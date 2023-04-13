Even as it heats up, Billings events stay cool. Here's what we've got this week.

Rocky Mountain College play festival

This week is the inaugural "World Premier New Play Festival," featuring a collection of plays running at Rocky Mountain College on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. each night in the Taylor Auditorium in Losekamp Hall. All the plays are new works by Montana artists and RMC students and faculty. Works include full staged productions of "Escape From Eden," "Froze To Death Creek," "Bruno Tank," and "Real Life: The Musical." There's also a reading of six short plays currently in development. Performances are free, but donations to the RMC Department of Theatre Arts are welcome.

Beatniks and bicycles at the Babcock

At the Babcock at 7 p.m. on Friday, see the movie that invented hipsters. Wes Anderson's 1998 breakthrough, co-written with Owen Wilson, stars Jason Schwartzman as a precocious prep school student and Bill Murray as the adult man he becomes friends with (it makes more sense in context). Plus it features Alexis Bledel's first screen performance as "student."

"Bicycle Thieves," the 1948 neorealist classic about the personal and political wreckage of post-war Italy, is one of those movies that nerds will get really mad at you for saying you've never seen. Remedy that by catching it on the big screen at 2 p.m. on Sunday. And it's a part of the ArtHouse Essentials program, which means tickets are free for members.

On Wednesday, get a jump start on 4/20 by seeing the Hunter S. Thompson joint "Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas" at 9 p.m. Fun fact: Johnny Depp's character carries a briefcase made of English leather. For more on that, google "Johnny Depp British Case."

'The Highwaymen Live' at Alberta Bair Theater

Step back in time and check out "The Highwaymen Live," at the Alberta Bair at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday. It's a tribute show starring Michael Moore as Willie Nelson, August Manley as Waylon Jennings, and Mark Gagnon as Johnny Cash. The Kris Kristofferson impersonator must be busy that day. Tickets range from $25 to $55 at albertabairtheater.org. Sit back far enough and maybe it'll look like the real thing.

Scuba Steve and the Shark at Kirks'

Hold on for dear life as Billings' loudest garage rockers take over Kirks' Grocery from 7 to 9 p.m. on Saturday. Which one is Scuba Steve? Which one is the Shark? You'll have to show up to find out. Bozeman band Rocky Fall are also on the bill. $10 in advance, $12 at the door.

'Murder in Big Horn' at the Babcock

The Billings premier of the new Showtime docuseries "Murder in Big Horn" is at 1 p.m. on Saturday at the Babcock Theatre. The three episodes examine the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women crisis in Big Horn County. This screening features a Q&A with filmmakers Ivy and Ivan MacDonald, journalist Luella Brien and family members of people featured in the series. Tickets are free but must be reserved at secure.everyaction.com/DaHBjHFri0S6cSXEyHBCfQ2#.

Honorable mentions

"Salome" continues at NOVA at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and at 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $11.25 to $22.25 at novabillings.org.

Kirks' Grocery's pay-what-you-can Kitchen Party is back from 6-8 p.m. on Friday. Food by Ash Woodward of Rose Hollow Catering, and beats from DJ Dixon Moonstomper.

Little Joe and the Cartwrights play the Heights VFW from 7-11 p.m. on Friday and from 2-6 p.m. Sunday.

"Now and Then" is back on the BST stage on Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 7:30 p.m., with a 2 p.m. Sunday matinee. Tickets are $19-$21 at billingsstudiotheatre.com.

The Henge, a band comprised of Austin Schilling and AJ Sheble, are at Thirsty Street at 7 p.m. on Saturday. $8 at the door.

On Tuesday, the Sue Hart Memorial Reading and Lecture Series continues with a reading from Pulitzer Prize winner Richard Ford in the MSUB Liberal Arts Building room 205 at 6:30 p.m.

Also on Tuesday at the Yellowstone Art Museum, Neal Ambrose Smith is giving a gallery talk on Juane Quick to See Smith's exhibition. Reception at 5 p.m., talk at 6 p.m.

Spend a Wednesday night with Nattali Rize at the Pub Station Taproom at 8 p.m. $18 tickets are at thepubstation.com.