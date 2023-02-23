Get your stinking paws out of the house this weekend and check out this rundown of everything happening in and around Billings.

'Nothing Lasts Forever' at the Pub Station

A couple Billings art world fixtures are collaborating on "Nothing Lasts Forever," a free show at Pub Station Taproom at 8 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 24. Visuals by Chamber of Goo will join music curated by ARTXDAMAGE for what they're promising will be a "night of post punk, darkwave, noise and new, old classics."

'Beth Draws Bunnies' and 'Teapots from the Collection of John W. And Carol L.H. Green' closing reception at Rocky

Catch the closing receptions of two exhibitions at the Ryniker-Morrison Gallery at Rocky Mountain College from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 24. Beth Koth's "Beth Draws Bunnies" show features surrealist paintings of animals. The Red Lodge-based artist will be on hand Friday night, creating a new painting during the reception. The gallery is also featuring six teapots, all with a connection to artists from Helena's Archie Bray Foundation. They're on loan from the collection of John W. and Carol L.H. Green.

A (apes) to Z (zombies) at the Babcock Theatre

Planet of the humans? No problem. Zoo of the apes? Yeah, makes sense. But "Planet of the Apes," a world where apes act like people, and people act like apes? Now that is some wild stuff that you just have to see.

It spawned a franchise of so-so sequels and middling reboots, but the original 1968 film isn't just the best of the bunch, it's some of the best American sci-fi ever made. Franklin J. Schaffner, working off a script by Michael Wilson and Rod Serling (yes, that Rod Serling) spun what is at once a troubling morality tale and a rip-roaring blockbuster, and pioneered some of the most unnerving makeup techniques ever put to film. See it on the big screen at the Babcock Theater at 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 24.

In addition, there are two showings of "Inu-Oh," a new anime rock musical this weekend. See the subtitled version at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25, and the English dub that same day at 6 p.m.

And if you're enjoying "The Last of Us," head to the Babcock at 9 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25, to see "Night of the Living Dead," and learn where the zombie genre was born. George A. Romero's breakthrough not only invented our modern conception of brainless, flesh eating ghouls, it's one of the first entrants in the "horror as societal message" genre. Way before annoying people at parties wanted to talk about how "The Babadook" is actually about grief, they'd explain how this movie is really a comment on race relations.

Joy Harjo at Ucross

If you're looking for an excuse to go for a beautiful drive this weekend, hop across the Wyoming border to Sheridan on Saturday, Feb. 25 at 7:30 p.m. for an evening with former U.S. Poet Laureate Joy Harjo at the WYO Theater (42 N. Main St., Sheridan, WY). Harjo, who served as the 23rd Poet Laureate from 2019-2022, is a poet and musician who stayed at Ucross as part of their artist-in-residence program a decade ago. At the show, Ucross will award Harjo with the Ucross Award for Distinguished Achievement in the Arts. Tickets are $42 for adults and $12 for students at wyotheater.com.

'The Three Musketeers' at the Alberta Bair Theater

The aptly named The Acting Company present "The Three Musketeers" at the Alberta Bair at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 28. Their adaptation of the iconic Alexandre Dumas novel breathes new life into the 1844 story by drawing inspiration from the revolutionary legacy General Thomas-Alexandre Dumas, who was the author's father, and one of the first people of African descent to become an officer in a European army. Tickets are $35-$45 at albertabairtheater.org.

Honorable mentions

Spur of the Moment are playing the Heights VFW from 7-11 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 24 and from 2-6 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 26.

Hooligan's Sports Bar is putting on Nashville Night from 8-10 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 24, with music from Zach Peabody and Jonah Prill. Free show. Pair a 22 oz. Guinness with a Miner's Chop, and thank me later.

Craft Local is hosting 1 Second To Go, Cutthroat and Do Fish Make Noise at 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 24. $5 cover.

Lord Video and Chamber of Goo are teaming up for Night of the VHS at Kirks' at 10 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25. Tickets are $10 in advance or $12 at the door.

Sofistication, which takes Sofia's acoustic two-piece and adds in drums, bass and saxophone, are playing at Craft Local on Saturday, Feb. 25, along with Bouquet of Treasons. Music starts at 7 p.m. $5 cover.

Start off the month right with folk singer Jackson Holte at Craft Local on Wednesday, March 1 at 6 p.m. No cover.