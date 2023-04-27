There are a lot of events this week that start with the letter B. Coincidence? I mean yeah, probably. That's basically the exact definition of coincidence. Anyways, here's a rundown of what to do.

Banff Centre Mountain Film and Book Festival at the Babcock

Celebrate warming temperatures by sitting inside and looking at footage of people playing around outside. The Banff Centre Mountain Film and Book Festival makes a stop at the Babcock on Friday at 7 p.m. Culled from 400 entries, the short films featured include works on polar bears, skiers, bike racers and more. Tickets at arthousebillings.com/banff are $20 for grown-ups and $15 for students and kids. Sponsored by The Base Camp, with proceeds benefiting Billings TrailNet.

Boots and BBQ fundraiser at the Pub Station

Partners for Parks Foundation's fundraiser Boots and BBQ is at the Pub Station on Friday at 6 p.m. Night features dinner catered by Yellowstone Kelly's, along with raffles, dancing and music from Levi Blom Band. Tickets start at $75 at givebutter.com/boots, and all proceeds go to Billings' public parks and recreational opportunities.

Canyon Creek String Ensemble spring concert

Spring technically started back in March, but it usually takes Montana a few months to catch up. So ring in the season at the Canyon Creek String Ensemble's "Spring is in the Air" concert on Sunday at 3 p.m. at Mayflower Church. The ensemble, conducted by Michael Mleko, includes Madison Aasterud, Abby Job, Tiann Lubkeman, Madeleine Mleko, Lori Nicolaus, Sherill Schultz, Joan Shipley and Ginny Waples; violists Page Driscoll, Erica Hoyt, Ruth Letson and Ryan Zoanni; and cellists, Joan Sorenson, Sue Armstrong, Cynthia Brewer, Liz Fulton, and Kari Kale; and bassists Mimi Rebein and Julianna DeMontigny.

Betlain Night Market at Kirks'

Beltain, the traditional Gaelic May Day festival, is on May 1, which also happens to be this Monday. Celebrate with vegan chef and storyteller Josh Ploeg. Event starts at 5:30 p.m. with storytelling, snacks and artist booths. Optional dinner at 7:30 p.m. Dinner reservations are $25. No word yet on whether there will be a wicker man.

Ian Munsick at the Metra

Ian Munsick, the up-and-coming country troubadour from small town Wyoming, is on a huge stage on Thursday as he plays the Metra at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $39 to $50 at thepubstation.com.

Honorable mentions

Head to the Babcock this weekend to check out Ari Aster's new film "Beau is Afraid." The man who has tackled murderous Scandinavian cults and the reincarnation of demons takes on his scariest topic yet: Going to your nagging mom's house. Shows throughout the weekend, head to arthousebillings.com/beau for showtimes.

It's all live music and dancing at the Moose Lodge, 131 Calhoun Lane, this weekend. Starting at 7 p.m. Friday, Little Joe & the Cartwrights will be bringing the jams for an all ages dance. Then at 5 p.m. on Saturday, dinner's served and Crow Country takes the stage at 6 p.m. for more music and dancing.

The Yellowstone Art Museum will host the discussion "Women in Ranching" from 5 to 7 p.m. May 4. A panel of four women ranchers will discuss sustainability, regenerative food sources, challenges and changes in ranching practices, and other topics.

Thirsty Street hosts Beatnik Night! at 8 p.m. on Friday. The event, presented by UFO Comedy, features comedy, spoken word and jazz. $10 at the door. Then on Saturday, follow up your Dadaist comedy with straight Billings rock as Short Change with Quiet Coyote take the stage at 7 p.m. The all-ages show is $10 at the door.