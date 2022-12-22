The Jake Five: Christmas (Baby, Please Come To These Events)

Here's a list of events in Billings for this holiday week. Although it doesn't include the most important one of all, which is to have a merry Christmas with your loved ones.

Q Staton Benefit at Kirks' Grocery

Christmas is a time for community, so head to Kirks' on Friday, Dec. 23 at 7 p.m. to support one of Billings' own. Quentin "Q" Staton, the longtime choir and band teacher at Lockwood High School, was recently diagnosed with cancer. To help with medical costs, local pop-punk band Hey, ILY! — who count Staton's daughter Skyy as one of their members — have organized this benefit show, featuring their pop punk tunes and longtime Billings rockers No Cigar. $10 in advance, $12 at the door, with proceeds going to Staton. If you can't make it, you can donate at gofundme.com/f/q-staton-chemotherapy.

Added bonus: Kirks' "Small Works: Where We Are Now" exhibition closes on Saturday, Dec. 24, so peruse the art while you're waiting to rock.

Wretches and Kings at the Pub Station

Feed that holiday season nostalgia at this Linkin Park tribute show on Friday, Dec. 23 at 8 p.m. at the Pub Station. Wretches and Kings is comprised of local musicians playing music by the rock-rap pioneers. They'll be supported by Deathwish and Render Me Silent. $20 tickets are at bit.ly/Wretchestickets2022.

'Die Hard' at the Babcock

Quick, is "Die Hard" a Christmas movie? John McTiernan's 1988 masterpiece was released in July, but it takes place on Christmas Eve, and the soundtrack is full of seasonal standards. The question, which has puzzled cinephiles for years, has a simple answer: Who cares? Watch "Die Hard" whenever you want! August or December, it doesn't matter. It's always a good time to watch one of the best action movies ever made. Prove that theory correct by heading to the Babcock on Friday, Dec. 23 at 7 p.m. to catch John McClane and Hans Gruber on the big screen. Tickets are $6-$8, and based on last weekend's showing for "Christmas Vacation," probably a good idea to get there early.

Seasonal cheer at the best theater in town continues on Thursday, Dec. 29 with a 7 p.m. showing of "Holiday," the 1938 Cary Grant and Katharine Hepburn star vehicle.

A Night of Christmas by Jessica Eve at Thirsty Street Garage

Catch the Christmas spirit at the Thirsty Street Garage on Friday, Dec. 23 at 6 p.m. Singer-songwriter Jessica Eve is curating a night of music featuring local favorites like Erik Olson, Becky Sappington and more. Family friendly, and no cover.

Blues and Brews Open Jam with Adam Rutt at Craft Local

Commiserate about the coldest, darkest time of year with local musician Adam Rutt, who is hosting his monthly blues jam on Wednesday, Dec, 28 at 8 p.m. The jams are collaborative experiences, equally impressive to watch as they are to sit in and play. No cover, all ages.

Honorable Mentions

Local duo Sofia are playing a special holiday performance at Craft Local on Friday, Dec. 23 from 7-9 p.m. Then Jodie Johnson and Brian Zoler play from 9-11 p.m. $5 cover at the door.

Cimarron Band are at the Heights VFW on Friday, Dec. 23 from 7-11 p.m.

Spend Christmas Eve in the Kirks' Grocery dungeon as Lord Video shows a bad video on Saturday, Dec. 24 at 9 p.m. $10 in advance, $12 at the door.