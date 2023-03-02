March out of your house this weekend (I'm sorry) and check out some of the exciting things Billings has to offer. Here's a rundown.

A fishy weekend at the Babcock

Start things off at Billings' best movie house by seeing "Big Fish" on Friday, March 3 at 7 p.m. Tim Burton's syrupy sweet comedy has one universal truism at its core: All fathers lie. It's one of the main perks of being a dad! The cast list includes Ewan McGregor (at peak impish and whimsy) alongside a host of Burton all stars like Helena Bonham Carter, Danny DeVito, Albert Finney, and an early performance from an actress named Destiny Hope Cyrus, who would later change her named to Miley and only do very normal things after that.

Things get a lot more literal on Saturday, March 4 as the Babcock hosts the Fly Fishing Film Tour. The annual production is a series of short films about, you guessed it, fly fishing. This year's iteration features locations from Cuba to Alaska to Massachusetts. Tickets are $19 at the door, but you can save a buck (and spend it on flies) at arthousebillings.com/f3t.

Monsters and Madness at the Yellowstone Art Museum

There's quite a bit going on at the YAM this weekend, with the closing of their 55th annual Art Auction. The museum's biggest fundraiser, includes pieces by Jon Lodge, Todd Forsgren, Jodi Lightner, Maria Isabel Bonilla, Sean Chandler and lots more. Check out the catalog at artmuseum.org.

At 5 p.m. on Friday, March 3, check out the YAM's first ever Monster Drawing Rally. The event combines art-making and performance, as artists create full works of art from start-to-finish in a one hour time limit, in front of a live audience. And then the audience can bid on the artworks they just watched get made. Tickets are $10, and $5 for college students. Plus there's a live DJ and food and drinks.

Saturday, March 4 is the Closing Celebration of the auction. Online bidding closed Thursday, and the only way to get in last minute bids is to go to the YAM on Saturday at 5 p.m. There will also be specialty cocktails, food and live music. Tickets are $25 at artmuseum.org.

Things officially end on Sunday, March 5, the last day for the public to view the art auction exhibition in person.

Billings Symphony Chorale presents 'The Test of Time'

Ring in the most Irish month by heading to St. Patrick Co-Cathedral at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 4, and at 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 5, for the Billings Symphony Chorale's presentation of "The Rest of Time." Directed by Dr. Steven Hart, the chorale, along with the Billings Symphony's string and woodwind players will play works by composers like Antonio Vivaldi, Johannes Brahms, George Gershwin and more. Tickets are $15 - $40 at billingssymphony.org.

'Casablanca' at Shiloh 14

Here's a rare recommendation for our uncaring corporate multiplex. As part of a Fathom Event, the AMC Classic Shiloh 14 (that's the big one, and not the one at the mall, which was the big one until the big one opened) is showing "Casablanca" twice this week, at 1 p.m. on Sunday, March 5, and at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 8. You can't order beer, like you can at the Babcock, and the Fathom Events timing can be a little wonky — during last October's presentation of "Bram Stoker's Dracula" a full half hour of blank screen, with a clock counting backwards, played before the movie started. But this is still a wonderful opportunity to catch a classic on the big screen. Michael Curtiz's 1942 swooning epic stars Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman, and is one of those movies you're kind of not allowed to have never seen. Tickets will run you $12.50 at fathomevents.com.

Frail Body, Deathwish and Gorge Yourself at Craft Local

Get out of the house on a dreary midweek night and head to Craft Local at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 8, for music from a trio of great bands. Rockford, Illinois's finest Midwest screamo export, Frail Body will be headlining, with support from the excellent local punk rockers Deathwish and Gorge Yourself. One of the newest and most exciting young bands on the Billings scene, Gorge Yourself contains members of Bull Market, Hey, ILY and soaring vocals from Scarlet Greenfield. They played Kirks' recently and almost blew down the venue's few remaining walls. $5 at the door.

Honorable mentions

Nicholas Rogers brings the ParNicularly ReNiculous Variety Show to Kirks' Grocery at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 3. Tickets are $10 in advance and $12 at the door.

Aurora Fallen are celebrating their new single "Crows Own" with a show at Craft Local on Friday, March 3 at 7 p.m. Support from Zechariah Peabody and The Duality of Harmony. $5 cover.

Vocalist Elana Hayden is at the Thirsty Street Garage on Friday, March 3 from 7-9 p.m., along with Mike Leslie (bass), Erik Olson (piano), Alex Nauman (guitar) and Matt Devitt (drums). No cover.

Cimarron Band Father/Daughter Duo are performing at Levity Bar and Casino on Friday, March 3 and Saturday, March 4 from 7:30 - 10:30 p.m. each night.

It Could Be Worse and Sugarleaf Trio are at Craft Local on Saturday, March 4 at 7 p.m. $5 cover.

In case you've missed the billboards, know that you can celebrate Chinese culture at Shen Yun at the Alberta Bair. There are shows on Saturday, March 4 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tickets are $88-158 at albertabairtheater.org. Rumor is it's 5,000 years of civilization reborn.

Three Billings solo artists — Ashes Jessen, So Small and C4L — are at Kirks' from 7-9 p.m. on Saturday, March 4. $10 in advance, $12 at the door.

Expect things to get loud at Kirks' on Sunday, March 5, from 7-9 p.m. with music from Chicago-based quintet WHUT? are joined by PLVMES (N.I.A.T.'s Will Summers doing noise and sound processing). $10 in advance, $12 at the door.

BSCI is having a dance at the Columbia Club (2216 Grand Ave.) from 7-10 p.m. on Wednesday, March 8, with Cimarron Band providing country tunes. $5 gets you in at the door.

Kirks' big week comes to an end on Thursday, March 9 from 7-9 p.m. Music from Amanda Addy and David Raba. Tickets are $10 in advance, $12 at the door.