Throw on your silliest outfit (just like Harry would) and head to this week's crop of events, which include a Harry Styles dance show and a bevy of concerts around town.

Harry Styles Dance Tribute at Pub Station

There's no venue big enough to hold a Harry Styles concert for about a thousand miles, so see the next best thing and head to the Pub Station at 8 p.m. on Friday, March 24, for "Late Night Talking (A Dancing): A Dance Night Tribute to Harry Styles." $10 in advance at thepubstation.com, or $15 at the door. Ask nicely and maybe they'll play some of his worst line readings from "Don't Worry Darling."

Parker Brown and Soul Funk Collective at Craft Local

By his own admission, Parker Brown has "always wanted to do an acoustic show with Trevor (Krieger)," and they're finally getting a chance at 6 p.m. on Friday, March 24, at Craft Local. Parker Brown and the Bleeding Hearts (Erik Olson, Bill Honaker, Mike Leslie) team-up with Trevor Krieger on fiddle and violin for a night of Billings musical minds melding together.

After that at 8:30 p.m. Soul Funk Collective will bring some emotion to the building, promising covers from Earth Wind and Fire, the Temptations and Parliament Funkadelic.

It's a $10 cover for them both.

Tiny tornado tunes at the Babcock

Three movies at the Babcock this week. At 7 p.m. on Friday, March 24, there's a showing of "Supercell" a new Montana-shot movie starring Alec Baldwin (not that one). "Supercell" follows Baldwin as an adventure tour operator who specializes in storm-chasing. The wide open plains of Lavina and Hardin stand in for Texas.

At 2 p.m. on March 26, there's a delightful Sunday matinee of "Carole King Home Again: Live in Central Park," which is a documentary about, surprisingly, Carole King playing live in Central Park in 1973. Decades before Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo and Lorde, King basically invented the archetype of preternaturally talented singer-songwriters with their heart on their sleeve. Thrilling to see her, one woman alone at a piano, captivate an audience of 100,000 people.

On Wednesday, March 29 the theater is showing Art House director Matt Blakeslee's birthday pick, "Innerspace," a Joe Dante (!) directed, Steven Spielberg produced (!!) film starring Dennis Quaid (!!!), Meg Ryan (!!!!) and Martin Short (!!!!!). Quaid gets miniaturized and accidentally put into Short's body, which allows the comedian to do a lot of silly faces and yelling. Great stuff!

Indigenous Artist Showcase at the Babcock

Three excellent Indigenous artists are at the Babcock Theatre at 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 25. The night features comedy from Inupiaq stand-up Charlie Mulluck, a fashion show from Crow designer and beadwork artist Brocade Black Eagle and live music from Crow/Blackfeet actor and musician Noah Watts, who plays in Nickels and Bones, and voiced Conner, the main character in "Assassin's Creed III". Tickets can be purchased at arthousebillings.com for $25 for general admission, with $200 VIP option. Proceeds go to Elk River Exchange, a non-profit thrift store that provides Montana tribal communities essential goods to promote economic growth.

The Upper Strata at Kirks' Grocery

At 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 29, come to Kirks' Grocery to see The Upper Strata, who are here all the way from Basel, Switzerland. That's about 5,000 miles from here, so show up to give them a warm welcome and enjoy some sprightly power pop. Billings musician KLOVE will open up. $10 in advance, $12 at the door.

Honorable mentions

Jessica Eve is at the Yellowstone Cellars and Winery at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 24. No cover.

Catch some acoustic rock and roll from The Road Agents at Thirsty Street at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 24. No cover.

Expect things to get loud at Kirks' at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 24, as they welcome local pop-punkers SpÎked MÎnd followed by Bozeman prog rock (there's still people making prog rock!) band Hot Milk and the Flower Pallets, who are making their inaugural Kirks' visit.

Lord Video and Chamber of Goo are teaming up for Night of the VHS at Kirks' at 10 p.m. on Saturday, March 25. Tickets are $10 in advance or $12 at the door.

Crow Country are playing a dance at the Moose Lodge (131 Calhoun Ln.) at 6 p.m. on Saturday, March 25. $5.

Missoula-based country musician Jaden Decker at at Thirsty Street at 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 25. No cover.

Vocalist Elana Hayden has two shows this week. First up is the Yellowstone Cellars and Winery at 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 25, where she'll be joined by Mike Leslie, Joe Sullivan and Alex Nauman. Then she's at Cork and Barrel at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 28.

You'll swear you're seeing the real thing at Craft Local at 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 25, as Ogt '92, a Tool tribute band, play with Pennyroyal Three, a Nirvana tribute.

Nuevo-classical group Harlem Quartet are at the Alberta Bair at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 28. Tickets are $25-$45 at albertabairtheater.org.

In the MSUB Liberal Arts Building, Room 205 at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 29, the newly established Sue Hart Memorial Reading and Lecture Series continues with a lecture from philosopher Rafael Chanchari Pizuri and filmmaker Juan Carlos Galeano. The pair, both of whom are from the Amazon region, will be discussing the Amazonian peoples.

Autistic stand-up comedian and TEDX speaker Michael McCreary is at the Petro Theatre at MSUB at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 29. Contact dwelch@msubillings.edu for free tickets.

Drew McDowell and Forrest Guptill are at Craft Local from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, March 29. No cover.

As part of the Billings Symphony's Sukin Series, Wyoming Baroque is presenting "Heroes and Heroines" at 7 p.m. on March 30 at the Babcock Theatre. Tickets are $20 for students and $40 for everyone else at billingssymphony.org.

On March 30, Rollin Beamish's mixed-media exhibition "All For None" closes at the Northcutt Steele Gallery at MSUB. The Bozeman based artist will give an artist talk in room 205 in the liberal arts building at 4 p.m. Following that there will be a reception and gallery conversation from 5-7 p.m.