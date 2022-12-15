The Jake Five: Christmas, cookies and constitutions

If all you want for Christmas is another week full of Billings events, you're in luck! Here's some highlights.

Amp Camp fundraiser at Craft Local

Amp Camp is a music workshop for school-aged children held by local musicians every summer. Learn more and hear some of the music coming from the program at Craft Local on Friday, Dec. 16 at 7 p.m. Meet faculty like Parker Brown, Alex Nauman and Max Devitt and see, in action, the work they and their students have been doing. $20 suggested donation, kids are free.

'Christmas Vacation' at the Babcock

Get in early on the celebrations this year and spend the holidays with the Griswold family as the Babcock Theatre shows "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation" on Friday, Dec. 16 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 17 at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. Grab tickets at arthousebillings.com/christmasvacation.

'To Make a Better Place' book discussion at library

A panel of former legislators will be discussing "To Make a Better Place" in the Community Room of the Billings Public Library on Saturday, Dec. 17 at 3:30 p.m. The book is a celebration of Montana's constitution and the environmental movement in the 1970s that inspired it. At least 23 authors contributed stories to "To Make a Better Place," and some of them will be at the library, including legislators Dorothy Bradley, Thomas E. Towe, Harrison Fagg and Greg Jergeson, along with historian Evan Barrett. This House of Books will have copies of the book available for purchase.

Other fun at the library this week include the book launch of Thomas Minckler's "Montana: A Paper Trail," a collection of letters, documents and other rarities that tell the story of Montana and the northern Plains, in the Community Room on Friday, Dec. 16 at 6 p.m. At the same time in the Craft Corner, there's a chance to craft and donate dog toys as part of a "Santa Paws" workshop on Friday, Dec. 16 at 6 p.m.

moPSketo Single Release Party at Kirks' Grocery

Billings based progressive metal trio moPSketo are dropping a new single called "Candid," and to celebrate, they're throwing a release party at Kirks' Grocery on Saturday, Dec. 17 at 7 p.m. They'll be supported by electronic dance tunes from Coldfire. $10 in advance, $12 at the door.

Christmas Cookie and Beer Party at the Garage

Help welcome Thirsty Street Brewing Co. into their new full-time home at the Garage at their Christmas cookie and beer party on Thursday, Dec. 22 from 4-10 p.m. Wear a sweater and learn which beers pair with which cookies. I recommend the As Fast As You Can gingerbread cookie porter. The night will be rounded out by music from Almeda Bradshaw from 4-6 p.m. and Geoff George from 6-8 p.m.

Thirsty Street is busy for the holidays, with a Christmas Carol Sing-Along on Friday, Dec. 16 at 7 p.m. and music from Kindred on Saturday, Dec. 17 at 6 p.m.

Honorable Mentions

Family Tradition play the Heights VFW on Friday, Dec. 16 from 7-11 p.m.

Head to Craft Local on Saturday, Dec. 17 for a night of duo performances from Marcedes Carroll with Kalyn Beasley from 7-9 p.m., followed by Lee Calvin with Brian Wetzstein (both of Calvin and the Coal Cars) from 9-11 p.m. $10 at the door, kids 12 and under in free.

Cimarron are at the High Horse Saloon on Friday, Dec. 16 and Saturday, Dec. 17 from 9 p.m. - close.

Rimrock Hot Club, Billings' only hot swing ensemble, are at Walkers on Sunday, Dec. 18 from 7-10 p.m.

Celebrate Punk Rawk Xmas at Craft Local on Wednesday, Dec. 21 with music from Octopi Drive-By, Spîked Mînd and Ryan Supola. Songs go from 6-9 p.m.