedicated to capturing and displaying everything. Social media and event specific websites have usurped us on that. Instead, I'll highlight five of the most interesting, unique events in Billings — and the surrounding area — for the upcoming week. Some weeks it could be more than five, but that's the baseline. Billings' art community includes all stripes and all types, and we'll be highlighting them here.

'Carmen's Tragedy' at NOVA

NOVA's newest play opens on Friday, Sept. 30 at 7:30 p.m., and has additional performances on Saturday Oct. 1 and next weekend on Oct. 8 and 9. Every performance starts at 7:30 p.m., other than Sunday, Oct. 9, which is at 2 p.m. "Carmen's Tragedy," an adaptation of Georges Bizet's 1875 opera, which was scandalous at the time for its grungy portrait of working class hopelessness. Cecil B. DeMille directed a film adaption, but NOVA's version by Janie Sutton on the helm, with performances from Michelle Berger, Bethany Smith, Conner Leavitt and Jordan Shawver. Tickets are $10 for students, $16 for student or military and $21 for everyone else, and available at ci.ovationtix.com/35966/production/1129114.

'Swan Lake' at the Alberta Bair Theater

"Swan Lake" isn't just a ballet, it's THE ballet, one of the most popular and widely seen pieces of art ever made. Billings folks have a prime opportunity to catch Tchaikovsky's masterpiece at the Alberta Bair on Friday, Sept. 30 at 7 p.m. Presented by the World Ballet Series, this production involves 50 dances, 150 costumes and an overwhelming sense of entering another world. Tickets range from $35-$89 and are available at albertabairtheater.org.

Laurel Brewfest

Want to know the only thing better than day drinking? Day drinking for a good cause? That's the spirit behind the second annual Laurel Brewfest, which kicks off this year on Saturday, Oct. 1 from 4-8 p.m. at Millers Horse Palace (7215 Mossmain Ln.). There will be unlimited beer sampling from a litany of local breweries, as well as live music from El Wencho and food trucks. The event is one of the Laurel Chamber of Commerce's biggest fundraisers of the year, with proceeds this year going to city beautification. Tickets are $35 in advance at the Chamber office at 108 E. Main St. in Laurel, or $40 at the door, and the price includes a Laurel Brewfest glass and a chance to vote for the best beer at the festival.

'Man Bites Dog' at the Babcock Theatre

Some movies should only be seen after dark. Take "Man Bites Dog," the scathing 1992 mockumentary that's showing at the Babcock on Saturday, Oct. 1 at 9 p.m. "Man Bites Dog" is a bitter dark comedy that purportedly follows a serial killer through his day to day life. It's one of those things that used to be passed around on unmarked VHS tapes, just real enough to be terrifying. With a special intro from Andy Sell, the host of the "Ghoul School" podcast, don't miss a unique opportunity to see it on a big screen. Tickets are $6-$8 at arthousebillings.com/manbitesdog.

Noise at Kirks' Grocery

It's early for the Grinch, but come to to Kirks' and enjoy the noise, noise, noise anyway. Kirks' is hosting a series of noise artists whose music — loud, abrasive, oddly melodic at times — defies conventional explanation. Better to see it in person, which you can do at Kirks' on Wednesday, Oct. 5 starting at 7 p.m. Massachusetts based artists +DOG+ and Andrea Pensado will be performing, as will Luer, a modular synth project from Billings' own Matt Taggart. Tickets are $10 in advance via Venmo/Cash App @kirksgrocery or PayPal kirksgrocery@gmail.com, or $12 at the door.

Honorable mentions

Theory of a Deadman, one of the last standing rock bands from when they still made rock bands, are at the Pub Station on Saturday.

Step back into a bygone age this weekend with Kid Brylcreem and the Pink Ladies, a throwback group that look suspiciously like Billings country mainstays Cimmaron, at the Elks Lounge on Saturday from 7-11 p.m. and Sunday from 2-6 p.m.

NOVA's big fall fundraiser, the "Auction of Arias," is Sunday at 6:30 p.m. Enjoy local wines paired with a selection of musical pieces from various operas, including the aformentioned "Carmen's Tragedy." Tickets are $30 per single and $50 per couple at novabillings.org.

Comedian Aaron Woodall is at NOVA at 8 p.m. on Thursday, basically the perfect night for comedy, a little something to look forward to before the weekend starts.

"Storm Lake," a documentary about a small town's struggle to keep their newspaper up and running, is at the Babcock on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $12 ($6 for senior/student/military) at arthousebillings.com/stormlake. Documentary looks great, but I don't think I'll be there. Hits too close to home.