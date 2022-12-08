The Jake Five: Cool Yule

No reason to be a grinch this week with events like these. Here's a rundown of all the stuff to do in Billings.

'A Longmire Christmas' with Craig Johnson at the Billings Public Library

Craig Johnson, Ucross, Wyoming resident and author of the "Longmire" series, will be at the Billings Public Library on Friday, Dec. 9 at 6:30 p.m. Johnson writes a holiday themed "Longmire" story ever year, and he'll be reading this year's, which is called "The Perfect A." He'll also be signing autographs and chatting about his work.

'Celtic Christmas' at NOVA

With the United States out of the World Cup, we can safely end our beef with Europe. And there's no better way than by heading to "Celtic Christmas" at the NOVA Center for the Performing Arts. It's a song and story filled celebration of Christmas in Ireland, Scotland and Wales. The show premiered last weekend and will continue this weekend and next on Dec. 9, 10, 11, 16 and 17. The Friday and Saturday performances are at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. Tickets are $11.25 - $22.25 at novabillings.org/performances.

The School of Classical Ballet's 'Nutcracker Tea Party'

If you missed "The Nutcracker" at Alberta Bair, or just want to supplement the experience, the School of Classical Ballet is holding a "Nutcracker Tea Party" in studio at 701 Daniel St. on Saturday, Dec. 10. There are crafts and cookies and, big surprise, tea, but the real attraction is an opportunity to see some of the iconic ballet in a small setting. There are two parties, one at 10 a.m., and one at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $30 ($210 for a table) and available at (406) 702-7262, at the studio.

Stranded By Choice with Adam Rutt and the Electric Outlaws at The Pub Station

It might get loud Saturday night as two of Montana's mightiest rock and roller bands team up at the Pub Station. Stranded by Choice with Adam Rutt and the Electric Outlaws are taking the Taproom stage on Dec. 10 at 8 p.m. Stranded by Choice are honing their chops in advance of their upcoming fourth record, and Rutt, fresh off his monthly blues jams at Craft Local, is ready to unleash the full power of his band. Tickets are $10 at thepubstation.com.

Yule/St. Lucia Night at Kirks' Grocery

Billings-based chef Joshua Ploeg is holding a market, storytelling session and vegan dinner at Kirks' Grocery on Monday, Dec. 12 5:30-9 p.m. The shindig is in honor of Yule, the pre-Christian winter festival celebrated by Germanic people, and St. Lucia Night, a feast day generally observed in parts of Italy and Scandinavia. In that spirit, the event will feature a vegan dinner, featuring vegan Swedish meatballs, lingonberry tart and other seasonal accouterment. Night also includes crafts and other goods from various sellers, stories and songs and a light festival. The event itself is free, and the dinner is $25, and needs to be reserved by Dec. 11 at thetravelingchef@gmail.com.

Honorable Mentions

Kirks' Grocery's pay-what-you-can Kitchen Party is back on Friday, Dec. 9 from 6-9 p.m. Food by Ashley Woodward of Rose Hollow Catering, and beats from DJ Dixon Moonstomper.

On Friday, Dec. 9 from 5-7 p.m. The Ryniker-Morrison Gallery at Rocky Mountain College is holding an opening reception for two new solo exhibitions from James Thorvilson and James Cranley. Thorvilson, a native of Great Falls, is a longtime Billings resident whose landscape paintings capture the wide scales of Montana and California. Cranley's mixed media pairs with the paintings, and reflects the pair's shared past in San Francisco during the 1960s. Installation is open Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. through Dec. 16, and by appointment over winter break.

Clint Black is bringing his whole fam damnily to the Alberta Bair for a show on Saturday, Dec. 10 at 7:30 p.m. The country hitmaker is joined by his wife, Lisa Hartman Black, and daughter, Lily Pearl Black. Tickets are scarce, but check albertabairtheater.org and maybe you'll get lucky.

Cimarron Father Daughter Duo are at the Levity Bar and Casino on Friday, Dec. 9 and Saturday, Dec. 10 from 7:30-10:30 p.m.

Noise will again fill Kirks' Grocery on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 7-9 p.m., with sets from Fist Fight Factory, Foul, PLVMES, and PSV. $10 in advance, $12 at the door.

Singer-songwriter Jeff Plankenhorn is bringing his rootsy blues to Craft Local on Sunday, Dec. 11 at 8 p.m. $5 in advance, $8 at the door.

Crow Country play the Heights VFW on Friday, Dec. 9 from 7-11 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 11 from 2-6 p.m.

As part of the Billings Public Library's "artXpbl" series, confectioner and "Halloween Wars" veteran Andrea Vacek is showing off her sugar artistry in the library's Community Room on Tuesday, Dec. 13 at 6 p.m.

Rabbi Uri Barnea is presenting "Family and the Holocaust," about his family's story of life in the concentration camps, at the Billings Public Library on Wednesday, Dec. 14 at 6:30 p.m.

BSCI is having a dance at the Columbia Club (2216 Grand Ave.) on Wednesday, Dec. 14 from 7-10 p.m., with Cimarron Band providing country tunes. $5 gets you in at the door.