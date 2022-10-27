The Jake Five: HalloWeekend edition

The season of the witch is upon us at last. Halloween as we know it is adapted from the ancient Gaelic festival Samhain, when the Celts believed the veil between the living and the dead was at its thinnest. This weekend, the veil between staying in your house and going out and doing something should be at its thinnest, because this is one of the most packed weeks of the whole year. Opportunities range from numerous haunted houses to scary movies to Halloween parties and much more. There's so much going on the Jake Five has temporarily grown to the Jake Six this week, even though the rhyme doesn't really work.

Two Moon Haunted Hallows

Get your exercise and celebrate the season all at once with Billings Jaycees' Haunted Hallows at Two Moon Park. It's a one mile walk through one of Billings most scenic areas, except who knows what crawls along the path after dark. Head to Two Moon (850 Two Moon Park Rd.) from 7-10 p.m. on Oct. 28, 29 and 31. It's $10 a ticket ($20 for a VIP pass to skip the line) at eventbrite, and proceeds are donated back to the Billings community via Billings Jaycees non-profit activities.

#HauntedMoss at the Moss Mansion

As one of Billings oldest, most historic residences, the Moss Mansion is a prime candidate for being haunted. Find out the truth for yourself at #HauntedMoss, one of the mansion's biggest events on the year. On Oct. 27-31, head to the Moss Mansion starting at 6 p.m. for two different tour options. "The Curse of the Slumber Party" is a ghoulish experience in the mansion, and outside there's a maze, and the whole place is covered in monsters inside and out. It's $20 for the slumber party, with ticket sales starting at 6 p.m. and first tour at 6:30 p.m. The maze is $10, ticket sales start at 6 p.m. and it opens at 7 p.m. On Halloween itself, the maze will be open — sans scares — from 4-6 p.m. for $2 per person. Maybe even P.B. and Mattie Moss will show up.

Movement Montana Haunted House and Carnival

Local dance academy Movement Montana (MVMT) is holding their first ever haunted house and carnival this year on Oct. 28, 29, 30 and 31. It's 5-8 p.n. each day except Sunday, which is 2-5 p.m., and a special 12-3 p.m. session on Saturday for special needs families. $10 per person, and they recommend haunted house-goers be at least eight years old. The scares will be at 925 Broadway Ave., better known to old-time Billings diehards as the old Cine 7 movie theater, which was a sort of deal with the devil situation where you could see movies for a dollar as long as the projector didn't break, and it usually did.

Downtown Trick or Treat

Get a jump-start on Halloween festivities on Friday, Oct. 28 from 12-4 p.m. in downtown Billings. This free, longstanding event offers trick or treating at over 50 participating businesses. Downtown Billings Alliance acts as host and headquarters, and maps and trick or treat bags are available at their office at 116 N. 29th St.

'Halloween' at the Babcock Theatre

What more can be said about "Halloween?" John Carpenter and Debra Hill's 1978 horror staple basically invented the slasher genre, and its success launched the director into one of the great, most unique careers in American film history. "Halloween" spawned a cottage industry of not so great sequels and ripoffs (excluding "Halloween III: Season of the Witch," a genuinely weird and inspired masterpiece), but none can even touch the original, a movie so good nobody even minds that it was clearly shot in the springtime in southern California. Because the fears "Halloween" capitalizes on — of suburban rot and complacency, of America's shattered healthcare system, of the deep nature of evil itself — are all real. Catch the inimitable original on the big screen at the Babcock on Saturday, October 29 at 7 p.m. Grab tickets at arthousebillings.com/halloween-2. Just imagine how good that score will sound on professional theater speakers.

Also at the Babcock this week, catch a showing of the 1992 comedy icon "Wayne's World" on Wednesday, Nov. 2 and "Anywhere From Here," a new ski movie on Thursday, Nov. 3 at 7:30 p.m. More info and tickets are at arthousebillings.com.

Masquerade at the YAM

Get your best costume and head on over to the Yellowstone Art Museum on Saturday, Oct. 29 at 8 p.m. for Masquerade at the YAM, a Halloween party that emphasizes creativity. There will be live performances, mystics and a variety of entertainment, as well as cocktails and appetizers by Raven's Café D’Art. Tickets are $55 at artmuseum.org. The YAM is built around the old Yellowstone County jail. Maybe some inmates never made it out.

Horrible mentions

The Scarity Haunted House returns this weekend at Oscar's Park (3740 Wise Ln.) From Oct. 28-31. It's 6 p.m. - 10 p.m. on Sunday, with hours extended until 12 a.m. on Friday and Saturday. $10 tickets are at scarityhauntedhouse.com.

GetsSpooked with Soul Funk Collective at the Thirsty Street Garage on Friday, Oct. 28 at 7:30 p.m. Grab a $10 ticket at thirstystreet.com/tickets.

Lord Video is bringing a late night horror film nightmare to Kirks' Grocery on Friday, Oct. 28 at 9 p.m. $10 in advance, $12 at the door.

UFO Comedy is presenting "Rise of Dragula and Howls of Laughter: A Drag and Comedy Show" to the Loft (1123 1st Ave. N.) on Friday, Oct. 28. Doors at 7 p.m., show at 8 p.m. Tickets range from $10-$20 on eventbrite.

The Heights VFW will feature music from Cimarron on Friday, Oct 28 from 7-11 p.m., and LCL Country on Sunday, Oct 30 from 2-6 p.m. and Monday, Oct. 31 from 7-11 p.m.

Underriner Automotive is hosting their annual Trunk or Treat on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 1-4 p.m. Free family fun that raises money for nonprofits, with local food trucks on site.

Trick or Treat at Central Court Village (78 27th St. W.) from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29. Doors will be marked to show those participating.

Bugz's Bar and Casino (1341 Main St.) is hosting a Halloween Trivia contest and Chili Cookoff on Saturday, Oct. 20 at 2 p.m. It's $100 for a 4 person team, which includes tasting and voting on chili, and $30 to enter your chili concoction in the cook-off. All proceeds go to help four-year-old Maylin fight brain cancer.

Hear the spookiest cacophony you can imagine at Kirks' on Saturday, Oct. 29 at 7 p.m. for Noise Halloween, featuring Ashes Jessen and Cut Burn Writhe. $10 in advance, $12 at the door.

Wear your costumes to Centennial Ice Arena on Saturday, Oct. 29 for Spooky Skate at 2:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Montana's biggest Halloween party is at the MetraPark Expo Center on Saturday, Oct. 29 at 7 p.m. "Purgatory: The Upside Down" is a dance party with spooky vibes. Tickets are $30 at the door, and $20 in advance at metrapark.com.

Get to Craft Local on Saturday, Oct. 29 for the Halloween Metal Party with The Old Ones, Tribe and Mopsketo. Music starts at 6 p.m., no cover.

Enjoy some bluegrass from Josh Reischman and the Jaybirds on Saturday, Oct. 29 at Cisel Hall at MSUB. Doors at 6:30 p.m., show at 7 p.m., $25 at the door.

Shuffle on down to the courthouse lawn on Sunday, Oct. 30 at 3:30 p.m. for the Billings Zombie Walk. Just try to guess on what that might entail.

Walkers Grill is celebrating the holidays with two concerts on one night on Sunday, Oct. 30. J5 and the Montes play from 7-8:30 p.m., followed by Parker Brown from 8:30-10 p.m.

If you're needing Halloween plans, look no further than Nightmare on Thirsty Street at the Thirsty Street Garage on Monday, Oct. 31 starting at 7 p.m. Aija will play music from 7-8 p.m., costume contest (with prizes) is at 9 p.m. 1$ off drinks for anyone in costume.

Folk mainstays The Wailin' Jennys are at the Alberta Bair on Tuesday, Nov. 1 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets at albertabairtheater.org are $45-$60, and $35 for students.

Celebrate Día de los Muertos at the Alberta Bair with Jarabe Mexicano at 7:30 on Wednesday, Nov. 2. Tickets range from $20-$40 at albertabairtheater.org.