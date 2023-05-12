If you go out right now, you have plenty of time to get a Mother's Day present. And if you've already picked one up, reward yourself by heading to one of these fine Billings area events.

Jalan Crossland at Thirsty Street

Catch the poet of the Bighorn Basin, Jalan Crossland, at Thirsty Street at 8 p.m. on Saturday, May 13. The Ten Sleep, Wyoming, native has carved out a brand of Americana that is intensely regional but immediately accessible, even if your home isn't on the Big Horn Mountain.

'Montana Modernists' curator talk at the YAM

Just in time for the "Montana Modernists" exhibition's closing next month, Dr. Michele Corriel, who both curated the exhibition and wrote the literal book on it, will be presenting a curator's talk at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 13. The modernists were a group of artists who changed the perception of Montana art, shifting it away from cowboys and landscapes and into more introspective, abstract places.

The nanny of Nottingham at the Babcock

The Art House Cinema and Pub remains shuttered for renovations, but downtown Billings is still the hottest place in town to catch a movie. At 7 p.m. on Friday, May 12, celebrate the 30th anniversary of the immortal Robin Williams vehicle, "Mrs. Doubtfire." It's a heartwarming comedy about a man who dresses like a woman and spends time with children, and it ends with everybody having a great time, and nobody getting hurt. Maybe something to learn from that.

Anyway, Saturday, May 13 is chock full. At 3 p.m. and 6 p.m., there are free showings of the classic Disney adaptation of "Robin Hood." Come for the shockingly man-like animated fox in the titular role, and stay for the bevy of Roger Miller songs on the soundtrack.

Later that day at 9 p.m., things shift pretty radically with a screening of "The Holy Mountain," Alejandro Jodorowsky's surrealist masterpiece, which dances between the sacred, the profane and the nonsensical. Jodorowsky is a genre unto himself.

Then celebrate Mother's Day at 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 14, with "Terms of Endearment." James L. Brooks' 1983 family dramedy is based on a book by "Lonesome Dove" author Larry McMurtry. It's a lot more tender than his usual work, but only one writer could come up with names like Garrett Breedlove, Vernon Dalhart and Flap Horton.

To cap it off at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 18, the theatre is hosting a showing of the 2014 Ukrainian film, "The Guide," set against the backdrop of the Holodomor Terror-Famine of the 1930s; $10 tickets at arthousebillings.com/ukraine go to Ukraine relief efforts.

Billings Arts Association at DanWalt Gardens

DanWalt Gardens (720 Washington St.) is now open for the season. So on Sunday, May 14 from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., head down there for a Mother's Day art exhibition and market from Billings Arts Association. In addition to the art and the garden, there will be live music, coffee and cheesecake. Your mom will love it! $12 per person, free for kids 10 and under.

Western Heritage Center High Noon Lecture

In thematic concurrence with their "Breaking Bread: Food and Community Identity" original research exhibit, the Western Heritage Center's May installation of their High Noon Lecture Series is called "Looking for Culinary Creativity in Montana’s Historic Kitchens." The lecture, which will be held at noon on Thursday, May 18, at the museum, is presented by Mary Murphy, a professor of history at Montana State University. She'll focus on the intersection between food and human history in Montana.

'Christine Joy and Sara Mast: Passage' artists' talk at the YAM

Double up on Yellowstone Art Museum events this week by attending the opening reception of "Christine Joy and Sara Mast: Passage," a mixed-media collaboration between the titular artists on Thursday, May 18. Mast's paintings and Joy's sculptures, made entirely of willow, combine to create immersive works that examine our connection to the natural world, and the ways in which we exploit it. Reception is at 5 p.m., artists' talk is at 6 p.m.

Honorable mentions

The Magic City's premier country tastemakers Calvin and the Coal Cars are at the Pub Station Taproom, with special guest Amanda Stewart, at 8 p.m. on Friday, May 12. $15 tickets are at thepubstation.com.

DeLaney Hardy Ray is directing "The Borrowers," a beloved work of children's fiction, at the NOVA Center for the Performing Arts this weekend and next. Shows are May 12, 13, 14 and 19, 20, 21. Friday and Saturday performances start at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday is at 2 p.m. $10 - $21 tickets are at novabillings.org.

El Wencho, the funk duo that rose from the ashes of 2000's Montana music icons The Clintons, are at Thirsty Street at 8 p.m. on Friday. $15 at the door, $12 at thirstystreet.com/el-wencho.

Billings Studio Theatre's twist on a Shakespearean comedy, "Leading Ladies," continues its run this week and next, with performances May 12, 13, 18, 19, 20 and 21. Thursday, Friday and Saturday shows are at 7:30 p.m., Sunday matinees are at 2 p.m. Grab tickets at billingsstudiotheatre.com/box-office.

Catch some rock and roll covers with Fake News Band at Craft Local at 7 p.m. on Friday, along with Brad Welbes. $10 cover.

Backyard Theatre's first production of the year, Kait Kerrigan and Bree Lowdermilk's musical "The Mad Ones," continues May 12, 13 and 14. Friday and Saturday starts at 7:30 p.m., Sunday is at 2 p.m. They're setting up shop at the Casual Space (601 24th St. W.). Tickets are $20.50 at backyardtheatre.org/tickets.

Nicholas Rogers brings the ParNicularly ReNiculous Variety Show to Kirks' Grocery at 7 p.m. on Friday. Tickets are $10 in advance and $12 at the door.

Cimarron Band are at the High Horse Saloon on Friday, May 12 at Saturday, May 13 from 9 p.m. - 1 a.m.

Head to the Heights VFW for music from Crow Country on Friday, May 12 from 7-11 p.m., and Sunday, May 14 from 2-6 p.m.

Head to the Red Oxx Ampitheater (323 N. 14th St.) on Saturday, May 13 from 11 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. for a Big Sky Market Day with over 30 pop-up stores. But the real draw is the music, with sets from Hardin Cover Band, The Bronc Project and Dat! Senior Soul.

Fresh off an appearance at the studio/performance venue Big Sky Bonus Tracks, Counting Coup are playing a big hometown gig at Craft Local on Saturday at 7 p.m. They're joined by Marcedes Carroll. $15 tickets at the door or at eventbrite.com.

Not.GreenDay are at the Pub Station on Saturday. You'll never guess what kind of music they play. $15 tickets at thepubstation.com.

On Saturday at 7 p.m., Brontops, Conductor and Giant Wave play the stage at Kirks' Grocery. $10 in advance, $12 at the door.

The 2023 Wild Rivers Film Tour makes a Billings stop on Wednesday, May 17 at 7 p.m. at the Petro Theater at MSUB. Co-hosted by the Greater Yellowstone Coalition and American Rivers, the tours showcases a collection of documentaries about human connections to rivers and other wild waters. $15 tickets are at eventbrite.com.