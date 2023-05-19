If you're looking for something to do this week, you're in the right spot.

'Transformations' at Kirks' Grocery

Kirks' is the place to be this weekend. On Friday, May 19 and Saturday, May 20, they're hosting a pop-up installation of Sherri Cornett's 3D, mixed media exhibition "Transformations." And patrons have a chance to take some of the pieces home. Kirks and Cornett are offering reciprocal giving, where, for a donation, you can buy one of her works. And 100% of funds go back to Kirks'. There are multiple tiers of giving you can explore at sherricornett.com. See Cornett's pieces in person at Kirks' on Friday from 5 - 9 p.m., which will also include community collaborative art making, live music from Shane de Leon and soup from Chef Ash. The party continues on Saturday from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., with more community art and more food. Both events are free.

Teenage terminators at the Babcock

You know that James Cameron movie? The one that made all that money? The one that's one of the best movies ever made? The one that fits those qualifications and isn't "Titanic?" Or "Avatar?" Or "The Terminator?" Or "Aliens?" Or "Avatar: The Way of Water?" Well it's called "Terminator 2: Judgement Day" and they're showing it at the Babcock Theatre on Friday at 7 p.m. [Please insert your favorite "Terminator 2" quote here.]

Vibes take a decidedly different turn on Sunday at 2 p.m., as the theater plays host to "Badlands," the 1973 debut from Terrence Malick. Malick is a very different type of director from Cameron — think stately corn fields shot at golden hour and experimental story structures instead of explosions and rushing waters — but he's no less legendary, a reclusive genius who sometimes takes decades between movies. "Badlands," starring a young Martin Sheen and an even younger Sissy Spacek, follows a pair of youthful serial killers, based Charles Starkweather and Caril Ann Fugate's real life murder spree. Art House members get in free, and if that synopsis sounds intriguing, you're probably already a member.

Also at the Babcock this week are the goth-core classic "The Crow" on Monday at 7 p.m., and showings of Apichatpong Weerasethakul's Tilda Swinton vehicle "Memoria" on Wednesday and Thursday at 6 p.m. each night.

'Sinatra at the Sands' at the Babcock

Some of the best artists in town are teaming up for a Frank Sinatra tribute show on Saturday, May 20 at 7 p.m. The show is put on by the Rocky Mountain Jazz Collective and the Billings Symphony, and that spirit of partnership is perfect for "Sinatra at the Sands" as it is a result of one of the great team-ups in music history. The 1966 live record captures Sinatra, accompanied by Count Basie and his orchestra, who are conducted and arranged by Quincy Jones, in the Copa Room at the Sands Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas. MSUB professor Daren Small will sing — anybody who saw him blow the roof off the Alberta Bair at "Messiah" last December can testify to his vocal prowess — and the list of guest musicians is overflowing with talent like Scott Jeppesen, Amy Schendel, Mike Leslie, Zach Paris and Erik Olson. Tickets are $20 - $ 40 at billingssymphony.org.

Billings Best Brew Off

Billings has sneakily become the best beer city in the state, and I'll walk down main street in Bozeman and Missoula and yell that out loud. See it expand by heading to Billings Best Brew Off at Thirsty Street on Sunday, May 21 at 2 p.m. A panel of judges will pick the winner, and you can grab a tasting ticket for 20$ at thirstystreet.com.

Lil Wayne at the Metra

Lil Wayne playing the First Interstate Arena at MetraPark on Tuesday, May 23 has the potential to be the best show to hit Billings in years, and also has the potential to not happen at all. Wayne recently cancelled an Atlanta concert the night before showtime. And then last Saturday he just walked off stage after a half hour, apparently upset at the unenthusiastic crowd.

But if it happens, hold on. Wayne is now 40 and hasn't had a hit in a minute, but he's one of the few who have called themselves the greatest rapper alive and not been guilty of exaggeration. Listen to his head spinning runs on "6 Foot 7 Foot" or "A Milli" and just try to keep up. His mouth works faster than almost anyone else's mind. He was so hot in the late 2000s and early 2010s that even a stint in jail and, even worse, a pop-rock crossover album, couldn't slow him down.

Wayne's Billings show is set to start at 8 p.m. Tickets are at metrapark.com.

Honorable mentions

The School of Classic Ballet presents "Collections: A Night of Dance" at the Alberta Bair on Friday, May 19 and Saturday, May 20, both nights starting at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 - $22 at albertabairtheater.org.

One last weekend to see Billings Studio Theatre's twist on a Shakespearean comedy, "Leading Ladies," on May 19, 20 and 21. Thursday, Friday and Saturday shows are at 7:30 p.m., Sunday matinees is at 2 p.m. Grab tickets at billingsstudiotheatre.com/box-office.

Jackson Hole singer-songwriter Jay Alm is at Thirsty Street on Friday at 7 p.m. No cover.

DeLaney Hardy Ray is directing "The Borrowers," a beloved work of children's fiction, at the NOVA Center for the Performing Arts this weekend. Shows are May 19, 20, 21. Friday and Saturday performances start at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday is at 2 p.m. $10 - $21 tickets are at novabillings.org.

Do your neck stretches and get ready to head bang at Craft Local on Friday at 7 p.m., featuring Pressureknot, Ground Into Dust and Do Fish Make Noise. $10 cover.

Latin rock pioneers Ill Niño are at the Pub Station on Saturday, May 20 at 7 p.m., along with Dark Divine and Catch Your Breath. $25 tickets are at thepubstation.com.

Swing by Thirsty Street at 7 p.m. on Saturday for tunes form the Winnipeg, Canada nine-piece jam band Apollo Suns. No cover.

Family Tradition play the Heights VFW on Friday from 7-11 p.m. and Sunday from 2-6 p.m.

Adams Apples, a group of Billings folkies (Cooper Lowry on guitar, Rylee Nay on vocals, Adam Ames on bass and guitar, and Daniel McGrew on harmonica), are at Craft Local on Saturday at 7 p.m., along with Bryan Ragsdale Trio.

Relive your prom at the Moose Lodge dance on Saturday from 7-11 p.m. Music from Cimarron Band.

Royal Bliss, the rare rock band to rise from Salt Lake City, are at the Pub Station on Wednesday, May 24 at 8 p.m. $16 tickets are at thepubstation.com.