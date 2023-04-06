The frost is thawing not only outside, but also on the Billings events scene. Here's what to do in and around town this week.

'Now and Then' at Billings Studio Theatre

BST's 70th season rolls on this weekend with "Now and Then," a warm romantic comedy set in 1981, all occurring in a Chicagoland bar set, beautifully designed by BST. It's being performed on April 7, 8, 13, 14, 15, 16. Thursday, Friday and Saturday shows are at 7:30 p.m., Sunday matinee at 2 p.m. Tickets are $19-$21 at billingsstudiotheatre.com.

Fraser and phantoms at the Babcock

You've got a chance to do a little bit of everything at the Babcock this week. First up, if you're excited about Brendan Fraser's Oscar-winning comeback (so, you know, everyone), revisit his star making turn in 1999's "The Mummy," showing at the Babcock at 7 p.m. on Friday.

If tales of Egyptian un-dead aren't spooky enough for you, stick around on Friday night for a ghost hunt in the historic 1907 building, starting at 9:30 p.m. and going until 2:30 a.m., or until everyone gets so scared they have to leave. Professional ghost hunting equipment will be provided. It's a benefit for 4Q6 Youth Alliance, a nonprofit that empowers and supports LGBTQ+ youth in Billings and across Montana. Get a $75 ticket at eventbrite.com.

And then for an Easter weekend treat, there's a free showing of "The Prince of Egypt" at 3 p.m. on Saturday. The star-studded animated epic tells the intrinsically cinematic story of Moses and the exodus of the Jews out of Egypt. Great songs!

The Hellroaring at Craft Local

Throw on your fanciest pair of cowboy boots and dance their soles off at 7 p.m. on Saturday at Craft Local, with a set from The Hellroaring, Billings' finest country band. 1412 will open up. $10 at the door.

Ryan LittleEagle at Thirsty Street

Native American singer-songwriter Ryan LittleEagle plays his debut show in Billings at 5 p.m. on Sunday at Thirsty Street. LittleEagle, who is from San Antonio and now lives in South Dakota's Black Hills, plays a style of music dubbed "Native Americana," roots storytelling told from a First Nations perspective. He's won two Native American Music Awards and a pair of Canadian Indigenous Music Awards. No cover, all ages.

'Letters From Home' at the Alberta Bair

Swap Easter for the Fourth of July and go to see "Letters From Home" at the ABT at 7:30 p.m. on Monday. The show, from Erinn Dearth and Dan Beckmann, is a take on the classic USO variety show, and is a dance and show filled version of the story and legacy of America's armed forces. This date is the Montana stop on their 50-States Tour. Tickets are $28 at @albertabairtheater.org.

Honorable mentions

It's a triplicate of rock at Craft Local on Friday night, with sets from In Rapture, Bull Market and Dragged Out. Music starts at 7 p.m., $10 at the door.

The Pub Station is the place to be this week. Start out at 7 p.m. on Friday with alt rock duo INTHEWHALE at the taproom. Tickets are $12 at thepubstation.com.

After ArtWalk on Friday, head to Kirks' Grocery at 9:30 for music from The Life After, Careful Gaze and Sinking Season. $10 in advance, $12 at the door.

Singer-songwriter Zechariah Peabody is at the Yellowstone Cellars and Winery at 7 p.m. on Friday. No cover.

Join Texan Trio (Christina Temple, David Piland and Dennis Nettiksimmons) at Thirsty Street at 7 p.m. on Friday. $10 at the door.

Step back in time at the Pub Station Taproom on Saturday at 8 p.m. with a 1980s Prom Night dance party, curated by DJ ARTXDAMAGE. Single tickets are at thepubstation.com for $10 in advance and $15 day of show, and you can get couples tickets for $15 until the day of show.

Cimarron Band are at the High Horse Saloon on Friday and Saturday from 9 p.m. - 1:15 a.m. each night.

Crow Country play the Heights VFW on Friday from 7-11 p.m. and Sunday from 2-6 p.m.

Get electronic on Saturday at Kirks' at 7 p.m., with sets from Casper's Fancy Mark and local DJ Mimsy, who is making their Kirk' debut. $10 in advance, $12 at the door.

On Saturday, Already Gone will play Thirsty Street at 7 p.m. $5.

Country artist Demun Jones is at the Pub Station Taproom at 7 p.m. on Tuesday. Tickets are $22 at thepubstation.com.

In the MSUB Liberal Arts Building, Room 205 at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, the newly established Sue Hart Memorial Reading and Lecture Series continues with a lecture from Jennifer Lodine-Chaffey. An English professor at MSUB, Lodine-Chaffey will present a lecture called "A Weak Woman in Battle."

Catch some mid-week indie/folk at Craft Local on Wednesday with Adam's Apple at 6 p.m. No cover, all ages.

BSCI is having a dance at the Columbia Club (2216 Grand Ave.) from 7-10 p.m. on Wednesday, with Cimarron Band providing country tunes. $5 gets you in at the door.

Have yourself a ska day at the Pub Station Taproom at 8 p.m. on Wednesday. Local bands Gray Joy and SpÎked MÎnd open up, and Long Island's Keep Flying headline. Tickets are $10 at thepubstation.com.

"Yellowstone" actor Luke Grimes is at the Pub Station Ballroom at 8 p.m. on Thursday. And in defiance of the truism that nobody who lives here actually watches that show, it sold out almost immediately. Keep checking thepubstation.com and maybe you'll get lucky.