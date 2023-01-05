The Jake Five: Academy Award for Best Donkey

If your New Year's resolution is to get out and find more things to do in Billings, you're in luck! Here's a rundown of what's going on this week.

'EO' at Art House and 'The Old Way' at the Babcock

Two movies make their Billings premier this weekend.

First up is "EO," first showing at Art House at 6:15 p.m. on Friday and continuing through the week. The Polish film, already on the shortlist for the Oscar for Best International Feature, follows a donkey — the titular Eo — as he explores Europe. Get tickets and more info at arthousebillings.com/eo. Between this and "The Banshees of Inisherin," what a year for donkeys in cinema.

Down the street at the Babcock at 7 p.m. on Friday, the Nicolas Cage western "The Old Way" shows for one time only. The film, which finds the star playing an outlaw turned family man dragged back into violence, was shot in Montana, mostly at the Yellowstone Film Ranch in Paradise Valley. Tickets and more information is at arthousebillings.com/oldway.

'Sanctified' at the Laurel Vue and Brew

The new western "Sanctified," set and shot in the rugged Badlands of North Dakota, makes its Montana premier this weekend at the Vue and Brew theater in Laurel. First showing is at 8:15 p.m. on Friday, continuing at 2:45 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday and finishing up at 4 p.m. on Sunday. "Sanctified," stars Daniel Bielinski as an outlaw saved by a nun (Tiffany Cornwell) and transported across the high plains of the Dakotas. Bobby Brooks, who owns Second Unit Action, a special effects company that worked on the film, will be on hand for a Q and A session.

'Labyrinth' Shout-Along at the Billings Public Library

A big movie weekend in Billings rolls on Friday as the Billings Public Library is showing Jim Hensen's 1986 swashbuckler "Labyrinth" in their Community Room at 5:30 p.m. But this is no ordinary screening, one that shuns talking and acting out. Instead, the Library is presenting a shout-along version, encouraging patrons to dance, shout, and sing along to David Bowie's antics.

Casey Donahew at the Pub Station

Get a jump start on the weekend as country hit maker Casey Donahew plays the Pub Station Ballroom at 8 p.m. on Jan. 12. The pride of Burleson, Texas, Donahew has released 10 records since 2006. Tickets are $25 at thepubstation.com.

Chanel Ali at the Thirsty Street Garage

At 8 p.m. on Jan. 12 at the Thirsty Street Garage, Bone Dry Comedy is bringing another stand-up comic to Billings. This month it's Chanel Ali, a comedian and actor who has been on MTV's "Girl Code," hosts the Food Network digital series "Food Debate!" and has been seen on Comedy Central and Netflix. Tickets are $25 at the door, and $20 in advance at bonedrycomedy.com.

Honorable mentions

Vocalist Elena Hayden is at The Yellowstone Cellars and Winery at 7 p.m. on Friday. Hayden sings songs that span the decades, and on this night she'll be joined by Billings musicians Mike Leslie on bass, Erik Olson on piano and Alex Nauman on guitar.

BSCI is having a dance at the Columbia Club (2216 Grand Ave.) from 7-10 p.m. on Friday with Cimarron Band providing country tunes. $5 gets you in at the door.

Nicholas Rogers brings the ParNicularly ReNiculous Variety Show to Kirks' Grocery at 7 p.m. on Friday. Tickets are $10 in advance and $12 at the door.

Cimarron Band are at the Moose Lodge (131 Calhoun Ln.) from 1:30-5 p.m. on Sunday, sponsored by the Big Sky Dance Club.

Ebon Coffee Collective is more than just the best iced Americano in town. Head there on Tuesday for Story Night, starting at 7 p.m. It's not a competition, but a means to listen and share.